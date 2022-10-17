ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Five-star TE Duce Robinson is set to visit for Texas vs TCU

By Joey Hickey
 4 days ago
The Texas Longhorns could have a big time visitor on hand for their pivotal game against the TCU Horned Frogs. According to Gerry Hamilton of Inside Texas, 2023 five-star tight end Duce Robinson is planning to attend the game.

It should not be difficult for Robinson to envision himself succeeding in Steve Sarkisian’s offense. Redshirt freshman and former five-star recruit Ja’Tavion Sanders has become one of the better tight ends in college football. Presumably Robinson could enjoy similar success in Austin.

For awhile, the nation’s best tight end has been thought to be a USC lean on the recruiting trail. Lincoln Riley’s offense understandably appeals to playmakers at the high school level. Nevertheless, Texas appears to be in the running for the Phoenix native.

Robinson would be a tremendous win for Steve Sarkisian and company as they build around quarterback commit Arch Manning. With Johntay Cook and Cedric Baxter already in the fold, an elite tight end would add another dimension to the Texas offense.

Robinson is the No. 1 tight end and No. 30 overall player in the On3 consensus.

