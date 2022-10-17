ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All-Pro Running Back Is "Done" With Football At 28

Former All-Pro running back Todd Gurley has unofficially called it a career. During an interview with Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network, Gurley announced that he's done playing football. "I don’t think there’s any question about that one," Gurley said when asked if his recent Twitter activity hints at him calling...
'Don't f--- with me' | Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft have fiery exchange at NFL owners meeting, report claims

DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has found himself in the national sports media headlines for the second time in a week for owner-related drama. During the NFL owners meeting in New York on Tuesday, Jones and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft allegedly engaged in a "heated exchange" while the owners were discussing details surrounding a new contract for commissioner Roger Goodell, according to a report published by ESPN.
The Texas Rangers have a new manager, and he has 3 World Series titles

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers have a new manager. The club on Friday announced that it has hired 67-year-old Bruce Bochy, a three-time World Series-winning manager for the San Francisco Giants. The Rangers reached a three-year contract with Bochy, who led the Giants to the 2010 World Series...
