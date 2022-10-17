Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
What Texas Parents Say About DNA Tests For Their School-Aged ChildrenTom HandyTexas State
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in TexasKristen WaltersAustin, TX
HSU Cowboy Football Hit The Road To Take On SouthwesternHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
Related
Formula 1 Austin: Which music artists are performing race weekend?
Grammy Award-winning artists Green Day and Ed Sheeran will perform at the Circuit of The America's Germania Insurance Super Stage as part of a 20+ band festival lineup.
Austin Chronicle
Crosstalk: Spoon Awarded by UT Comm School, DJ Shani Debuts KUTX Show, and White Denim's Radio Milk Closes
Spoon provided an unexpected addition to an awards ceremony held by UT-Austin's Moody College of Communication last Thursday, conferring recognition on outstanding alumni. After an advertising grad with her own line of cricket powder flour received accolades, the Austin rock standards were presented with a DeWitt Carter Reddick Award, which "recognizes overall excellence and impact in communication and media." Previously gone to the likes of Walter Cronkite, advertising execs, and professors, Spoon's win marked the first time musicians have been tapped. The full band rose to take photos onstage at the nice banquet dinner, for which they qualified based on Britt Daniel having attended the university, where he lived at the Castilian apartments, worked at college station KVRX 91.7FM, and graduated from the Department of Radio-Television-Film in 1993. Daniel, seemingly ever-ready to receive honors in his typical blazer, and bandmate Alex Fischel took up acoustic guitars for "Do You" before the latter shifted to keys for closer "Inside Out." Longhorn Daniel said the award meant a lot to him and the band: "When I graduated, I didn't walk, and my parents were not thrilled, but they're here tonight." – Christina Garcia.
Shane Hinton joins morning crew as KVUE Daybreak meteorologist
AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE Daybreak has found its new meteorologist, and we didn’t have to search far. Shane Hinton will be moving to weekday mornings joining Yvonne Nava and Rob Evans, and reuniting with his former weekend mornings anchor, Hannah Rucker. “Besides his amazing personality, energy and chemistry...
Remember these old Austin spots? Nostalgic restaurants, businesses no longer around
KXAN viewers took some time to reminisce on some Austin staples that are no longer in business.
Austin Chronicle
Scary Movie Comes Back From the Grave
It isn't often that a low-budget cult classic can brag about its immediate impact on a city. But in 1991, Austin Mayor Bruce Todd proclaimed October 18 as Scary Movie Day in Austin and invited city residents to acknowledge the contributions Daniel Erickson's film made with its "all-Austin cast and crew." Now, three decades later, Scary Movie is returning to the Alamo Village – the same building that it premiered in – with a brand-new restoration and a Q&A with members of its cast and crew.
1 Texas Eatery Among TripAdvisor's 2022 Best Of The Best Quick Bites
TripAdvisor released its "2022 Best of the Best" list.
Austin Chronicle
Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week
GARRISON AT THE FAIRMONT: BIG RACE DINNER SERIES Amid the excitement of this year's Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix, Fairmont Austin is hosting an exceptional eight-course Chef’s Tasting Menu in its fine-dining venue, showcasing the culinary skills of Garrison's executive chef Jakub Czyszczon in collaboration with Michelin star-winning chef Alfonso Caputo of Taverna del Capitano in Massa Lubrense, Italy. Yes, that's going to be four nights of an unforgettable epicurean experience right in the heart of Downtown. Oct. 20-23 Garrison, 101 Red River, 512/524-4700. $225. garrisongrill.com.
Texas salon ranked among top 10 best in the country for eyebrow services: report
Self-care is important to everyone, trust us, a little tweaking of those eyebrows can also take you from a six to an eight real quick, plus getting services is therapeutic for the body and mind.
SXSW 2023 Announces Initial Artist Lineup
SXSW Music Festival is returning to Austin in 2023. The 37th annual event will take place March 13-18. Today, an initial lineup of artists has been announced. The festival will feature performances from hundreds of musicians, including Haru Nemuri, Otoboke Beaver, Julie Doiron, Son Rompe Pera, Thao, Algiers, Lee Bains, Jane Weaver, and more. Find the full lineup here.
Texas coffee shop ranked among best vegan coffee shops in the entire country
When it comes to great coffee shops around the United States there's no true shortage of the smallest of bean-roasting operations to the big guns that have expanded their latte-loving empires outside of their local homes.
Eater
Highly Praised New York City Bar the Dead Rabbit Will Open in Austin
Highly acclaimed New York City bar the Dead Rabbit is going to open an Austin location next year. It’ll open at 204 East Sixth Street in the downtown area, taking over the former B.D. Riley’s original location, starting sometime in the spring of 2023. The award-winning bar is...
post-register.com
Castillo wows audience during Lockhart visit
The Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Dr. Eugene Clark Library on Oct. 12 co-hosted an intimate meet and greet with April Hernandez Castillo. Castillo gave a motivational speech about her trials and tribulations of how she became who she is today, an actress, author, and speaker.
How to get to Formula 1 Grand Prix this weekend
The Formula 1 United States Grand Prix returns to Austin's Circuit of the Americas this weekend as hundreds of thousands of motor racing enthusiasts are expected to travel in for the races.
Click2Houston.com
Surf Lakes signs agreement to build ‘biggest surf park development on the planet’ in Austin in 2023
AUSTIN, Texas – A 12-acre Surf Lake is coming to Austin as early as mid-2023 after the company signed an exclusive territory agreement to build “the biggest surf park development on the planet,” according to a release. The 400-acre ‘Pura Vida’ community, purchased by local developers, will...
Austin Chronicle
Austin Film Festival Selection The Other Fellow Looks at Life Being Named James Bond
What's in a name? With James Bond, it's the iconic character from both page and the silver screen. Then there's the person Ian Fleming stole it off of to create him. But there are also dozens (hundreds? thousands?!) of men named James Bond around the world. Australian documentarian Matthew Bauer went in search of them and, in The Other Fellow, tells several of their stories. In preparation for the film's participation in this year's Austin Film Festival, he spoke with the Chronicle about his work.
KXAN
Freaky Floats At Austin Motel Pool
Join Austin Motel Wednesdays all October for Freaky Floats at the Austin Motel Pool. They’ll have spooky sips and scary dips. KC Powell and Madison Bowden joined Studio 512 to tell us more. October 19 – Evil Dead. October 26 – Psycho. Admission is $20. Doors open...
MySanAntonio
Flights from Austin to Spain are as cheap as $398
There is always a good reason to go to Spain, and right now there’s an even better reason: super cheap flights. You can fly from Austin to Madrid this winter for as low as $398. The Delta flights have one stop, either at John F. Kennedy International Airport in...
Hundreds flying in style to Formula 1 with Million Air Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Think of a yacht club, but for private jets: that's what Million Air Austin is. Million Air serves as a "home away from home" for planes from around the world. Over the course of the coming weekend, hundreds of planes will be arriving at Million Air. They're expecting planes from all over the world, both domestic and international aircraft, to fly in for Formula 1 (F1) racing.
What Can You Do With a 14-Foot Stolen Skeleton in Texas?
A wild story is making the rounds out of Austin after a person allegedly stole a 14-foot skeleton out of a front yard in broad daylight. So many parts to this story and video that baffle me. A couple of key questions that immediately pop up:. Why not steal the...
Comments / 0