richlandsource.com
West Holmes sets early tone, plays it to the finish in drumming Mt. Vernon
West Holmes scored early and often in a 49-14 win over Mt. Vernon in Ohio high school football on October 21. West Holmes opened with a 14-0 advantage over Mt. Vernon through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
West Chester Lakota West collects victory over Cincinnati Colerain
West Chester Lakota West collected a solid win over Cincinnati Colerain in a 31-14 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 21. West Chester Lakota West darted in front of Cincinnati Colerain 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley takes victory lap past Mt. Victory Ridgemont
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley turned out the lights on Mt. Victory Ridgemont 46-24 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 21. The first quarter gave McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley a 32-16 lead over Mt. Victory Ridgemont.
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Indian Hill survives for narrow win over Reading
Cincinnati Indian Hill surfed the tension to ride to a 9-7 win over Reading during this Ohio football game. Reading showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-2 advantage over Cincinnati Indian Hill as the first quarter ended.
richlandsource.com
Mt. Gilead rides the comeback trail to dust Cardington-Lincoln
Cardington-Lincoln's advantage forced Mt. Gilead to dig down, but it did to earn a 44-13 win Friday during this Ohio football game. Cardington-Lincoln authored a promising start, taking a 7-6 advantage over Mt. Gilead at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Piqua ends the party for Riverside Stebbins
Piqua grabbed a 35-15 victory at the expense of Riverside Stebbins at Piqua High on October 21 in Ohio football action. The first quarter gave Piqua a 7-0 lead over Riverside Stebbins.
