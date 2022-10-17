CHICAGO (AP) — Max Domi stole the puck from Lucas Raymond and scored 2:16 into overtime, lifting Chicago to a 4-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night in the Blackhawks’ home opener. Andreas Athanasiou, Philipp Kurashev and Connor Murphy also scored for Chicago in its first game in six days. Petr Mrazek made 15 stops before departing with an unspecified injury, and Alex Stalock had 10 saves in the third period and overtime. Dominik Kubalik had a goal and an assist for Detroit, which dropped its second straight game in overtime. Dylan Larkin and Pius Suter also scored, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 25 saves. It was Kubalik’s first game against Chicago since the forward signed a $5 million, two-year contract with Detroit in July. Kubalik spent his first three NHL seasons with the Blackhawks, getting 62 goals and 54 assists in 202 games.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 26 MINUTES AGO