All Four Of Maryland’s HBCUs Among Top 15 Best Universities To Attend In The State

By Airiel Sharice
 4 days ago

Y’all know we love to celebrate and highlight black excellence and this is something to be proud of and to consider now that we are in the college application season.

According to a new report recently released by WalletHub , all four of Maryland’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities are among the top 15 best schools to attend in the state.

The highest-ranked HBCU in Maryland was Coppin State University coming in at number seven, followed by the University of Maryland Eastern Shore at number nine. Morgan State University was ranked number eleven and Bowie State University ranked number twelve.

NOTE: There are currently 55 colleges and universities in the State of Maryland. (defined as accredited, degree-granting, postsecondary institutions) There are a total of 32 four-year colleges and universities in Maryland.

WalletHub compared higher education institutions throughout the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories including Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes.

Additionally, the data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.

Check out the individual highlights for each HBCU below and share your thoughts with us!

Also, don’t forget to rep your HBCU!

READ MORE: Morgan State To Open First New Medical School At An HBCU In 45 Years

READ MORE: Coppin State Receives $25K Grant For Nursing Students

READ MORE: Ten Things You Shouldn’t Say To A DJ At Homecoming…..OR EVER!

1. Coppin State University

According to WalletHub, Coppin State is the 7th best school to attend in Maryland and the highest ranked HBCU based on the following factors: Student Selectivity, Cost and Financing, Campus Safety and Faculty Resources. The school has a final point rank or total score of 54.13. Visit WalletHub for a full breakdown of the score.

2. University Of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES)

UMES was ranked among the top 10 of best schools to attend in Maryland coming in at number 9.

The school has a total score of 50.12. Visit WalletHub for a full breakdown of the score.

3. Morgan State University

Morgan State University was ranked number 11 on the list of best schools to attend in Maryland.

The university has a total score of 47.34. Visit WalletHub for a full breakdown of how the score was calculated.

4. Bowie State University

Bowie State University was ranked number 12 on the list of best schools in Maryland.

The university has a total score of 46.93. Visit WalletHub for a full breakdown of how the score was calculated.

