The Case for Incorporating Patient Perspectives into Clinical Decision Support

Read full article on original website
Related
Why It’s Time for Healthcare Organizations to Start Treating Patients Like Consumers
When the pandemic disrupted routine procedures and primary care across healthcare, many care delivery organizations believed patients would eventually return to in-person care as they always have once the pandemic was over and restrictions were lifted. Pent-up patient demand for non-emergency, preventative services–everything from cancer screenings to mental health support to birth control to smoking cessation–would eventually draw patients back into the healthcare system. Patients with common conditions like ear infections or UTIs would book an appointment with their primary care physician, wait as long as it took to see them, get their diagnosis, and receive a prescription or referral to a specialist if needed.
How Health Systems Can Set A Robust Governance Strategy Over Clinical Taxonomy
Having a structured clinical taxonomy system in place is key to ensuring healthcare consumers are successfully finding care in the way they’re actually seeking it. The patient experience is enhanced when patients are able to find the right doctor and the right location for their individual health needs. By...
New athenahealth Research Finds that Telehealth Fills Care Gaps
– Increased usage of telehealth, driven by COVID-19, not only remains substantially above pre-pandemic levels but has also emerged as both a key diagnostic tool and treatment vehicle, according to new research from athenahealth. – The findings, announced today by athenahealth, a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for...
MEDITECH Taps Innovaccer to Advance Its Population Health Capabilities
– MEDITECH today announced it is extending its population health management offering with Expanse Population Insight, powered by the Innovaccer Data Platform. – Population Insight leverages the power of the Expanse platform for providing care delivery and data analytics with proven expertise in data aggregation and curation. Expanse Population Features.
Accommodations Increase Clinical Trial Participation for Patients of Color, Survey Reveals
– In a recent patient-centric survey, SubjectWell found that accommodations for all patients, including free treatment and study compensation, increase interest in clinical trial participation – particularly for patients of color. – However, overall, using value-based messaging, adding education to the recruiting process and reducing friction to participation –...
Yahoo!
Moderna CEO: Not everyone will need an annual COVID booster
The COVID-19 booster market is starting to look more like an annual flu season than it did in the first two years of the pandemic. That's according to Moderna (MRNA) CEO Stéphane Bancel, who joined Yahoo Finance's 2022 All Markets Summit to discuss the COVID vaccine outlook. Bancel noted...
reviewofoptometry.com
HRT Increases Risk of Cataract Surgery in Women
Researchers found a dose response, with higher cataract surgery rates among those with longer duration of HRT use. Photo: Gleb Sukhovolskiy, OD. Click image to enlarge. Women have a higher risk of cataract, with studies showing that hormones may play a significant role. Researchers of a recent study aimed to investigate the effects of hormonal contraception and hormone replacement therapy (HRT) use on the risk of cataract surgery among Australian women. They also evaluated whether the association between exogenous hormone use and cataract surgery risk was affected by other demographic, socioeconomic and lifestyle factors to better guide clinical practice.
MedicalXpress
Back pain: 84% increase in treatment success rate
If a therapy for chronic back pain is tailored specifically to a patient's individual requirements, the chances of success are far greater than with standard forms of treatment. Accompanied by a psychotherapeutic procedure in the shape of cognitive behavioral therapy, the pain can be alleviated even more effectively. This is...
Can Osteoporosis Be Related To Autoimmune Disorders?
The National Institute on Aging defines osteoporosis as a condition that weakens bones in the wrist, hip, and spine, causing them to break easily. According to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, an estimated 10 million people aged 50 and above have osteoporosis in the United States. Over the years, osteoporosis has earned the moniker, "silent disease," because many people don't see (or rarely see) the symptoms until it's too late, per the National Institute on Aging. This is likely due to limited knowledge about bone growth.
reviewofoptometry.com
Same-Day Cataract Surgery Safe in Large Study
The coming deluge of cataract patients in need of surgery could be stemmed by policy changes in the US that would allow for both eyes to be operated on in the same session. Studies continue to find the procedure safe. Photo: Christina Tran, BS, and Leonid Skorin, Jr., DO, OD. Click image to enlarge.
