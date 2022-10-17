ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s next for the Dodgers? Analysts weigh in.

It’s going to be a long offseason for the Dodgers. With questions swirling about what happened and what’s going to happen next, analysts are already hard at work to figure it all out. Here are some of the latest speculations, proposals, what-ifs, and musings as we wait to see how the offseason shakes out.
When it comes to Justin Turner, Cody Bellinger, who stays?

The Dodgers don’t seem poised to make any big offseason changes, writes Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times. President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said that manager Dave Roberts will “one hundred percent” be back next season, with no other changes to the coaching staff anticipated.
Game over: The introduction of The One-Win Team

Originally, this essay was supposed to describe my travel plans for the 2022 postseason and how one would be able to buy tickets for the later rounds. The essay concluded with the two following points: 1) my schedule did not align with any games prior to the World Series, except NLDS Game 5 in Los Angeles, which I had no interest in being at, and Games 2, 6, and 7 of a potential World Series. I did not want to go any potential Game 5 of the NLDS, because in my view if the series progressed that far, something had likely gone horribly wrong. Then I made the bold declaration that I was debating whether I would attend Game 2 in a premium seat or Games 6 and 7 in a cheaper seat.
Jose Ramos has opened eyes with Panama and in the Arizona Fall League

The Arizona Fall League kicked off October 3 with six teams of prospects from all 30 major league teams. Seven of the minor leaguers participating come from the Dodgers’ organization, playing for the Glendale Desert Dogs. We’ll be checking in on all Dodger-related news from the annual showcase of...
