According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, WR Kadarius Toney was a non-participant in practice on Wednesday. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Toney has had a laundry list of injuries this season, most recently a hamstring that kept him out. On the season, Toney has just two catches for zero yards. Even with his injuries keeping him away from the field, Toney has seemed to fall out of favor with the new regime. Toney still holds dynasty value with obvious talent and a new scene feeling imminent, but in re-draft leagues, Toney just can't be relied on to make an appearance or an impact.

2 DAYS AGO