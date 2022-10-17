Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Urbana High School senior to host HBCU College Fair
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Senior Amari Johnson invited over a dozen historically black colleges and universities to Urbana High School for an HBCU College Fair. Once Johnson began going on college visits herself, she noticed many other students don't have the opportunity to travel to schools so she wanted to change that.
WAND TV
Community group offers gender affirming items to residents of Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, (WAND)- Through UP and Away, Uniting Pride is offering free gender affirming items for residents of Champaign County. The program has been providing chest binders since April and will now offer waist cinchers. People who apply for the program are welcome to try on different sizes and styles...
WAND TV
When's the best time to see fall colors in Illinois?
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Fall is here! But in true Midwest fashion, blink and you might miss it. This week is the best time to see the leaves change color. By next week, they could be gone. “We do get people coming out here to see the changing leaves, I...
WAND TV
Seventh Annual Expungement and Record Sealing Hybrid Summit to be held in February 2023
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY (WAND)- The Champaign County Clerk’s office will host the Seventh Annual Expungement and Record Sealing Hybrid Summit this February. The Summit allows anyone needing assistance with applying, preparing, and filing for adult or juvenile criminal record expungement and sealing, to meet with licensed attorneys to discuss their Champaign County case and/or other eligible cases.
WAND TV
Mount Zion stables bring back donkey basketball tradition
MOUNT ZION, Ill. (WAND) - 3 points on four legs! Mane Street Stables in Mount Zion hosted a donkey basketball tournament. “It’s players playing basketball on live donkeys,” said co-owner Tiffany Euler-Simpson. Teams saddle up and play a game while riding. But here’s the catch... Players must be...
WAND TV
CU Canteen run in need of donations for homeless
CHAMPAIGN-UBANA, ILL (WAND) : The C-U Canteen Run is on the go as temperatures drop and they need your help with winter donations for the homeless. The repurposed ambulance is making trips throughout the week in Champaign-Urbana and servicing homeless community members across the area. The ambulance is stocked with hygienic items, sweaters, coats, warmers, gloves, snacks and so many more essentials. However, they are running low as demand is picking up with temperatures dipping down.
WAND TV
Santas for Seniors helps you make Christmas more merry
CHAMPAIGN, ILL (WAND) : Santa's for Seniors wants to help local senior residents in nursing and assisted living homes make their holidays a bit more merry. Holly York runs the Santas for Seniors program in Champaign and Ford counties. York says the program allows the community to make the holidays more special for seniors who may not have family in the area or other unforeseen circumstances. Through Santas for Seniors, you can be a sponsor, donor or helper.
WAND TV
Coroner identifies woman killed in Rantoul crash
RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND)- The Champaign County Coroner has identified the woman killed in a single vehicle crash in Rantoul. The Coroner reports Eleida Diaz-Rosales, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:15 a.m. on October 21, 2022. Officials confirm the crash occurred late Thursday evening around 10:48 p.m. near...
WAND TV
United Express still serving Decatur - For now
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – United Express is still allowing Decatur flights to be booked through November. In March, Decatur was one of 29 communities SkyWest, the parent company of United Express, indicated it would pull out of due to a pilot shortage within 90 days. However, now in mid-October the airline is still flying here.
WAND TV
Decatur house fire contained
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a house fire at North Woodford Street and East Leafland Avenue on Friday afternoon. Battalion Chief Tim May said that they had crews nearby who were able to get a quick start on fighting the fire. House. An investigation...
WAND TV
Facebook Marketplace buyers robbed at gunpoint
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — On October 13, Urbana Police officers responded to two separate reports of Armed Robbery at the Town and County Apartment Complex. In both cases, victims were lured to parking lots in the complex under the guise of buying cell phones that were advertised on Facebook Marketplace. The offender threatened victims with a pistol in both cases and stole cash from them. The offender was described as skinny, about 6’2’’ tall, of unknown age, wearing a puffy orange coat, jeans, and a white mask.
WAND TV
Millikin men's basketball focusing on the X's and O's after a culture change last season
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Millikin men's basketball program underwent a culture change last season under new head coach Kramer Soderberg. Now that a new standard has been set, Soderberg wants to zone in on the X's and O's in his second season.
WAND TV
Signs of domestic violence you may not notice
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Signs of violence aren't always visible from the outside. Domestic violence cases each look different from one another. Liz Mackey, Domestic Violence Program Director at DOVE, shared how some underestimate the situation. "So many times with domestic violence, people jump to the physical aspect and the...
WAND TV
Decatur fire crews continue to investigate suspicious Sunday morning house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Decatur Fire Department responded to a report of a house on fire at the corner of N. College and Waggoner, Sunday morning. Fire crews arrived on the scene at 11:28 a.m. to a story and a half vacant house with heavy fire coming from the upstairs windows.
WAND TV
Child in critical condition after being shot in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A child is fighting for his life after being shot in Champaign. Police were called to the 2300 block of Sangamon Drive around 10:15 Wednesday night for a shooting. They found a 12-year-old boy in a vehicle who had been shot multiple times in the neck.
WAND TV
Fix to flaw in Social Security pending
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – There are a pair of exceptions in Social Security laws which result in thousands of people not being fully able to collect their benefits. “Teachers, firefighters, railroad workers, police officers,” said Congressman Rodney Davis, (R) Illinois. “It’s the Government Offset and Windfall Elimination Provision.”
WAND TV
Decatur man found guilty of attempted murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man has been found guilty of attempted murder. Delahn L. Amos, 29, is accused of two different crimes, including the shooting death of 31-year-old Demetrius L. Maclin on Aug. 26, and the attempted killing of a tattoo artist a night later, which authorities said involved a second suspect. Maclin was found dead in a car in the 1200 block of N. Edward St.
WAND TV
Macon County Clerk's office warns about counterfeit mailers
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) — The Macon County Clerk's Office announced that voters in the county have received mailers claiming to be from the Clerk's Office. The mailings included an accurate copy of the early voting hours on County Clerk letterhead as well as additional information regarding candidates and the constitutional amendment. This mailing was not sent from the Macon County Clerk.
