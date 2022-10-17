ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield, WI

Electric fire truck named 'Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' this year

MADISON, Wis. — The votes are in, and Pierce Manufacturing’s Volterra electric fire truck has been named this year’s "Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin." On Wednesday, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group announced the contest winner at WMC’s annual Business Day event in Madison, Wis.
WISCONSIN STATE
'Pretty Woman' brings a new leading lady to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — When Jessie Davidson was growing up, her mom told her if “Pretty Woman” ever became a musical, Davidson would need to play Vivian. Turns out, her mother knew best. Davidson joined the national touring cast of “Pretty Woman” just three weeks ago. Last week,...
MADISON, WI
Mount Mary introduces UX program to increase diversity in tech industry

MILWAUKEE— Mount Mary University kicked off a new program this fall in hopes of bringing more women into the tech industry. Students are now able to major in UX design which stands for User Experience Design. These students are learning to design the interfaces for apps and programs that we use everyday.
MILWAUKEE, WI

