Ocasio-Cortez fires back at Pence: ‘Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shot back at Mike Pence on Wednesday night after the former vice president said Republican majorities in Congress will protect the right to life, telling Pence on Twitter, “Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus.”. The spat between Pence...
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Man charged for threatening to kill Biden, Bennie Thompson: prosecutors
(The Hill) – Prosecutors on Wednesday said a federal grand jury indicted a Pennsylvania man for threatening to kill House Jan. 6 Committee Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) in a letter sent to his Capitol office last week. Maverick Vargo, 25, threatened President Biden, Thompson, Thompson’s family, and U.S. District...
Sean Hannity: Having Democrats in charge of everything has been an 'unmitigated disaster'
Fox News host Sean Hannity discusses the problems President Biden and the Democrats face heading into the 2022 midterm elections in Friday's "Hannity."
Melania Trump will join other first ladies like Jill Biden, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton to promote a women's suffrage monument
Trump tweeted on Wednesday that she is "honored" to help secure a National Mall monument "of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders."
PICTURED: Marine and his wife accused of stealing Afghan orphan, three, by luring her to the US with her cousins when the Taliban took over then 'snatching her from refugee camp'
The US Marine accused of kidnapping an Afghan orphan from her relatives by luring them to the US last year is the Mennonite son of a pro-golfer who is married with two sons, DailyMail.com can reveal. Joshua Mast, 39, and his wife Stephanie, 38, have been sued by the child's...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Donald Trump Jr's Fianceé Kimberly Guilfoyle & Ivanka Trump's Email Accounts Leaked By Social Media Platform
Social media platform Parler accidentally leaked the email accounts of nearly 200 high-profile users, including those of Ivanka Trump and Don Jr.’s fiancée, RadarOnline.com has learned.The monumental mistake took place earlier this week after Kanye West agreed to purchase the conservative and pro-free speech platform on Tuesday.According to Daily Mail, the blunder was made when 198 VIP users were sent an email announcing Kanye’s acquisition of the platform. But instead of adding recipients via the blind carbon copy (BCC) email function, the person who sent out the email accidentally used the carbon copy (CC) function.Besides Ivanka and Don Jr.’s fiancée,...
New Pa. poll shows Shapiro up big and a very tight Senate race
A new AARP Pennsylvania poll finds Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz polling within the margin of error in the state's Senate race, while Democrat Josh Shapiro leads Republican Doug Mastriano in the governor's race, 53% to 42%. AARP polled Pennsylvania in June, too, and while Shapiro's lead has...
Trump deposed in defamation suit filed by magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump answered questions under oath Wednesday in a lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll, a magazine columnist who says the Republican raped her in the mid-1990s in a department store dressing room. The deposition gave Carroll’s lawyers a chance to interrogate Trump...
HBO documentary offers inside look at Biden’s ‘chaotic’ first year
(The Hill) – A new documentary goes behind the scenes of President Biden’s “chaotic” first year in office, touting “unprecedented access” to administration officials. “He came in with a government that was in almost complete disarray, not only because of COVID and not only...
President Biden touts federal deficit reduction ahead of midterm elections
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Joe Biden delivered remarks on his administration’s efforts to reduce the federal deficit. “We have further proof that we’re rebuilding the economy in a responsible way,” President Biden said. On Friday the treasury department said the annual federal deficit fell by nearly...
Federal appeals court temporarily blocks Biden student loan forgiveness program
(The Hill) – A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program from continuing following an appeal from six GOP-led states, multiple outlets reported. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit ruled Friday the the policy to cancel thousands of dollars in...
Judge dismisses effort to halt student loan forgiveness plan
A federal judge in St. Louis on Thursday dismissed an effort by six Republican-led states to block the Biden administration's plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans.
Missouri AG, five others appeal dismissal of suit over loan relief
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Attorneys for six Republican-led states are asking a federal appeals court to reconsider their effort to block the Biden administration’s program to forgive hundreds of millions of dollars in student loan debt. A notice of appeal to the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals...
