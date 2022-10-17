Originally, this essay was supposed to describe my travel plans for the 2022 postseason and how one would be able to buy tickets for the later rounds. The essay concluded with the two following points: 1) my schedule did not align with any games prior to the World Series, except NLDS Game 5 in Los Angeles, which I had no interest in being at, and Games 2, 6, and 7 of a potential World Series. I did not want to go any potential Game 5 of the NLDS, because in my view if the series progressed that far, something had likely gone horribly wrong. Then I made the bold declaration that I was debating whether I would attend Game 2 in a premium seat or Games 6 and 7 in a cheaper seat.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO