University of Connecticut

Huskies Set for Home and Home Series with Merrimack

STORRS, Conn. - The University of Connecticut women's hockey team is set to travel to Merrimack College for the first part of a home and home series. UConn will travel to Merrimack Friday October 21, with puck drop at 2:00pm, and will host Merrimack Saturday October 22 with puck drop at 3pm.
University of Connecticut

Huskies Set To Host Bulldogs

STORRS, Conn. – The University of Connecticut women's volleyball team is set for a BIG EAST battle as they will host Butler University, Friday October 21. The game is set to begin at 6:30pm. UConn enters the matchup having won four straight Big East games to improve to a...
University of Connecticut

Edwards Tabbed to Katrina McClain Award Watch List

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – UConn women's basketball junior Aaliyah Edwards was one of 20 watch-list candidates selected for the 2023 Katrina McClain Award, as announced Thursday. The award recognizes the top power forward in women's NCAA Division I college basketball. Edwards averaged 7.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game in...
University of Connecticut

WSOC Earns Point at Villanova

VILLANOVA, Pa. - The UConn women's soccer team (7-6-2, 3-4-1 BIG EAST) earned a point on the road with a 0-0 draw at Villanova on Thursday afternoon at the HIggins Sports Complex. The Huskies outplayed the Wildcats for the vast majority of the match with a 23-8 shot edge and...
University of Connecticut

MSOC notches road win at Villanova

VILLANOVA, Penn. – The UConn men's soccer team beat the Villanova Wildcats 1-0 on Wednesday afternoon at Higgins Soccer Complex. Freshman forward Eli Conway scored the game winner in the 76thminute to secure the win for the Huskies. UConn started the match on the front foot generating two shots...
University of Connecticut

Ducharme Tabbed to Cheryl Miller Award Watch List

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – UConn women's basketball sophomore Caroline Ducharme was one of 20 watch-list candidates selected for the 2023 Cheryl Miller Award, as announced Wednesday. The award recognizes the top small forward in women's NCAA Division I college basketball. Ducharme emerged as a force for the Huskies in her...
