Washington State

Adderall shortage leaves people with ADHD scrambling

NEXSTAR (WASHINGTON) – A nationwide shortage of Adderall has left many people with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, struggling to find medication that they rely on. Millions of people in the United States are prescribed the drug to help manage their ADHD. Zac Bowling, who lives in The San Francisco...
FACT FOCUS: States, not CDC, set school vaccine requirements

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee on Thursday voted that the agency should update its recommended immunization schedules to add the COVID-19 vaccine, including to the schedule for children. But in the lead-up to the vote by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, false claims spread widely...
