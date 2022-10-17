ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Join The Garage Gab Town Hall Meeting Tonight In Midland

Are you tired of your neighborhood looking trashy? Are there overgrown yards or lots on your street? Does the road on your street need to be repaired? If you are tired of dealing with these issues with no help from the city government come out tonight to the Garage Gab Town Hall Meeting to make your voice count. Your opinion matters!