Growing Surgical Revenue, OR Automation Named Top Priority for Health Systems
– Increasing surgical services revenue is a top priority for healthcare systems, with automation seen as a way to accomplish it, according to a new survey of healthcare executives conducted by The Health Management Academy. – Seventy-six percent of respondents named increasing surgical services revenue as a top priority, while...
Quality vs. Quantity: The Case for Clinician-Centric Technology
Care providers continue to face mounting pressures – from increasing staffing shortages to balancing patient needs across in-person and virtual settings and managing pent-up patient demand. Rather than navigating through fragmented digital solutions that feed care providers disparate data, more and more clinicians now rely on connected technology to access the care context, i.e. the right patient data translated into reliable actionable insights at the right point in their workflow.
Bon Secours Mercy Health Goes Live on PerfectServe to Transform Nursing Workflows
– PerfectServe®, a leading provider of cloud-based clinical collaboration and provider scheduling solutions, recently announced the successful go-live of a project at Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health that utilizes its Clinical Collaboration solution to transform clinical workflows for nurses. – Bon Secours Mercy Health is a long-time PerfectServe customer...
Grow Therapy Raises $75M to Expand Insurance Coverage for Mental Healthcare Nationwide
– Behavioral health company, Grow Therapy secures $75 million in series B funding to expand insurance coverage including Medicare and Medicaid in all 50 states. – This round of funding was led by TCV, co-led by Transformation Capital, with support from existing backers SignalFire and SVB. Medicare/Medicaid Coverage Expansion. Specifically,...
Bridge The Health Literacy Gap for Your Patients With These Top Tips
According to the National Assessment of Adult Health Literacy, only 12% of adults in the U.S. have proficient health literacy skills. Healthcare is a unique industry because it is wide-ranging yet highly personalized. Health literacy is important for patients, physicians and their communities. Each of these groups comes together to improve health systems and patient care, which is why mutual understanding and clear communication is vital to patient outcomes. Below, we discuss recommendations to improve your health system to create a mutually beneficial healthcare environment.
nypressnews.com
Claudication could be the first noticeable symptom of high cholesterol
Dubbed the silent killer, cholesterol can silently roam through your arteries, spurring on serious health problems like heart disease and strokes. However, one tell-tale sign of cholesterol build-up can sometimes strike down in your legs. Here’s how to spot the sign known as claudication. High levels of “bad” cholesterol,...
Heal Launches Full Service Personal Healthcare Assistant, Renee
– Renee, the first-ever healthcare assistant that combines human support with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) to alleviate the burdens of healthcare, today announced the nationwide rollout of its platform. – Heal, Renee unifies the healthcare experience in a long overdue effort to give Americans, especially the aging population, the help...
GRAIL, Carrum Health Partners to Help Employers Address Cancer Care
– GRAIL and Carrum Health announce a partnership to help self-insured employers improve care outcomes for their employees while also reigning in the rising cost of healthcare spending for this group: CANCER. – This product integration will enable employers who offer Carrum Health benefits to provide eligible employees the Galleri...
Beyond DocuSign: How to Upgrade Specialty Drug Patients to a First-Class Experience
Imagine booking a luxury international vacation. A dedicated concierge arranges your hotels, your travel arrangements, and your daily itinerary. You barely lift a finger. From the outset, however, you realize something unusual. You have been booked on a discount airline with seats in the back of the coach section. You must wait at the airport to be picked up by a cramped, dilapidated taxi. Your “luxury” hotel is actually a two-star property in a bad part of town. Why pay for a luxury concierge only to have them book such shoddy amenities?
HIT Consultant
Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT
HIT Consultant delivers news, analysis, and commentary surrounding the transformation of healthcare technology. We go inside hospital IT departments, company boards, payer offices, physician practices, investors’ roundtables and political backrooms for a well-rounded view of the healthcare IT landscape. HIT Consultant examines the challenges, innovations, strategies, along with the political and regulatory trends faced by today’s healthcare business leaders. Our authoritative network of contributors helps provide invaluable and firsthand insights from the people and places that matter the most to our readership.https://hitconsultant.net/
Comments / 0