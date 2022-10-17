Jaeden Luke: 5 Things To Know About The Standout Singer Of ‘The Voice’ Season 22

Jaeden Luke is a contestant on The Voice .

The competition is getting even tougher as the Battle Rounds of The Voice season 22 continue. During the October 17 episode, Jaeden Luke and Bodie will be competing against each other. Their performance of Justin Bieber’s “As Long As You Love Me” was released ahead of the airing, and they truly make gorgeous music together. Only one artist can make it through the Battle, but the other artist can be saved or stolen.

So, who is Jaeden Luke? The 22-year-old from Washington has one unique voice that could get him very far in the competition. From his journey on The Voice so far to his music background, HollywoodLife has everything you need to know about Jaeden.

Jaeden auditioned for The Voice with a performance of

“Make It With You.” Blake Shelton and John Legend turned their chairs for Jaeden. Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello couldn’t turn their chairs because their teams were already full. Gwen called Jaeden’s performance “beautiful.” Blake raved, “As much as I love your voice, I love your direction as an artist in that music.” Jaeden chose Blake as his coach, completing Team Blake for season 22.

2. Jaeden learned to play guitar at a young age.

Jaeden became a big fan of The Beatles and learned how to play the guitar at 9 years old, according to his official website. Since then, Jaeden has been pursuing a music career. He frequently posts covers of songs on his social media.

3. Jaeden wrote a song inspired by his sister.

Jaeden penned the song “Beautiful” in honor of his older sister, Kianna, who has battled an eating disorder. The song, which was released in 2020, was recognized by the National Eating Disorders Association. “I wrote this song during her lowest point, as a reminder of how much she is worth, and how much inner beauty she has to share to the world,” he revealed when he released the song.

4. Jaeden is rocking a mullet.

During his Blind Audition, Blake just had to have a shoutout to Jaeden’s “badass mullet.” After all, Blake rocked a mullet back in the day. “That’s hot,” Camila said about Jaeden’s mullet.

5. Jaeden has already released an album and EPs.

Jaeden released his first album, Free of Me, in 2019. He also released the EP Fly that same year. His latest EP is titled Anywhere. It dropped in May 2022. All of his music is available on Spotify.