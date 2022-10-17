Read full article on original website
Skipping grain dryer one benefit of dry season
A dry growing season is making what’s usually a favorite job in the combine seat not so fun for crop watcher Will Jones in northwestern Iowa. “Going on seven inches of rain for whole season is not very much,” he said while harvesting corn Monday morning, Oct. 17.
Will winter bring drought relief?
With drought plaguing large swaths of Nebraska and Kansas, the latest winter forecast is offering little certainty that relief is on the way. “Drought is already deeply entrenched across the nation’s mid-section, including much of Kansas, Nebraska, and portions of neighboring states,” USDA meteorologist Brad Rippey said. In...
Fall work starts at Miller farm after frost
WILLISTON, N.D. – With harvest in the books for another year, the Millers have turned their attention to fall work as dropping temperatures on Oct. 6 resulted in a hard frost across their farm fields. “It was 26 degrees at the farm two night ago. We could see frost...
Soybean harvest wraps up by moonlight
Dancin’ in the moonlight. Everybody’s feelin’ warm and right. It’s such a fine and natural sight. Everybody’s harvesting in the moonlight!. That was the trend for getting the soybeans out. We were subject to a few red flag warnings, and that put a stop to the harvest during the daytime. But once the harvest moon came out, and the winds went down, we fired up and spent a good amount of time under the moonlight.
Late planting, soil variety mean harvest takes patience
HERMANN, Mo. — Brightly colored fall foliage formed the backdrop as Aaron and Kenneth Schmidt harvested a field of soybeans in southern Montgomery County near Hermann. Aaron Schmidt was running the grain trucks while his dad, Kenneth, was running the combine. On Oct. 10, Aaron Schmidt said they had...
Rainfall just right for Northeast Iowa
GARNAVILLO, Iowa — Average rainfall was just what the doctor ordered for Northeast Iowa farmer Ryan Oberbroeckling. The Clayton County, Iowa, farmer said getting just the right amount of rain in his area is producing positive results through the first weeks of harvest. “Yields I’ve seen have been really,...
Corn yields come through after wet spring, dry summer
NASHVILLE, Ill. — Chris Kollmann started shelling corn in the last week of September. Three weeks later he still had a smile on his face. Like many farmers in the region, he battled a wet spring and suffered planting delays. Then rains didn’t always come when they were needed.
Good yields despite dry season in Southeast Iowa
WASHINGTON, Iowa — The yield monitor was giving good reports for Michael Vittetoe as he ran his combine through his Washington County field in early October. Vittetoe was moving through a field of non-GMO corn, and despite a dry second half of the year, yields were staying high, averaging between 230 and 240 bushels per acre.
Soybean residue value
Baling of soybean residue after harvest has gained popularity again this fall due to higher hay prices and forage shortages following drought. Further, delayed corn harvests are also slowing stalks residue baling and stalks grazing. According to the USDA AMS Nebraska Direct Hay sales report, large round corn stalks bale values are $110 per ton versus $80 per ton for large round soybean residue bales.
DREC workshop showcases soil health in the field
At Dickinson Research Extension Center’s (DREC) 2022 Soil Health Workshop, held in mid-September, students joined scientists and producers in the multi-species cover crop field to view in practice what they had learned in the classroom. The crops were thick on the soil, in spite of low rainfall since mid-summer,...
Drought, feed costs negatively impact cattle market
The combination of drought and high feed costs continue to impact the cattle market. “These conditions are simply compounding the seasonal price tendency of freshly weaned calves, which is declining prices,” Andrew Griffith, Extension ag economist with the University of Tennessee, writes in his weekly market outlook. “Market participants have watched feeder cattle futures prices decline for two months since they reached their apex in August. However, most market participants will remember that the August peak prices were similar to the previous contract highs that occurred in February just prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Courtneys quickly cutting soybeans in dry conditions
OAKES, N.D. – With the helping hands of friends and family, the Courtney farm has been buzzing with activity in October as soybean harvest ramped up under dry, sunny skies. “The soybeans dried down fast and have been coming off nicely. So far, we’ve been pleasantly surprised with the above average yields considering the year we’ve had with late planting dates and lack of rain,” said Drew Courtney, who farms with his wife, Lindsey, and his cousin, Kyle, and his wife, Megan.
Yields top expectations for Southeast soil
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. — Randy Browning has found few reasons to complain this harvest season. The Franklin County farmer is more than pleased with his corn and soybean yields. Harvest began in mid-September and should be complete by around the end of October. People are also reading…. “We’re getting...
Field day features soil pit, cover crops
A large crowd attended a recent field day hosted by the Farmers of the Lemonweir Valley. The producer-led watershed-protection group's event featured soil health, multi-species buffers and improvement efforts on Lake Decorah in Wisconsin’s Juneau County. Attending the event were county residents and farmers, members from two lake-protection groups,...
Critter handling needs human planning
INDEPENDENCE, Wis. – When handling cattle, the human element often has the most effect on animal behavior, according to Bill Halfman. Halfman is a beef-outreach specialist with the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension. He came recently to a cow-calf workshop held on the Jimmy and Amy Ellis farm west of Independence.
Drought, winds hurt Northwest crop
PRIMGHAR, Iowa — Northwest Iowa farmers were hard at work harvesting corn Oct. 12. “The beans are pretty much done, and most are getting going with corn,” Dennis Heemstra said. He farms near Primghar in O’Brien County, Iowa. Heemstra’s area of Northwest Iowa experienced severe drought during...
Yields better than expected considering dry summer
OGDEN, Ill. — In areas where very little rain fell this summer, some farmers started this season’s harvest hoping for the best but expecting the worse. “For the weather we’ve had this year, the yields aren’t bad,” said Stan Harper in eastern Illinois. He farms...
Short rainfall results in variable yield in South Central Iowa
WINTERSET, Iowa — Vince Jackson was just getting started on the 2022 harvest during a perfect fall afternoon on Oct. 4. “I’m really just starting today,” Jackson said, as he steered his combine through a Madison County soybean field. “I don’t know yet what the yields will be, but I know we didn’t get enough rain in this area.”
Producers are increasingly altering their fall schedules to implement cover crops
As producers work to harvest their cash crops this fall, some will also be turning their attention to another. Cover crops, which can be a grass, legume or brassica, are seeded for both on-farm and natural resources benefits. Those benefits include reduced soil erosion, improved soil health, improved weed control and nutrient availability for the next cash crop, water quality protection and improved bottom line for the operation.
