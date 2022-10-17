Read full article on original website
Mississippi River Levels Are So Low, People are Walking Across
Last night, I saw footage on TV I don't believe I've ever seen before. It's footage of the concerningly low river levels of the Mississippi River, which are so low that a sizable island known as Tower Rock is actually accessible by foot. Tower Rock can be reached on foot...
Large Machinery Accident Claims Life Of Local Iowa Farmer
It seems that lately there have been a lot of farming accidents popping up as more farmers are out in the field with heavy equipment. We have seen an increase in tractor-vehicle collisions and even tractor rollovers that have seriously injured or even claimed the life of a farmer. Unfortunately,...
wuwm.com
Michels reference to 'lazy people' one of the unexpected moments in Wisconsin's only governor debate
The only scheduled debate in the Wisconsin governor's race included some unexpected moments Friday night. Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels squared off for nearly an hour in Madison at an event sponsored by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association. Numerous radio and TV stations carried the debate, as did the website WisconsinEye.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin deputy placed on administrative assignment after incident at a Super 8 hotel
WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin deputy has been placed on administrative assignment after allegedly ‘discharging their firearm’ during an incident at a hotel in Dane County. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the Officer Involved Critical Incident that happened...
WEAU-TV 13
Lawsuit filed against Wisconsin senator in fatal car crash
MADISON, Wis. (AP) --The father of a 5-year-old girl who died in a car crash involving Democratic Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the lawmaker. The lawsuit was filed Friday in Ashland County Circuit Court by Brandon Fink, father of Khaleesi Fink, who died...
offtackleempire.com
In Memoriam: Paul Chryst, Wisconsin Badgers Football Coach 2015-2022
I’ve tightened up my turnaround time since the last one of these I did. We are gathered here today to celebrate, commemorate, and commit to the earth the Paul Chryst era of Wisconsin Badgers football. For the first time, I have created a memorial tribute to the tenure of...
nbc15.com
Ontario man flown to hospital after rollover crash, cited for 12th OWI
Shullsburg, Wis. (WMTV) - A man is being treated for life-threatening injuries in Madison after a rollover crash in Shullsburg Township Sunday morning. 49-year-old Peter J. Fagan of Ontario, Wi. was driving on State Highway 11 when he lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway and rolled multiple times coming to rest in the ditch.
Vehicle reported stolen in Madison found at Windsor hotel
WINDSOR, Wis. — A vehicle reported stolen from a south Madison hotel Thursday morning was later found at the same hotel in Windsor where a deputy from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office fatally shot a person Thursday night, but officials have not confirmed whether the two are connected. The Madison Police Department said officers got a call about a stolen...
Four hospitalized, including three juveniles, in rollover crash
BOSCOBEL, Wis. — Four people were injured Tuesday night, including three juveniles, after a rollover crash outside Boscobel. Grant County Sheriff’s officials said the crash occurred in the 17100 block of County Road T just after 9:15 p.m. A 22-year-old Blue River man was traveling north when his Ford Taurus had a mechanical issue. The man lost control and left...
nbc15.com
Video evidence collected after shots fired incident in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Tuesday morning, the Madison Police Department responded to multiple calls about shots fired on Madison’s west side. Officers were first dispatched to Hathaway Drive for reports of shots fired, then to Brookwood Road for another shots fired call. Shell casings were found in the area, with video evidence indicating that the bullets were fired from a handgun.
Madison family says loved one fatally shot by deputy in Windsor: ‘We still don’t know exactly what happened’
A Madison family is devastated after they said it was their loved one, 46-year-old Quantaze Campbell, who was killed by an officer in the Village of Windsor.
wearegreenbay.com
Injuries reported after crane truck hits overpass in Wisconsin
WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – Heavy traffic congestion is plaguing southbound lanes of I-39/90/94 in southern Wisconsin after a crane truck hit an overpass. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, southbound lanes at the River Road overpass are closed in Dane County while the damage is assessed by a Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) bridge inspector.
Missing man killed overnight in interstate crash
MARSHALL, Wis. — An elderly man died overnight after crashing his car into a wooded area off of the interstate in eastern Dane County, according to Wisconsin State Patrol officials. Troopers first drove to mile marker 253 on I-94 shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday after authorities with the Greendale Police Department told them a missing person’s cell phone had pinged...
22 car windows smashed out on Isthmus; police searching for suspect
MADISON, Wis. — Nearly two dozen vehicles in the area of the isthmus had their windows smashed early Sunday morning, the Madison Police Department said. Officers are combing through evidence, including blood and shattered windows, to find whoever is responsible. Many of the 22 vehicles that were damaged were parked in the Tenney-Lapham neighborhood. Police are working under the assumption...
nbc15.com
Madison woman says she can’t find a place to live because she has a service dog
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Living out of her car now for four months, a Madison woman is having a hard time securing housing, and she believes the challenge has something to do with her service dog. “This is this definitely discrimination,” Cheri Sloniker said. She has had her service dog...
