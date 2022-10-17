Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Join The Garage Gab Town Hall Meeting Tonight In Midland
Are you tired of your neighborhood looking trashy? Are there overgrown yards or lots on your street? Does the road on your street need to be repaired? If you are tired of dealing with these issues with no help from the city government come out tonight to the Garage Gab Town Hall Meeting to make your voice count. Your opinion matters!
Ask Midland Odessa – My Wife Doesn’t Use My Last Name on Facebook!
Buzz Question - So, not sure why this bothers me but my wife doesn't USE MY LAST NAME on her Facebook or socials. She uses her maiden name. Um, we've been married for a while now and I'm not sure why she just doesn't use her real legal name. I did ask her about it and she said she's just uses the name that she had in High School, no biggie. Um, ok?
Free Movies! Fun At The 3rd Annual HALLOWEEN Drive-In Movie Bash In Midland!
It's Halloween! And, there's nothing like a great Halloween movie with the family! One of the best places to watch a movie HALLOWEEN weekend is at Big Sky Drive-In! And this year they are doing it again. • SATURDAY OCTOBER 29TH AT BIG SKY DRIVE-IN! GHOSTLY GREETINGS. For the third...
Annual Pet Blessing And 5K Run This Weekend In Midland
If you are looking for something to do this weekend, the annual Festival of St. Francis Pet Blessing and 5K run will be taking place. This event is a community event with free admission for the festival and special blessings for your pets. Several events will be taking place on...
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
835K+
Views
ABOUT
Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://foxsports1510.com
Comments / 0