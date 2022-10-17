ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin Chronicle

Crosstalk: Spoon Awarded by UT Comm School, DJ Shani Debuts KUTX Show, and White Denim's Radio Milk Closes

Spoon provided an unexpected addition to an awards ceremony held by UT-Austin's Moody College of Communication last Thursday, conferring recognition on outstanding alumni. After an advertising grad with her own line of cricket powder flour received accolades, the Austin rock standards were presented with a DeWitt Carter Reddick Award, which "recognizes overall excellence and impact in communication and media." Previously gone to the likes of Walter Cronkite, advertising execs, and professors, Spoon's win marked the first time musicians have been tapped. The full band rose to take photos onstage at the nice banquet dinner, for which they qualified based on Britt Daniel having attended the university, where he lived at the Castilian apartments, worked at college station KVRX 91.7FM, and graduated from the Department of Radio-Television-Film in 1993. Daniel, seemingly ever-ready to receive honors in his typical blazer, and bandmate Alex Fischel took up acoustic guitars for "Do You" before the latter shifted to keys for closer "Inside Out." Longhorn Daniel said the award meant a lot to him and the band: "When I graduated, I didn't walk, and my parents were not thrilled, but they're here tonight." – Christina Garcia.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Shane Hinton joins morning crew as KVUE Daybreak meteorologist

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE Daybreak has found its new meteorologist, and we didn’t have to search far. Shane Hinton will be moving to weekday mornings joining Yvonne Nava and Rob Evans, and reuniting with his former weekend mornings anchor, Hannah Rucker. “Besides his amazing personality, energy and chemistry...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Scary Movie Comes Back From the Grave

It isn't often that a low-budget cult classic can brag about its immediate impact on a city. But in 1991, Austin Mayor Bruce Todd proclaimed October 18 as Scary Movie Day in Austin and invited city residents to acknowledge the contributions Daniel Erickson's film made with its "all-Austin cast and crew." Now, three decades later, Scary Movie is returning to the Alamo Village – the same building that it premiered in – with a brand-new restoration and a Q&A with members of its cast and crew.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

GARRISON AT THE FAIRMONT: BIG RACE DINNER SERIES Amid the excitement of this year's Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix, Fairmont Austin is hosting an exceptional eight-course Chef’s Tasting Menu in its fine-dining venue, showcasing the culinary skills of Garrison's executive chef Jakub Czyszczon in collaboration with Michelin star-winning chef Alfonso Caputo of Taverna del Capitano in Massa Lubrense, Italy. Yes, that's going to be four nights of an unforgettable epicurean experience right in the heart of Downtown. Oct. 20-23 Garrison, 101 Red River, 512/524-4700. $225. garrisongrill.com.
AUSTIN, TX
Pitchfork

SXSW 2023 Announces Initial Artist Lineup

SXSW Music Festival is returning to Austin in 2023. The 37th annual event will take place March 13-18. Today, an initial lineup of artists has been announced. The festival will feature performances from hundreds of musicians, including Haru Nemuri, Otoboke Beaver, Julie Doiron, Son Rompe Pera, Thao, Algiers, Lee Bains, Jane Weaver, and more. Find the full lineup here.
AUSTIN, TX
post-register.com

Castillo wows audience during Lockhart visit

The Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Dr. Eugene Clark Library on Oct. 12 co-hosted an intimate meet and greet with April Hernandez Castillo. Castillo gave a motivational speech about her trials and tribulations of how she became who she is today, an actress, author, and speaker.
LOCKHART, TX
KXAN

How to get to Formula 1 Grand Prix this weekend

The Formula 1 United States Grand Prix returns to Austin's Circuit of the Americas this weekend as hundreds of thousands of motor racing enthusiasts are expected to travel in for the races.
Austin Chronicle

Austin Film Festival Selection The Other Fellow Looks at Life Being Named James Bond

What's in a name? With James Bond, it's the iconic character from both page and the silver screen. Then there's the person Ian Fleming stole it off of to create him. But there are also dozens (hundreds? thousands?!) of men named James Bond around the world. Australian documentarian Matthew Bauer went in search of them and, in The Other Fellow, tells several of their stories. In preparation for the film's participation in this year's Austin Film Festival, he spoke with the Chronicle about his work.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Freaky Floats At Austin Motel Pool

Join Austin Motel Wednesdays all October for Freaky Floats at the Austin Motel Pool. They’ll have spooky sips and scary dips. KC Powell and Madison Bowden joined Studio 512 to tell us more. October 19 – Evil Dead. October 26 – Psycho. Admission is $20. Doors open...
AUSTIN, TX
MySanAntonio

Flights from Austin to Spain are as cheap as $398

There is always a good reason to go to Spain, and right now there’s an even better reason: super cheap flights. You can fly from Austin to Madrid this winter for as low as $398. The Delta flights have one stop, either at John F. Kennedy International Airport in...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Hundreds flying in style to Formula 1 with Million Air Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Think of a yacht club, but for private jets: that's what Million Air Austin is. Million Air serves as a "home away from home" for planes from around the world. Over the course of the coming weekend, hundreds of planes will be arriving at Million Air. They're expecting planes from all over the world, both domestic and international aircraft, to fly in for Formula 1 (F1) racing.
