ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Jaeden Luke: 5 Things To Know About The Standout Singer Of ‘The Voice’ Season 22

By Avery Thompson
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
  • Jaeden Luke is a contestant on The Voice.
  • He’s competing against Bodie in the Battles.
  • Jaeden is a member of Team Blake.

The competition is getting even tougher as the Battle Rounds of The Voice season 22 continue. During the October 17 episode, Jaeden Luke and Bodie will be competing against each other. Their performance of Justin Bieber’s “As Long As You Love Me” was released ahead of the airing, and they truly make gorgeous music together. Only one artist can make it through the Battle, but the other artist can be saved or stolen.

So, who is Jaeden Luke? The 22-year-old from Washington has one unique voice that could get him very far in the competition. From his journey on The Voice so far to his music background, HollywoodLife has everything you need to know about Jaeden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZiD4A_0icDr79N00
Jaeden Luke performing on ‘The Voice.’ (NBC)

1. Jaeden Luke is a member of Team Blake.

Jaeden auditioned for The Voice with a performance of

“Make It With You.” Blake Shelton and John Legend turned their chairs for Jaeden. Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello couldn’t turn their chairs because their teams were already full. Gwen called Jaeden’s performance “beautiful.” Blake raved, “As much as I love your voice, I love your direction as an artist in that music.” Jaeden chose Blake as his coach, completing Team Blake for season 22.

2. Jaeden learned to play guitar at a young age.

Jaeden became a big fan of The Beatles and learned how to play the guitar at 9 years old, according to his official website. Since then, Jaeden has been pursuing a music career. He frequently posts covers of songs on his social media.

3. Jaeden wrote a song inspired by his sister.

Jaeden penned the song “Beautiful” in honor of his older sister, Kianna, who has battled an eating disorder. The song, which was released in 2020, was recognized by the National Eating Disorders Association. “I wrote this song during her lowest point, as a reminder of how much she is worth, and how much inner beauty she has to share to the world,” he revealed when he released the song.

4. Jaeden is rocking a mullet.

During his Blind Audition, Blake just had to have a shoutout to Jaeden’s “badass mullet.” After all, Blake rocked a mullet back in the day. “That’s hot,” Camila said about Jaeden’s mullet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e2cWu_0icDr79N00
Jaeden Luke after his Blind Audition. (NBC)

5. Jaeden has already released an album and EPs.

Jaeden released his first album, Free of Me, in 2019. He also released the EP Fly that same year. His latest EP is titled Anywhere. It dropped in May 2022. All of his music is available on Spotify.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Tristen Nash: 5 Things To Know About The Late Son Of WWE Star Kevin Nash

The son of WWE/WWF champion and Hall of Fame inductee Kevin Nash, Tristen Nash, died at the age of 26 on Oct. 20, 2022. His unexpected death was confirmed by Fightful’s managing editor Sean Ross Sapp via a Twitter pose on behalf of Tristen’s parents. “On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to, unfortunately, report that their son, Tristen Nash, has tragically passed away at the age of 26,” he wrote. “Tristen recently started working on Kevin’s new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together. The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time.”
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Asks For Her ‘Girlhood’ Back On New Song & Fans Are Convinced It’s About John Mayer

Taylor Swift’s new song “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” is about a relationship she had at 19 years old, and eagle-eyed fans were all too quick to remember that she quietly dated John Mayer at that time. On the 2010 track about John, aptly titled “Dear John,” Taylor sang, “Don’t you think 19’s too young,” and this new song calls back to that. “I damn sure never would have danced with the devil at 19,” Taylor sings on “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve.”
RadarOnline

'Everybody Knows Her Name': 'Cheers' Actress Shelley Long Looks Unrecognizable In Rare Public Sighting

Everybody knows her name, but do they recognize her face? Actress Shelley Long, whose role as Diane Chambers on Cheers catapulted her into stardom, looked opposite of her former self during a rare public outing this week, RadarOnline.com can report.The 73-year-old starlet was seen walking her pet Chihuahua in Los Angeles on Wednesday and looked unrecognizable. Long almost went completely incognito, strolling past others on the streets without being bothered.If it wasn't for one eagle-eyed fan, the Emmy winner may not have been spotted at all.Long gone are the days of her ditzy waitress character. The actress took her afternoon...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner Picks Up Her Adorable Son Samuel, 10, From School: Photo

Halfway to Friday! Jennifer Garner was seen picking up her son Samuel, 10, after a busy day at school on Wednesday, October 19. The radiant actress, 50, held hands with her youngest child with Ben Affleck, also 50, as she retrieved him from his Southern California school in the heat of the unexpectedly warm autumn afternoon. In photos, Jennifer rocked a pair of casual light blue jeans and a white button up shirt as she held her son’s hand. She also wore sneakers, a watch, and a simple necklace and wore her brunette hair down. Jennifer also carried a navy blue jacket. Her only son Samuel, 10, happily walked along his mom’s side carrying several bags and wearing a green collared polo shirt, jeans, and black sneakers.
GEORGIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Chrissy Teigen Puts Baby Bump On Display In Crop Top As She Holds Hands With John Legend

Two months after announcing she is pregnant again, model Chrissy Teigen, 36, and her husband, John Legend, 43, enjoyed a night on the town together in L.A. on Oct. 18. The celebrity couple walked hand-in-hand and smiled from ear-to-ear following a photo shoot in the city that night. Chrissy glowed in a chic, yet casual, ensemble that featured a cozy yellow flannel that she wore unbuttoned showing off her baby bump and sports bra. She also rocked a pair of black high-waisted maternity leggings and slip-on sneakers. The beauty opted to put her long golden-brown tresses in an effortless top-knot while she sported a full face of glam makeup.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry’s Husbands: Everything On Her Orlando Bloom Engagement & Russell Brand Marriage

She us currently engaged to actor Orlando Bloom. She was once married to actor/comedian Russell Brand. Katy and Orlando share daughter, Daisy, 2, together. Katy Perry, 37, may be one of the most famous pop singers in the world, but she’s also led a pretty interesting romantic life. The talented star is currently engaged to actor Orlando Bloom, 45, with whom she shares her two-year-old daughter Daisy, and was once married to actor and comedian Russell Brand, 47. Both romances made many headlines over the years and Katy wasn’t shy about sharing her feelings on them on both social media and in interviews.
HollywoodLife

50 Cent’s Son Marquise, 26, Invites Dad To ‘Come Meet’ Him As A Man & Says He Has No Way To Contact Him

Following 50 Cent‘s interview on The Breakfast Club with Charlamagne tha God on Oct. 19, the rapper’s son, Marquise Jackson, 26, took to Instagram to ask his father to meet him while claiming that he has no way of contacting him. “Now y’all all see I tried to reach out to talk to my pops as a MAN in front of the [earth emoji] & behind the scenes. I have no phone number for you & You’ve had me blocked on social media for years so I can’t DM you personally & everybody that is mutual is scared to touch the topic bc they’re scared of you,” Marquise captioned the throwback photo of him and Fif.
HollywoodLife

Billie Eilish Kisses Jesse Rutherford On ‘Date Night’, Confirming Relationship: Photos & Exclusive Details

It’s true, Billie Eilish has a new man in her life! The 20-year-old confirmed her relationship with Jesse Rutherford, 31, by making out with him in new photos. The two looked smitten with one another as they locked lips while out and about in Studio City. In another shot, Jesse wrapped an arm around Billie’s shoulder, and she held onto his hand as they walked down the street.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Billie Eilish Rocks Biker Shorts & Black Boots In 1st Photos Since Confirming Jesse Rutherford Romance

Billie Eilish was photographed for the first time since she made it clear that she and The Neighbourhood’s lead singer Jesse Rutherford are romantically involved after they were spotted smooching during a date. The “Bad Guy” singer, 20, looked ready to work up a sweat in her fitness gear, including biker shorts and a fitted top, as she was spotted heading to the gym in Los Angeles on Thursday, Oct. 20. In another series of snaps, Billie was seen rocking the same outfit and taking her adorable pup for a walk.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Charli D’Amelio Gets New Tattoo On Wrist As Landon Barker Romance Heats Up: Photos

Charli D’Amelio let her fans know she was up for some new body art. The social media darling, who has been an unstoppable force on Dancing with the Stars Season 31 recently, took to her Instagram on Wednesday, Oct. 19 to share a sneak peek at her new tattoo. She also plugged her new reality show on Hulu, as she captioned the photo album, “Watch me get my cute lil tats in the new @dameliosonhulu episodes that are out now.”
HollywoodLife

Billy Ray Cyrus Reportedly Has Given Firerose A $220k Engagement Ring: See Photo

Amid rumors that Billy Ray Cyrus popped the question to singer Firerose, roughly six months after his wife, Tish Cyrus, filed for divorce for the third time, Billy Ray, 61, posed alongside Firerose for an autumnal photo. While many noticed the foliage, others noticed the ring on the songstress’s finger. This apparent confirmation of their engagement cost a pretty penny, according to engagement ring expert Zack Stone. “The dazzling ring looks to be a 5-carat round diamond – round diamonds are the most popular diamond shape,” the Steven Stone jewelry told Page Six, who says the sparkler might be worth a cool $220,000.
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Praises Joe Alwyn For Handling Scrutiny ‘Beautifully’ As She Sings About Him On ‘Lavender Haze’

Taylor Swift’s new album, Midnights, opens with an up-beat, pop music bop called “Lavender Haze.” Even before the album came out, fans knew this song would be about Joe Alwyn based on Taylor’s description of the track. Now that the lyrics are here, though, it’s even more evident that Joe inspired the love song. “Lavender Haze” has callbacks to references that Taylor made about Joe on her 2017 album, Reputation, as she gushes over how he loved her even when she was in the darkest time of her life.
HollywoodLife

Lady Gaga Rocks Ripped Fishnet Stockings & Ghostly Makeup To Dom Perignon Event

Grammy-winner and fashion icon Lady Gaga, 36, channeled her inner goth goddess in a little black dress and dark eyeshadow while promoting her recent collaboration with the champagne brand, Dom Perignon on Oct. 20. The “Rain On Me” songstress rocked the monochromatic ensemble with long leather gloves, her staple Pleaser boots, ripped fishnets, and a single silver pendant necklace. Her platinum blonde tresses were styled in a futuristic topknot with her bangs placed on the sides of her face. Notably, the Haus Labs founder even sported ghostly makeup for the night on the town.
HollywoodLife

Gwyneth Paltrow Gushes Over Brad Pitt 25 Years After Their Split: ‘He’s An Amazing Person’

Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about being friends with Brad Pitt over two decades after their breakup in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, October 19. After answering how the pair managed to be friends after their split back in 1997, the Shakespeare In Love star, 50, had so many kind things to say about her ex, 58. “I adore him. He’s an amazing person, and he’s a great entrepreneur, and such a creative, and such a good person,” she said. “I love him. He’s such a good person.”
HollywoodLife

Rascal Flatts’ Gary LeVox Reveals The Biggest Difference In His Songwriting & Performing As A Solo Artist (Exclusive)

Life is a highway and Gary LeVox is riding it solo! The country singer embarked on his solo career last year with the release of his first solo EP, One on One in May 2021. Now, he’s back with ‘Get Down Like That,’ an upbeat country jam co-written by Gary, Thomas Rhett and Jon Pardi. “It can be really hard to find a tempo that has a great lyric and a really cool meaning that describes my lifestyle, but that’s what we did,” Gary told HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “I just fell in love with it! It’s so catchy and I thought it would be great at the end of summer. It’s been rockin’.”
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
250K+
Followers
23K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy