Mark Andrews absent from Wednesday's practice
According to Jamison Hensley of ESPN, TE Mark Andrews (undisclosed) was absent from the media-open section of practice on Wednesday. (Jamison Hensley on Twitter) Andrews is following up an elite 2021 season with another elite 2022 season. It was not made apparent why Andrews is out, who has been healthy all season. It could just be a veteran's rest day, but this situation is worth monitoring, especially seeing what his practice designation is on Thursday. With 455 yards and five touchdowns, Andrews is a gamechanger in fantasy football when healthy.
5 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions: Week 7 (2022)
“Be bold. If you’re going to make an error, make a doozy, and don’t be afraid to hit the ball.”. Now that draft season is over and we’re into the regular season, it’s time for weekly bold predictions. The point here is that if you follow...
Christian McCaffrey Traded to San Francisco 49ers: Fantasy Football Takeaways & Implications (2022)
As a sleepy and messy Thursday Night Football game between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals drew to a close, the San Francisco 49ers made late-night headlines by trading for RB Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers. In exchange, the Panthers are reportedly receiving 2023 second, third and fourth-round picks and a fifth-rounder in 2024.
10 Players to Buy Low & Sell High (2022 Fantasy Football)
Winning the trade market is at least as important as nailing the draft. Aside from the waiver wire’s massive impact in the season’s first few weeks, trading is the best way to improve your squad quickly. Great buy-low moves can set you up for victory in the short term and down the stretch. Solid sell-high deals can get you big hauls for overachieving players who likely won’t sustain their production.
Fantasy Football Week 7 Start/Sit Advice: Riskiest & Safest Players (2022)
This recurring pseudo-start/sit article focuses on some of the players I feel are the safest or riskiest starts in fantasy football each week, especially relative to their ranking in the PPR Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR). Always start your studs, as the elite players will be omitted each week except in extreme circumstances. You can ask me start/sit questions on Twitter.
Kadarius Toney did not practice on Wednesday
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, WR Kadarius Toney was a non-participant in practice on Wednesday. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Toney has had a laundry list of injuries this season, most recently a hamstring that kept him out. On the season, Toney has just two catches for zero yards. Even with his injuries keeping him away from the field, Toney has seemed to fall out of favor with the new regime. Toney still holds dynasty value with obvious talent and a new scene feeling imminent, but in re-draft leagues, Toney just can't be relied on to make an appearance or an impact.
Keenan Allen expected to practice this week
Allen has been out of action since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 1. The Chargers take on Seattle in Week 7 before going on a bye in Week 8. Allen returning to practice is great news for fantasy managers, but the Chargers will likely be cautious with the bye week upcoming.
Jameis Winston (back) expected to be active but not start on Thursday
Jameis Winston (back) will likely be active for Thursday's contest versus the Cardinals but only as an emergency QB3. Andy Dalton will be the starting QB for the Saints. (Ed Werder on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. It's hard to know if Winston will regain his starting role, as Dennis Allen seems...
J.K. Dobbins out for Week 7's matchup
According to Jamison Hensley of ESPN, RB J.K. Dobbins is being ruled out for Week 7 against the Browns. (Jamison Hensley on Twitter) Cleveland has been one of the worst rushing defenses in the NFL in 2022, so this hurts Baltimore. RB Kenyan Drake was the next man up in Week 6, but RB Gus Edwards has a chance to play in Week 7 after returning from last year's ACL injury. Dobbins' knee tightness will need to be monitored closely since it kept him out of practice all week, as issues like these tend to flare up throughout long seasons.
DeAndre Hopkins goes off in first game of 2022 on Thursday
DeAndre Hopkins caught ten of 14 targets for 103 yards in the Cardinals' 42-34 victory over the Saints on Thursday. Hopkins garnered nearly 50% of the team's targets in his first game of 2022. Fantasy Impact:. Hopkins didn't show any rust, immediately looking the part of a WR1. The only...
FantasyPros Football Podcast: Week 7 Must-Start or Sit: Lineup Advice, Sleepers & Busts
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS | YouTube. Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast. The show is hosted by Joe Pisapia (@JoePisapia17), Derek Brown (@DBro_FFB), and Andrew Erickson (@AndrewErickson_). Together, our trio will offer insight to help your squads.
Fantasy Football Week 7 Player Projections (2022)
In this piece are my personal NFL Week 7 projections for every fantasy- and prop-relevant player … unless I missed one here or there. It happens. This week, I will keep the following schedule for my projections. Thursday: Do first pass of player projections in the afternoon and publish.
Elijah Moore requests trade
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, WR Elijah Moore of the New York Jets has requested a trade from the team. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Moore's frustration with his role and usage was cited by Rapoport, as Moore has seen less work as the season progressed. After a promising rookie campaign, Moore has seen limited use and had a Week 6 campaign without a catch. The Jets reportedly aren't interested in trading him, an idea similarly expressed when WR Denzel Mims requested a trade before the season, who is still with the Jets. If he were to get moved, Moore, a second-round pick, could see success immediately as a young, talented sophomore wideout.
Kenny Golladay (knee) unlikely to be active on Sunday
Kenny Golladay (knee) was spotted slowly jogging at the Giants' practice on Thursday and doesn't seem close to returning to action, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan. (Jordan Raanan on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Even if active, Golladay has done nothing when healthy this season to warrant usage in fantasy leagues. The former...
Kenny Golladay won't practice Wednesday
According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, New York Giants WR Kenny Golladay did not practice on Wednesday. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Golladay has been dealing with a knee injury that has kept him out, but he was seeing very limited action beforehand. Since Golladay's two-catch, 22-yard game in Week 1, the former Lion has not caught a single pass this season. This does not change the dynamic of the Giants' passing game as Golladay has not been a factor.
Odell Beckham Jr. linked to the Chiefs
Chiefs regarded as strong contender for veteran free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (Aaron Wilson on Twitter) Beckham continues to make steady progress in his recovery from torn ACL. The latest reports suggest he will be ready to return to the field by the middle of November. With JuJu Smith-Schuster (outside of last week) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling offering Kansas City very little production, it would make sense for them to go after a player like Beckham.
Week 7 Daily Fantasy Digest (2022 Fantasy Football) PREMIUM
The Week 7 main slate includes 11 games at DraftKings and FanDuel, the same as last week’s main slate. There’s, interestingly, a decided lack of projected shootouts. Only one game has a total of at least 50 points. Week 7 Matchups. Game: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens. Over/Under:...
Week 7 NFL DFS Primer: Saints at Cardinals Thursday Night Showdown Slate (2022) PREMIUM
A pair of 2-4 teams square off on Thursday Night Football. Sure, their records haven’t been anything to write home about. Still, the Saints and Cardinals are in the thick of the hunt for their respective divisions. The teams ahead of them have 3-3 records. Thus, New Orleans and Arizona are motivated to win this week and forge forward. The spread reflects a likely close game, and the final thoughts about lineup construction consider that.
Fitz’s Week 7 Rankings, Tiers & Start/Sit Advice (2022 Fantasy Football)
This is a tough week for a lot of fantasy managers. Two of the league’s most potent offenses — Buffalo and Philadelphia — are on bye this week. Minnesota is on bye, too, which takes away Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook. And the Los Angeles Rams’ bye deprives us of Cooper Kupp for a week. Week 7 will be an interesting test of roster depth for a great many fantasy teams.
Freedman’s Favorites: Week 7 (2022 Fantasy Football)
I’ve got a really cool job — but being the Director of Content for FantasyPros and BettingPros has a few drawbacks. For example, I used to do “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) sessions all the time on Twitter and sometimes in the FantasyPros Discord, but I rarely do them now. I just don’t have bandwidth, because I’m too busy pretending to be busy.
