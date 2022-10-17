Read full article on original website
HallowZOOeen Underway At Tulsa Zoo With Several Activities
The Tulsa Zoo's HallowZOOeen has different activities for the day or the night. Some of the fun things to do include a pumpkin patch, haunted train ride, a pirate ship, and of course, trick-or-treating. Craig and Lori handed out candy at the News On 6 booth on Friday. Tatum, Stacia...
Tulsa Theatres Seeing Higher Attendance Post-COVID Lockdowns
Theatres faced a long struggle during the pandemic, forcing doors to be closed for the safety of cast members and the public. Now, seats are being filled, but actors and volunteers are still needed. "It has been interesting trying to get casts together. I think it's gotten harder,” Tulsa Performing...
Sand Springs Couple Celebrates 80 Years Of Marriage
A couple in Sand Springs is celebrating 80 years of marriage. Orvel and Virginia Sherrill got married on July 3, 1942. Green Tree Assisted Living held a celebration for them Friday and they shared their secret to a long, happy marriage.
Nikon Photo Contest Takes A Close Look At The Microscopic World
TULSA, Okla. - A photography contest is shining a light on the microscopic world. Nikon's Photomicrography Competition features photos taken through a microscope... and some of the images are hard to believe.
City Of Collinsville In Need Of Sponsors For Wreaths Across America
The City of Collinsville is looking for help from the public to get enough wreaths to honor more than 900 fallen veterans. The city says it is struggling to get people to sponsor wreaths to be placed here at Ridgelawn Cemetery for Wreaths Across America Day. This year is the 4th year Collinsville will participate in the ceremony to honor the brave men and women who served our country.
100-Year-Old Bristow Farmer Still Growing Pecans After 70 Years
The record-breaking cold snap this week destroyed pecan crops across Oklahoma. But even losing nearly all his crop, won't stop a 100-year-old farmer from doing what he loves. In the southeast corner of Creek County, just a few miles outside Bristow, sits a paradise of pecan trees on Joe Ihle's land.
Bartlesville Police Hold Memorial Service For K-9
On Friday, Bartlesville police said goodbye to one of their own. They held a memorial service for K-9, Sid, at Cross Roads Baptist Church. Sid had to be put down in early October because of cancer. Officers said he was the first rescue they trained as a K-9. They said...
Groundbreaking On New Child Care Center In Broken Arrow
A new pre-school center under construction was praised by local officials for helping meet the demand for early childcare. The center, a national franchise called "The Learning Experience," is building its third location in the Tulsa area, not far from several other childcare providers, in a growing area. The new...
Tulsa Police Chief On Violent Crime Trend Among Young People
TULSA, Okla. - Violent crimes involving high school students appear to be increasing around Tulsa such as the recent shooting at McClain. Tulsa's Police Chief Wendell Franklin joined News On 6 to talk about what the department is doing to help change this trend.
Tulsa Police Believe Cold Temperatures Are Reason For Woman's Death
Tulsa Police are investigating a woman's death after a record-breaking cold snap. The woman was found Tuesday morning across the street from the Tulsa Day Center, officers said. It is expected to stay above freezing Wednesday night. However, The Day Center wants people to know they do their best to...
Rogers County Man Scheduled To Be Executed Thursday
The state of Oklahoma is scheduled to put a Roger County man to death on Thursday. Benjamin Cole is set to be executed for killing his daughter Brianna in 2002. Prosecutors say Cole bent the 9-month-old in half, forcing her ankles backwards to her head. Cole's lawyers argued that he...
Pryor Teacher Is Finalist For Oklahoma Teacher Of The Year
Twelve teachers were recently named finalists for Oklahoma's Teacher of the Year. One of the finalists, Julie Osburn, is a second grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary in Pryor. Every morning as Osburn is setting up her classroom, she is greeted by her second-grade students who are excited to get to learning. It's one of the reasons Osburn continues teaching after 28 years.
Morning Cold Could Be Responsible For Woman's Death Outside Day Center, TPD Says
Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead Wednesday morning in Tulsa. Tulsa Police said a woman was found dead outside of the Day Center near Archer and Denver. Officers say they were called out just before 7 a.m. and found the woman outside the building. TPD said the...
Tulsa Man Arrested, Accused Of Attacking Another Man With Axe
Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of hitting another man in the head with an axe. Officers said it happened in an apartment near 12th and Houston Monday evening. Officers said Israel Trejo was at the apartment to buy an axe and the 22-year-old victim, James "Jimmy" Patterson was sitting on the couch eating.
Victim In Tulsa Axe Attack Dies From Injuries
The man who was attacked with an axe and struck in the head has died from his injuries, according to Tulsa Police. Investigators say the victim, 22-year-old James "Jimmy" Patterson was sitting on the couch in the apartment eating when Israel Trejo was standing in the living room holding an axe that he was trying to buy from someone else.
Tulsa Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Shooting, Killing Total Stranger
A Tulsa man has been sentenced to life in prison for shooting and killing a total stranger, in order to impress a gang. Prosecutors say Devon Blevins saw Maurice Burgess riding a bike and leaned out of the window and shot burgess because he was hoping to impress the "Savage Boys" Gang. A jury found him guilty of murder in September 2021 and on Thursday a Chief U.S. District Judge sentenced him to life in prison.
Broken Arrow Police Investigating Rise In Stolen Mail, Including Checks
Broken Arrow Police said they are seeing a big spike in mail thefts, causing some people to lose a lot of money. Thieves are taking checks out of envelopes and then cashing the money for themselves, detectives said. Investigators said more than a dozen thefts happened at the Post Office...
Tulsa Firefighters Battle Fire At Stringer Nursery
Tulsa Fire Department responded to a fire at Stringer Nursery on Wednesday night. TFD said the fire was likely set by people who are homeless, trying to stay warm. A neighboring business, Image Net, told TFD they had seen homeless people going in and out of the structure that was on fire, TFD said.
1 Injured After Shooting At Tulsa Apartment, Police Investigating
One person has been injured after a shooting at a Tulsa apartment complex on Friday evening, according to police. The shooting happened near 542 East 32nd St N., at the Bradford Apartments, police said. The victim was shot in the leg, police said. There are no details on the victim's...
Wagoner To Host McLain Football Game, Serve Dinner After
Tulsa’s McLain football team will travel to Wagoner for their game Friday, after a shooting last month outside McLain's stadium ended one student’s life. The Wagoner football team usually eats dinner together at a church before each home game. But this Friday, they are serving dinner for McLain too, after the game.
