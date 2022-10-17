Dancin’ in the moonlight. Everybody’s feelin’ warm and right. It’s such a fine and natural sight. Everybody’s harvesting in the moonlight!. That was the trend for getting the soybeans out. We were subject to a few red flag warnings, and that put a stop to the harvest during the daytime. But once the harvest moon came out, and the winds went down, we fired up and spent a good amount of time under the moonlight.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO