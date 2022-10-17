ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

richlandsource.com

Cincinnati Indian Hill survives for narrow win over Reading

Cincinnati Indian Hill surfed the tension to ride to a 9-7 win over Reading during this Ohio football game. Reading showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-2 advantage over Cincinnati Indian Hill as the first quarter ended.
CINCINNATI, OH
Piqua ends the party for Riverside Stebbins

Piqua grabbed a 35-15 victory at the expense of Riverside Stebbins at Piqua High on October 21 in Ohio football action. The first quarter gave Piqua a 7-0 lead over Riverside Stebbins.
PIQUA, OH

