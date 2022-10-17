Read full article on original website
Related
PICTURED: Marine and his wife accused of stealing Afghan orphan, three, by luring her to the US with her cousins when the Taliban took over then 'snatching her from refugee camp'
The US Marine accused of kidnapping an Afghan orphan from her relatives by luring them to the US last year is the Mennonite son of a pro-golfer who is married with two sons, DailyMail.com can reveal. Joshua Mast, 39, and his wife Stephanie, 38, have been sued by the child's...
Washington Examiner
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
President Biden touts federal deficit reduction ahead of midterm elections
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Joe Biden delivered remarks on his administration’s efforts to reduce the federal deficit. “We have further proof that we’re rebuilding the economy in a responsible way,” President Biden said. On Friday the treasury department said the annual federal deficit fell by nearly...
FACT FOCUS: States, not CDC, set school vaccine requirements
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee on Thursday voted that the agency should update its recommended immunization schedules to add the COVID-19 vaccine, including to the schedule for children. But in the lead-up to the vote by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, false claims spread widely...
Afghan couple say US Marine abducted their baby girl
(AP) – An Afghan couple who arrived in the U.S. as refugees are suing a U.S. Marine and his wife in federal court for allegedly abducting their baby girl. The baby had been pulled from the rubble two years earlier after her parents and five siblings were killed during a U.S. military raid. After months of treatment in a U.S. military hospital in Afghanistan, she had gone to live with a newlywed Afghan couple, identified by the International Committee of the Red Cross and Afghan authorities as her relatives.
Steve Bannon sentenced to four months in prison
(The Hill) – Steve Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison Friday for his defiance of a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The one-time White House strategist was subpoenaed by the panel in September of last year after he failed...
Social media platforms brace for election mayhem as misinformation still spreads
A Facebook search for the words “election fraud” first delivers an article claiming that workers at a Pennsylvania children’s museum are brainwashing children so they’ll accept stolen elections. Facebook’s second suggestion? A link to an article from a site called MAGA Underground that says Democrats are...
Missouri AG, five others appeal dismissal of suit over loan relief
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Attorneys for six Republican-led states are asking a federal appeals court to reconsider their effort to block the Biden administration’s program to forgive hundreds of millions of dollars in student loan debt. A notice of appeal to the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals...
Judge dismisses effort to halt student loan forgiveness plan
A federal judge in St. Louis on Thursday dismissed an effort by six Republican-led states to block the Biden administration's plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans.
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
51K+
Followers
48K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0