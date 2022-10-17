Mac Jones reportedly told teammates that his injured ankle has made progress to the point that he expects to play against the Bears on Monday night. Jones has missed the last two weeks following a high ankle sprain he suffered against Baltimore in Week 3. The Patriots practice for the first time on Thursday, so his status should be updated later on. Prior to going down, Jones had not been playing well, ranking 28th in the NFL in QBR. Conversely, Mac's fill-in Bailey Zappe has played admirably over the past three weeks throwing for just under 600 passing yards and a 4:1 TD:INT ratio. It is fair to wonder whether the New England coaching staff will hand the reigns back to Jones against Chicago, or give him another week to heal in a game Zappe's Pats should be able to win.

1 DAY AGO