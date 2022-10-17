Read full article on original website
Related
Look: 49ers Players React To Christian McCaffrey Deal
The San Francisco 49ers have completed their offensive attack. Christian McCaffrey is the newest member of the NFC West franchise. The Niners acquired the Carolina Panthers running back in a blockbuster trade this Thursday night. Now, several San Francisco 49ers players - including Trey ...
Rams Trade? Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey in LA's Sights
Could the Rams get into the race for Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey?
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 7 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Tua Tagovailoa, Melvin Gordon, Chase Claypool & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
No Bills, no Rams, no Vikings, and no Eagles -- wait, this isn't what we signed up for on draft day, is it? Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 7 fantasy lineup decisions.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 7: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
FOX Sports' staff of NFL writers has assembled a comprehensive guide to every game that will be played in Week 7, laying out the full schedule, telling you what to expect and making predictions on the outcomes. Make sure to check the site and app throughout the season for great analysis and storytelling each week.
Jets Coach Makes His Opinion On Russell Wilson, Broncos Very Clear
Could there be hope on the horizon for Denver Broncos fans? New York Jets coach Robert Saleh thinks so. According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, Saleh, whose 4-2 Jets team will face the Broncos in Denver on Sunday, said Wednesday that he believes the Broncos are "freakin' close" to clicking on ...
NFL World Reacts To New York Jets Trade News
The New York Jets are 4-2 to start the season. Nothing's wrong, right? Wrong. Elijah Moore, the team's 2021 second-round pick out of Ole Miss, has requested a trade. Why? He's not getting the targets he feels he deserves. It's a frustrating situation for the Jets considering they've ...
Mike Florio suggests Sean McVay could be reaching shelf life in Los Angeles
As it appears to be a matter of when disgruntled running back Cam Akers gets traded, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk suggested Tuesday that he may not be the only one in the locker room who has been worn down by the intensity of McVay.
Raiders Announce Unfortunate Hunter Renfrow Update
The Las Vegas Raiders didn't have one of their top wide receivers at practice on Thursday. Hunter Renfrow was absent with a hip injury, per the team's official injury report. Tight end Darren Waller also missed practice with a hamstring injury. This isn't the first injury that Renfrow has battled...
fantasypros.com
Mark Andrews absent from Wednesday's practice
According to Jamison Hensley of ESPN, TE Mark Andrews (undisclosed) was absent from the media-open section of practice on Wednesday. (Jamison Hensley on Twitter) Andrews is following up an elite 2021 season with another elite 2022 season. It was not made apparent why Andrews is out, who has been healthy all season. It could just be a veteran's rest day, but this situation is worth monitoring, especially seeing what his practice designation is on Thursday. With 455 yards and five touchdowns, Andrews is a gamechanger in fantasy football when healthy.
NFL World Reacts To Surprising Melvin Gordon News
On Monday night, the Denver Broncos benched running back Melvin Gordon for the entire second half against the Los Angeles Chargers. He finished the game with just three carries for eight yards. After the Broncos' overtime loss, Gordon faced several questions from the media about his lack of usage in...
iheart.com
Colin Cowherd Says Broncos Should Consider Trading Russell Wilson
Colin Cowherd: “I’m going to throw this at you and you’ll think it’s insane. Denver says to Arizona ‘We will take Kyler off your hands and you can have Russell.’ Kingsbury is like ‘just give me a coachable guy!’— Russell Wilson, whereas Denver, Hackett is like ‘give me a young guy who can move!’ If Arizona doesn’t solve this, if Denver doesn’t solve this, who wouldn’t take that phone call? Kyler Murray does not trust the owner, the GM, or the coach, and he gets a fresh start. Denver gets what they want. Russell is an older Kyler. Arizona is like ‘we like Kyler, he’s not coachable.’ That’s not an issue with Russell. Both have issues, and both have contracts you can’t get out of. You can with a trade. America am I nuts?? If these seasons torpedo, you would not in Arizona take a call from Denver on 33-year-old Russell Wilson? Denver’s owners are looking at this and thinking ‘did we just buy Blockbuster??’ Kyler is sitting here thinking ‘why am I taking all the shots here? My owner calls me out, my GM doesn’t like me, they put an addendum in my contract, and I don’t love my coach.' Kyler would love a fresh start. Arizona is like ‘we are over Kyler, but we built our offense based on his skill set as a mobile quarterback.' I've seen broadcasters be swapped, I've seen companies be swapped, you wouldn't take a call in ten weeks if things don't get solved?" (Full Segment Above)
fantasypros.com
J.K. Dobbins out for Week 7's matchup
According to Jamison Hensley of ESPN, RB J.K. Dobbins is being ruled out for Week 7 against the Browns. (Jamison Hensley on Twitter) Cleveland has been one of the worst rushing defenses in the NFL in 2022, so this hurts Baltimore. RB Kenyan Drake was the next man up in Week 6, but RB Gus Edwards has a chance to play in Week 7 after returning from last year's ACL injury. Dobbins' knee tightness will need to be monitored closely since it kept him out of practice all week, as issues like these tend to flare up throughout long seasons.
fantasypros.com
Elijah Moore requests trade
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, WR Elijah Moore of the New York Jets has requested a trade from the team. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Moore's frustration with his role and usage was cited by Rapoport, as Moore has seen less work as the season progressed. After a promising rookie campaign, Moore has seen limited use and had a Week 6 campaign without a catch. The Jets reportedly aren't interested in trading him, an idea similarly expressed when WR Denzel Mims requested a trade before the season, who is still with the Jets. If he were to get moved, Moore, a second-round pick, could see success immediately as a young, talented sophomore wideout.
fantasypros.com
DeAndre Hopkins goes off in first game of 2022 on Thursday
DeAndre Hopkins caught ten of 14 targets for 103 yards in the Cardinals' 42-34 victory over the Saints on Thursday. Hopkins garnered nearly 50% of the team's targets in his first game of 2022. Fantasy Impact:. Hopkins didn't show any rust, immediately looking the part of a WR1. The only...
Report: Panthers Also Receiving 'Multiple' Trade Calls For Another Offensive Star
The Carolina Panthers might not be done making blockbuster trades ahead of the deadline. The Panthers dealt Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers this Thursday night. They're receiving four draft picks, highlighted by a second-round pick in 2023, in return. However, the ...
fantasypros.com
Odell Beckham Jr. linked to the Chiefs
Chiefs regarded as strong contender for veteran free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (Aaron Wilson on Twitter) Beckham continues to make steady progress in his recovery from torn ACL. The latest reports suggest he will be ready to return to the field by the middle of November. With JuJu Smith-Schuster (outside of last week) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling offering Kansas City very little production, it would make sense for them to go after a player like Beckham.
fantasypros.com
Keenan Allen expected to practice this week
Allen has been out of action since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 1. The Chargers take on Seattle in Week 7 before going on a bye in Week 8. Allen returning to practice is great news for fantasy managers, but the Chargers will likely be cautious with the bye week upcoming.
fantasypros.com
Christian McCaffrey being traded to San Francisco 49ers
The Carolina Panthers are trading RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers, according to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Multiple draft picks are reportedly headed to the Panthers. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The Panthers fired HC Matt Rhule a week ago, and there were...
fantasypros.com
PJ Walker to remain the Panthers starter in Week 7
Walker was removed from the game this past weekend late due to a concussion, but it appears he cleared all protocols. The Panthers designated Sam Darnold (ankle) to return from IR while Baker Mayfield is still sidelined due to his ankle injury. Walker should only be considered in deep 2-QB or superflex leagues this weekend.
Comments / 0