Bossier City, LA

Know Before You Go See Chris Stapleton Tonight in Bossier

Shreveport-Bossier Is Still Freaking Out Over the New Pay to Park Policy. The Brookshire Grocery Arena announced significant changes beginning October 7th we have to pay $12 for parking. The New Parking Program Is Actually Easy to Use. The new parking program will use the ParkMobile App, you can scan...
Did Shreveport Really Lose This Iconic Downtown Business?

Social Media Is Concerned and Multiple Shreveporters Are Worried That We are Losing a Shreveport Staple. None of us really know when the European Psychic set up shop downtown but we do know that they have been around forever. There are two constants at the other end of the East Texas Bridge. Blind Tiger and right across, we have European Psychics.
City begins $6M, 8-month long street repair project

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport is announcing a project to repair a number of streets in each district throughout the city. The city says it will repair 56 asphalt streets across the city. The roadway improvement project will begin in District A with the following streets:. STREETFROMTO.
Creepy Historic Halloween Masks Shreveport Kids Wore

Halloween has grown to be one of the biggest holidays in America. Even though the origins of Halloween can be debated, either having its history tied to Soin/Samhain in celtic history or All Hallows' Eve, the modern day celebration is pretty well defined. Just mix candy, costumes, scary movies, and spooky sounds...boom, Halloween in 2022.
More bullying allegations surface in Bossier Parish

HAUGHTON, La. -- More stories of bullying are surfacing after a Benton teen’s suicide. Another family is planning to file a lawsuit against Bossier Schools in an unrelated incident that happened on Platt Elementary. Holly Klosterman said her son Cody, 7, endured bullying at his school in September. But...
Big Weather Changes Coming for Shreveport- SOON

There's a meme floating around social media with a beautiful picture of fall leaves changing down a winding country road with the caption saying something like, "Fall is Coming!... Not available in Louisiana." Anyone who's spent any time in the Bayou State can relate. We do get a fall season......
Shreveport School Lands on List of Top Performing in State

ACT scores in Louisiana are down for the 5th consecutive year and the same holds true in the Shreveport area. The highest performing schools locally are Caddo Magnet with a 26.8, 5th highest in the state and Byrd with a 21. The lowest performing schools are Woodlawn with a 14 and BTW with a 14.1.
BCPD: Train back on track after derailment in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A train derailment caused a traffic backup in Bossier City Wednesday morning. On Oct. 19, a train was stopped on the tracks in Bossier City near I-20 and Airline Drive. The Bossier City Police Department (BCPD) suggested drivers divert to Benton Road. The stop was...
Haughton, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Benton High School football team will have a game with Haughton High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00.
Bossier City home heavily damaged in blaze

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A blaze caused heavy damage to a Bossier City home early Thursday. Around 12:00 a.m., crews were called to a house fire on the 2500 block of Ashland Ave. in the Old Greenacres neighborhood. There was still smoke billowing from the single-story brick home around 1:00 a.m. The right side of the building was gutted by the fire.
Minor accident on I-20 causes major delays

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Motorists traveling westbound on I-20 report traffic moving at a snail’s pace Thursday morning. Caddo 911 log has a minor injury reported on I-20 near Kings Highway. Video submitted by motorists shows traffic confined to one lane as Shreveport police and fire work to...
