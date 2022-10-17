CHAMPAIGN-UBANA, ILL (WAND) : The C-U Canteen Run is on the go as temperatures drop and they need your help with winter donations for the homeless. The repurposed ambulance is making trips throughout the week in Champaign-Urbana and servicing homeless community members across the area. The ambulance is stocked with hygienic items, sweaters, coats, warmers, gloves, snacks and so many more essentials. However, they are running low as demand is picking up with temperatures dipping down.

