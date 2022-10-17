ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abc27 News

Fauci says COVID-19 was politicized by ‘triple whammy’ of outbreak, division and 2020 election

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Julia Mueller
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39cY2R_0icE6A8Y00

( The Hill ) — Chief White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci on Sunday said COVID-19 was politicized by a “triple whammy” as the pandemic hit an already divided nation during a contentious election year.

“It got political very, very quickly because we had the misfortune of an outbreak, and a double misfortune of an outbreak in a divided society, and the triple misfortune of a divided society in an election year,” Fauci said in an interview aired on ABC’s “This Week.”

“I mean, you couldn’t get more … cards stacked against you, than right there. It was a triple whammy.”

Fauci has served as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, working under seven administrations, but surged into the spotlight as the lead voice of the Trump White House response to COVID-19.

White House marks rollout of over-the-counter hearing aids at retailers nationwide

He became a lightning rod for criticism and conspiracy theories throughout the pandemic, with some on the right insisting that Fauci was a Democratic puppet. The doctor also faced death threats for his public health guidance.

“To say that I, who have been an advisor to seven presidents, and have never ever veered one way or the other from an ideological standpoint, for somebody to say that I’m political, I mean that’s completely crazy,” Fauci said Sunday.

Fauci announced earlier this summer that he plans to step down from his position by the end of President Biden’s time in office.

He later made it clear that his move away from his government position isn’t a retirement , and that he plans to pursue other professional goals away from the White House.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Penn State student found dead after weekend party

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Penn State student’s death over the weekend is currently under investigation, and it appears that excessive drinking may be the cause, according to police. State College police wrote in a press release that a 21-year-old male student was found unresponsive by his roommate at an off-campus apartment at 330 […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Marine and his wife accused of stealing Afghan orphan, three, by luring her to the US with her cousins when the Taliban took over then 'snatching her from refugee camp'

The US Marine accused of kidnapping an Afghan orphan from her relatives by luring them to the US last year is the Mennonite son of a pro-golfer who is married with two sons, DailyMail.com can reveal. Joshua Mast, 39, and his wife Stephanie, 38, have been sued by the child's...
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
abc27 News

CDC advisers recommend adding COVID-19 shots to regular immunization schedule

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory panel voted Thursday to include the COVID-19 vaccine on the list of routine immunizations for adults and children as young as 6 months. The agency’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) unanimously voted to add the coronavirus shot to the 2023 list, which includes shots for […]
abc27 News

Council passes emergency public housing bill, Deputy Executive Director resigns

A day after DC News Now asked Mayor Bowser about the council’s frustrations with the DC Housing Authority (DCHA), the council voted to take action. They unanimously passed the Housing Authority Accountability Emergency Amendment Act of 2022, which was introduced by Councilmember Elissa Silverman. “In response to a severe federal Department of Housing and Urban Development […]
abc27 News

Undefeated West Perry cruises past Camp Hill

ELLIOTTSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — West Perry is one win away from a perfect regular season record after the Mustangs took down Camp Hill 42-20 on Thursday night to move to 9-0 on the year. Senior Night for West Perry was dominated by senior running back Trent Herrera who had three rushing touchdowns in the first […]
ELLIOTTSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Man injured in Hanover shooting: Police

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Hanover man was hospitalized after a shooting in York County, according to the Hanover Borough Police Department. Hanover police say the 35-year-old was shot in the chest in an alley off the 100 block of North Street around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The victim was taken to the […]
HANOVER, PA
abc27 News

Pfizer looks to charge at least $110 a dose for COVID-19 vaccine next year

Pfizer expects to roughly quadruple the price of its COVID-19 vaccine to between $110 to $130 per dose once the U.S. government’s purchasing program ends early next year, a company official said. Angela Lukin said during an investor call Thursday the company is still in discussion with insurers but that they are confident the price […]
abc27 News

abc27 News

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy