Join The Garage Gab Town Hall Meeting Tonight In Midland

Are you tired of your neighborhood looking trashy? Are there overgrown yards or lots on your street? Does the road on your street need to be repaired? If you are tired of dealing with these issues with no help from the city government come out tonight to the Garage Gab Town Hall Meeting to make your voice count. Your opinion matters!
Ask Midland Odessa – My Wife Doesn’t Use My Last Name on Facebook!

Buzz Question - So, not sure why this bothers me but my wife doesn't USE MY LAST NAME on her Facebook or socials. She uses her maiden name. Um, we've been married for a while now and I'm not sure why she just doesn't use her real legal name. I did ask her about it and she said she's just uses the name that she had in High School, no biggie. Um, ok?
Sharing Your Netflix Password With Others? You Can Expect Extra Charges Soon!

I have a confession to make. I once used a family member's Netflix account password at some point because I didn't want to pay for the streaming service myself. Whew. Feels good to get that off my chest. We had a good run but when that person decided they just didn't watch enough, they canceled it, and my free ride ended. I had to get my own account.
B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

