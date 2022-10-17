STORRS, Conn. - The University of Connecticut women's hockey team is set to travel to Merrimack College for the first part of a home and home series. UConn will travel to Merrimack Friday October 21, with puck drop at 2:00pm, and will host Merrimack Saturday October 22 with puck drop at 3pm.

