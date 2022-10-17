Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
Livingston County coat drive underway
The Livingston County Coat Drive is underway now through November 11th. The drive serves Family First, Cardinal Connection, and Helping Hands and Pacs. It is endorsed by Livingston County Sheriff Bobby Davidson and Livingston County Attorney Alan Wilson. All coats collected will remain within Livingston County. Drop off locations include...
westkentuckystar.com
A pair of bodies discovered in Kentucky Lake this week
This week, a pair of bodies were discovered in the waters of Kentucky Lake in separate incidents. Friday in the Twin Lakes Mooring area near Jonathan Creek, two men working reported seeing a small craft in the water. Upon further investigation, they discovered a body with it. Chief Kenny Pratt of the Marshall County Rescue Squad said they responded to recover the body. No other information could be released, yet, as it is very early in the investigation.
westkentuckystar.com
Marion man sought for questioning in Livingston County assault
Kentucky State Police seek the public's help in locating a man wanted for questioning in reference to an assault that took place in Livingston County Thursday evening. Livingston County Dispatch requested troopers at a home on Carrsville Road. Troopers found an assault victim at the home. Police said 54-year-old Charles...
westkentuckystar.com
Field and grass fires have been burning in Graves, McCracken, Calloway Counties
Fire departments and first responders have been dealing with field and brush fires in Graves, McCracken and Calloway Counties. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said the fire is near Sullivan Road between KY HWY 121 and KY HWY 80 West. All county fire departments have been involved in getting it under control.
westkentuckystar.com
Missing elderly West Paducah man located
UPDATE: Mr. Chaney has been located. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is actively looking for an elderly West Paducah man who walked away from home Wednesday. The Sheriff's office said that around 10:30 a.m. 85-year-old Claude Chaney left his home on Magruder Village. Mr. Chaney is a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall weighing 210 pounds, and has gray hair. He was last seen wearing a blue and brown flannel jacket, a brown hat, burgundy jogging pants, and rainbow crocs. Mr. Chaney is reported to be of diminished capacity and may be carrying a blue and white blanket.
westkentuckystar.com
Munal's Donuts new ownership has deep donut-making history
The long-standing history between two well-known Paducah donut shops is coming full circle. Munal's Donuts, located at 1703 Bridge Street in Paducah, is now owned by Chris and Beth Bomar. Beth is the granddaughter of Howard (Red) Clark who once worked at Munal's 70 years ago before going on to open Red's Donut Shop.
westkentuckystar.com
Police seek suspect in $6,600 in stolen Wal-Mart merchandise
Police are looking for a Paducah woman suspected of the theft of more than $6,600 worth of merchandise from the Wal-Mart stores on Hinkleville Road and Irvin Cobb Drive. Detectives are searching for 29-year-old Precious Burnside of Paducah. They allege that Burnside took advantage of self-checkout kiosks to avoid payment...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah couple arrested on meth trafficking, other charges
A Paducah couple have been charged with drug trafficking following the search of a home on Koerner Street. Thursday morning detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant on a Koerner Street home as part of a drug investigation. While in the home, detectives allegedly found methamphetamine, items related to drug trafficking, and what was believed to be fentanyl in powder form.
Two arrested after chase, search effort involving Kentucky deputies, K9
Two people from Hopkinsville were taken into custody for multiple charges after reportedly leading Kentucky authorities on a Thursday night pursuit.
KFVS12
2 men arrested in connection with fentanyl trafficking investigation in Calloway Co.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two men were arrested in connection with a fentanyl trafficking investigation. Joshua C. Evans was arrested on charges of firearms enhanced trafficking controlled substance, second offense (carfentanyl or fentanyl derivative); firearm enhanced trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces - 5 pounds), first offense; possession of handgun by a convicted felon; tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kentucky Hunter Who Lost Almost Everything Tags Trophy Buck With a Borrowed Bow
Aaron Watts found his trusty Hoyt RX3 back in December, pounded into the mud and covered by debris. The cams, strings, and limbs were broken beyond repair. At the time, the loss of a compound bow was minuscule in the grand scheme, seeing as how his house and the small town where he lived with his wife and daughter had just been leveled by a massive tornado. But like so many in the Dawson Springs, Kentucky area, Aaron and his family pressed on, making do where they could, eventually settling into some version of a new normal.
whvoradio.com
2022 Trigg County Country Ham Festival A Grand Affair
Thanks to great weather and the hard work of volunteers and the City of Cadiz staff the 2022 Trigg County Country Ham Festival will go down as one of the best. Sunny skies with temperatures in the seventies Friday and Saturday made conditions perfect for large crowds to attend the 46th Annual festival. Cadiz Mayor Todd King says we couldn’t have asked for a better event this year.
wpsdlocal6.com
Motel turned apartment complex bug infestation, plumbing and electrical issues may force residents to leave
PADUCAH — A motel turned apartment complex is the focus as Paducah police and the fire department uncovered a bug infestation, plumbing and electrical issues. Now, families are hanging by a thread. They've been told to move out by 10 a.m. Thursday morning and some have no place to go.
westkentuckystar.com
Police seek info on stolen trailer in Graves County
Kentucky State Police are on the lookout for a stolen trailer in Graves County. Fiber Works Installation called KSP on Tuesday morning after discovering the trailer missing. The trailer was parked behind Hamilton Park Soccer Field off KY 1710 in Graves County. It was last seen on Friday afternoon. The...
harlanenterprise.net
Cumberland Police Department makes theft arrests
The Cumberland City Police Department made multiple arrests on Saturday connected to a theft case. According to a press release, officers from the Cumberland City Police Department, along with Harlan County Sheriff’s Sgt. John Teagle performed a roundup, arresting several suspects involved in a major theft case. The release...
westkentuckystar.com
Seven-day investigation into fentanyl trafficking nets two arrests in Murray
A seven-day drug investigation by the Calloway County Sheriff's Office led to the arrest of two men on trafficking charges. The Calloway County Sheriff's said they were able to make undercover purchases of suspected counterfeit Oxycodone pills over seven days. The counterfeit pills reportedly contained fentanyl. On Monday, with help...
thunderboltradio.com
Fugitive and drug arrests in Graves County
Four people were arrested on fugitive and drug charges yesterday morning in Graves County. Sheriff Jon Hayden says McCracken County deputies were called to KY 994 near the Graves County line for a suspicious male in the area. When they arrived, the man, identified as 27-year-old Cole Fields, of the...
westkentuckystar.com
Boaz man flees McCracken deputies, found in Graves home with illegal drugs
A man who fled from McCracken County Sheriff's deputies Tuesday morning led them to a Graves County home with illegal drugs inside. Deputies investigated a suspicious person along KY 994 near the McCracken/Graves County line. As deputies arrived, the man ran through a creek into Graves County and they lost sight of him.
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Kentucky Lake
Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah Police seek help to identify theft suspect
The Paducah Police Department are asking for the public's help identifying a woman who allegedly stole a bag containing a loaded firearm. Police said the woman took the bag from McDonald's on Clark's River Road that was left on a table when its owner went to the bathroom. The black and brown Fendi bag contained a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun.
