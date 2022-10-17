Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New restaurant offering authentic Mexican food opens in MiddleburgDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Missing 82-year-old man found safe, Clay County Sheriff's Office saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Extra security planned for Middleburg High School after threatDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Orange Park board opposes revisions to residential parking ordinanceJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Related
Big Blue View
Ex-GM Michael Lombardi on Daniel Jones’ future, Giants’ 5-1 start, more
Michael Lombardi, former Cleveland Browns GM and a three-time Super Bowl-winning NFL executive, dropped by the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast this week to offer his take on a variety of Giants-related topics. We touch on the Giants’ fast start, Daniel Jones’ future, the work done by Brian Daboll...
Big Blue View
Christian McCaffrey trade: What does Panthers’ trade mean for Giants’ RB Saquon Barkley?
Now that the Carolina Panthers have traded star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers, it is only fair to wonder if that has implications for Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants. Here is what the 49ers got in return for the 26-year-old McCaffrey:. San Francisco Acquires:
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Jaguars: What to expect when the Giants have the ball
The 5-1 New York Giants will travel to take on the 2-4 Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7. The two teams’ records would suggest that the Giants should have this game well in hand. However, the Jaguars are a more dangerous team than their three-game losing streak would indicate. They have one of the youngest teams in the NFL, with talent on both sides of the ball. And with Doug Pederson at the helm, they’re also much more competently coached than in previous years.
Big Blue View
Giants news, 10/19: Kadarius Toney trade rumors, John Mara, more headlines
Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens was a microcosm. Baltimore outgained the Giants 406 yards to 238 and held a 10-point fourth-quarter lead. A team with a former MVP at quarterback and a winning pedigree should have been able to close that game out. Yet, it was the Giants who played with poise and resilience and game the game-winning plays over the final minutes.
Big Blue View
Adjusted QBR Tiers post Week 6
Tony Del G's fantastic post about the mystery of disappearing points in the NFL got me interested again in something I did last season where I took ESPN's QBR, which is a fairly good measure of QB production, and adjusted it for team offensive line (using PFF's weekly rankings) and WR/TE rankings (using Sharp's rankings from preseason).
Big Blue View
Giants-Jaguars injury report: Azeez Ojulari, Oshane Ximines out for Giants
The New York Giants will be without a pair of their edge defenders on Sunday when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars. Azeez Ojulari, who has played in only two games this season, will miss a third straight week with his second calf injury of the season. Oshane Ximines, who injured his quad last week against the Green Bay Packers, will also miss the game.
Big Blue View
Things that I Wish for the NY Giants
I wish that Nick Gates, who took most of the first team snaps yesterday, would actually be ready, that is 100% and could step in on Sunday as the starting Center. Feliciano is an alright backup, but I hate seeing him repeatedly getting pushed back like he's playing on roller skates. Nick Gates is as Nasty as Dirtbag, but it takes a Real Dog to see him getting shoved back into the QB's lap.
Big Blue View
Kadarius Toney injury update: Giants’ WR says ‘When you go hard, stuff happens’
Kadarius Toney has now had three hamstring injuries since the beginning of training camp. He continued to sidelined from New York Giants practice on Thursday and it looks like the second-year wide receiver will miss a fifth straight game on Sunday. Speaking to media on Thursday, Toney seemed as miffed...
Big Blue View
The mystery of disappearing points in the NFL
Over the past decade, the NFL has become perhaps the most exciting and entertaining sports league to watch, with amazingly gifted quarterbacks and receivers and innovative offenses creating so many explosive plays that it’s hard to include them all on the weekly highlight films. The sport’s entertainment value may have reached its apex in the 2021-2022 playoff season. Almost every game was a classic, none more so than the epic battle between Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in the AFC Divisional Playoffs that saw four touchdowns and a field goal scored in the final two minutes of regulation.
Big Blue View
The Chris and Nick Show - Breaking down the Jacksonville Jaguars
The New York Giants will travel down to Florida to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season. The 5-1 Giants are looking to extend their winning streak to four games, and perhaps even pull even with the division-leading Philadelphia Eagles. The 2-4 Jaguars, meanwhile, are hoping to stop their recent 3-game skid.
Big Blue View
Giants Reacts Survey: Week 7
Don’t miss your weekly chance to tell us your opinion of the New York Giants by voting in our weekly ‘SB Nation Reacts’ poll. There are a couple of Giants questions for you this week. Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL....
Big Blue View
Giants-Jaguars Wednesday injury report: Kadarius Toney still sidelined, won’t be placed on IR
Kadarius Toney continued to be a spectator on Wednesday during practice, but New York Giants coach Brian Daboll said that the team is not considering placing the wide receiver on injured reserve. Daboll said that Toney is “getting better” and that he believes Toney will eventually contribute this season....
Big Blue View
Saints at Cardinals: Game time, TV channel, odds, picks, online streaming, announcers, more
The New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals will both look to get back on track when they meet on Thursday Night Football. Neither team is where they hoped to be at this point in the season after both losing lost three of their last four games. The Cardinals are in last place in their division, and the Saints are in third only because they share the NFC South with the Panthers.
Big Blue View
NFL Week 7 picks, predictions: Will Giants win fourth straight?
How do your Big Blue View staff members think Sunday’s New York Giants-Jacksonville Jaguars matchup will turn out? Let’s get to this week’s NFL Week 7 moneyline picks for all of the Week 7 action to find out. Below, some of the explanations for this week’s Giants-Jags...
Big Blue View
POLL: Only 28 percent say Giants must reach playoffs for season to be a success
Do the New York Giants, a surprising 5-1 to start the 2022 NFL season, have to reach the playoffs for the season be considered a success?. Considering the better-than-anticipated start to the season, that is one of the questions we asked voters this week in our ‘SB Nation Reacts’ polling.
Big Blue View
Jaguars’ coach Doug Pederson on Giants’ start, Andy Reid’s influence
The New York Giants will travel down to Florida in Week 7 to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags hired a familiar face in former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson to clean up the mess that was Urban Meyer’s tenure. Pederson held a press conference with the Giants’ beat writers on Thursday, the first opposing coach to talk to the New York media. Given Pederson’s familiarity with the Giants and their offensive coordinator.
Big Blue View
Giants-Jaguars: 5 questions about Jacksonville with Big Cat Country
The New York Giants are on the road Sunday to face the Jacksonville Jaguars. So, we turn to SB Nation’s Big Cat Country for this week’s ‘5 questions.’ Ryan Day of BCC is our huckleberry. So, let’s go. Ed: What should we make of this...
Big Blue View
Giants-Jaguars 2022, Week 6: What to watch in Week 7
The 5-1 New York Giants head to Florida this week to take on the 2-4 Jacksonville Jaguars. Here are some of the things to watch this week. I’m talking about the betting line, of course. The 5-1 Giants opened the week as 2.5-point underdogs to the 2-4 Jaguars in Jacksonville, per DraftKings Sportsbook. As of Tuesday evening, that line is now 3 points.
Big Blue View
Quick Question
This is a terrific site with good content, primarily from the BBV staff, but also from individual posters. Many of the articles deal with daily events and have a relatively short shelf life. However, some of the articles, including Tony’s research based analysis and Nick’s film study, serve as good institutional knowledge and not just reporting daily events or routine opinion pieces. Does the site have the functionality to establish a separate partition for some of these posts so they can be referenced, or even refreshed by the author, as required?
Comments / 0