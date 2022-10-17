Read full article on original website
Community Calendar – October 21, 2022 Edition
Send calendar submissions to nikki@thenewstimes.com. North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort –Friday, Nov. 4 ; 5 -7 p.m. Join us for our third and final "Fall First Friday" art reception as we highlight the work of artist Vicki Mann, potter Tony Quick and jeweler Amy Pittman Hughes. Vicki and Tony will have an 'artist talk' to discuss their "Earthwork + Saltwork" collaboration at 5:00pm. Come early to hear and see their vision. Front Street Taco will be providing light hors d'oeuvres, and other refreshments will be offered. Click the link below for more information and future events: https://maritimefriends.org/first-fridays/
Work underway at new well site in Emerald Isle
EMERALD ISLE — After years of planning, Bogue Banks Water Corp has begun work on a well on property it leases from the town in McLean-Spell Park. Town commissioners approved the lease in July 2021 after months of discussion and considerable opposition from some residents who didn’t want any development in the natural area park behind the recreation center.
New Bern Bear Town Bear Unveiling at Greenbrier Neighborhood Park
October 20th, 2022 at 4 p.m. Community of Greenbrier & Emerald Golf Club at Pine Valley Drive. Craven Arts Council & Gallery is pleased to host the unveiling of New Bern’s latest Bear Town Bear. The public is invited to attend this unveiling to welcome “Patchwork”, meet the artist, and hear the story of how this Bear came to life as a family’s gift to honor a life well lived.
Russell Hollowell; service held
Russell Eugene Hollowell, of Atlantic Beach, surrounded by family, left his temporary home to be with Christ Jesus in His Eternal Heaven on Saturday, October 15, 2022. A graveside service was held on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Gales Creek Cemetery, with Rev. Patrick Whaley and Rev. King Cole officiating.
‘Tunnel of Terror’ begins Friday in Richlands
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As far as haunted Halloween attractions go, this one is definitely unique. Can you make it through the Tunnel of Terror? Pumpkin patches, haunted attractions The Green Clean Auto Spa is hosting its Tunnel of Terror haunted attraction. This event is not a full car wash. It is just for entertainment […]
Coastal North Carolina neighborhood getting overrun by ducks
NEW BERN, N.C. — A neighborhood near the coast of North Carolina has been taken over by ducks, WCTI reports. Skip Canady has owned his home in New Bern for eight years. He told WCTI he and his neighbors in Surry Downs are frustrated with ducks that are destroying their properties. He said the ducks have overpopulated, and as their number has grown, so have the messes they’ve left in their wake.
Carteret County launches Operation Green Light for veterans
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - With Veterans Day approaching, Carteret County is giving the green light for veteran support. Operation Green Light is a national initiative of the National Association of Counties that encourages citizens to honor “all those who made sacrifices to preserve freedom” by showing a green light at their homes and places of business each year from November 7 through 13.
13 Best Restaurants in Wilmington, NC
The historic and picturesque beach city of Wilmington, North Carolina possesses a rich background, complete with horse-drawn carriages parading through downtown and even a World War II battleship (aptly named Battleship North Carolina)!. Wilmington also has a thriving arts district full of cultural appreciation. The local restaurants are also superb...
Duplin County bridge maintenance to require temporary closure
WALLACE, N.C. – A bridge on SE Railroad Street in Duplin County is scheduled to close for two days next week for maintenance. The bridge over Rock Fish Creek, near N.C. 11, will close at 8 a.m. Monday and reopen by 5 p.m. the next day. The N.C. Department of Transportation will perform routine maintenance […]
Area Death Notices - Oct. 19, 20 & 21
Wilson Earley, 75, of Otway passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Elbert Ray Fulcher, Bettie. Elbert Ray Fulcher,...
Afterschool programs enrich youth at Sunshine Lady Club of B&GCCP
- A national celebration of afterschool programs was recently held in Morehead City at the Sunshine Lady Club of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain (B&GCCP). Before splitting up into groups for afterschool activities on Thursday, Oct. 20, the children and staff of the Sunshine Lady Club were joined by Morehead City Mayor Jerry Jones who took a few moments to proclaim the day "Lights on After School Day."
Downtown Fall Festival in Maysville this weekend
MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Maysville is hosting a festival that’s right around your corner. Their second annual Downtown Fall Festival will be held on Saturday. They will have vendors, food trucks, live music from the EZ Livin’ Band, a trunk or treat, a haunted walkthrough and more. It will be from 5 p.m. to 8 […]
Washington’s Smoke on the Water happening this weekend
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Smoke on the Water, one of Washington Noon Rotary’s major annual fundraisers, is coming to the Washington waterfront this weekend. The two-day event starts Friday and runs through Saturday evening. Smoke on the Water features barbecue and chili contests, live music, vendors, a 5K, a car show and other festivities. All […]
Joshua Bunch, 31; service October 24
Joshua “Josh” L. Bunch, 31, of Atlantic Beach, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at his home. His memorial service will be held at 5 p.m., Monday, October 24th, at Refuge Fellowship Church on Harkers Island, officiated by Pastor Manly Rose Jr. Josh was born on December...
‘We believe in grace’: Tiny home given to Craven County man
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A story about a tiny home is anything but a tiny gesture. Kevin Smith, affectionately known as “Mr. Kevin,” was surprised by the news that organizations and community partners were going to begin funding tiny homes for certain people. Smith, who suffers from...
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in North Carolina
A popular supermarket chain is opening another new location in North Carolina later this month. Read on to learn more. Harris Teeter, a leading supermarket chain, is set to open a new store in Wilmington, North Carolina on October 25, 2022.
Food Lion expands To Go services in Duplin County
KENANSVILLE, N.C. — As online shopping becomes more popular with customers due to its time convenience, Food Lion is expanding its Food Lion To Go grocery pick-up service in Kenansville and Wallace. The launch of this service comes just in time to make fall and holiday shopping even easier. Customers can confirm availability and place […]
Kinston votes to help the sale of empty city-owned properties
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Kinston has unanimously voted to start a process that is aimed at making it easier to sell city-owned properties to interested parties. Councilman Chris Suggs introduced the policy that was put into motion Tuesday night. He described it by saying, “The City of...
Increased number of dead fish on shore result of "distressed waters"
According to Jillian Howell, the Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper and Advocacy Program Manager at Sound Rivers Inc, there are an increased number of fish deaths in our area. Howell said "While we expect to see fish kills this time of year and they are a regular occurrence, they should not be happening and are an indicator of distressed waters."
Teachers receive grants for Bright Ideas grants
— Forty-one educators in Carteret and Craven counties received unexpected cash Tuesday and Wednesday for classroom projects. They are recipients of Bright Ideas grants from Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative and its foundation to support innovative classroom projects. Grant recipients’ requests ranged from drones to hydro engineering projects. Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative...
