Platteville, WI

wuwm.com

Michels reference to 'lazy people' one of the unexpected moments in Wisconsin's only governor debate

The only scheduled debate in the Wisconsin governor's race included some unexpected moments Friday night. Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels squared off for nearly an hour in Madison at an event sponsored by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association. Numerous radio and TV stations carried the debate, as did the website WisconsinEye.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Lawsuit filed against Wisconsin senator in fatal car crash

MADISON, Wis. (AP) --The father of a 5-year-old girl who died in a car crash involving Democratic Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the lawmaker. The lawsuit was filed Friday in Ashland County Circuit Court by Brandon Fink, father of Khaleesi Fink, who died...
MADISON, WI
offtackleempire.com

In Memoriam: Paul Chryst, Wisconsin Badgers Football Coach 2015-2022

I’ve tightened up my turnaround time since the last one of these I did. We are gathered here today to celebrate, commemorate, and commit to the earth the Paul Chryst era of Wisconsin Badgers football. For the first time, I have created a memorial tribute to the tenure of...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Ontario man flown to hospital after rollover crash, cited for 12th OWI

Shullsburg, Wis. (WMTV) - A man is being treated for life-threatening injuries in Madison after a rollover crash in Shullsburg Township Sunday morning. 49-year-old Peter J. Fagan of Ontario, Wi. was driving on State Highway 11 when he lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway and rolled multiple times coming to rest in the ditch.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Video evidence collected after shots fired incident in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Tuesday morning, the Madison Police Department responded to multiple calls about shots fired on Madison’s west side. Officers were first dispatched to Hathaway Drive for reports of shots fired, then to Brookwood Road for another shots fired call. Shell casings were found in the area, with video evidence indicating that the bullets were fired from a handgun.
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Injuries reported after crane truck hits overpass in Wisconsin

WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – Heavy traffic congestion is plaguing southbound lanes of I-39/90/94 in southern Wisconsin after a crane truck hit an overpass. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, southbound lanes at the River Road overpass are closed in Dane County while the damage is assessed by a Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) bridge inspector.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Missing man killed overnight in interstate crash

MARSHALL, Wis. — An elderly man died overnight after crashing his car into a wooded area off of the interstate in eastern Dane County, according to Wisconsin State Patrol officials. Troopers first drove to mile marker 253 on I-94 shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday after authorities with the Greendale Police Department told them a missing person’s cell phone had pinged...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

22 car windows smashed out on Isthmus; police searching for suspect

MADISON, Wis. — Nearly two dozen vehicles in the area of the isthmus had their windows smashed early Sunday morning, the Madison Police Department said. Officers are combing through evidence, including blood and shattered windows, to find whoever is responsible. Many of the 22 vehicles that were damaged were parked in the Tenney-Lapham neighborhood. Police are working under the assumption...
MADISON, WI

