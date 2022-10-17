Spoon provided an unexpected addition to an awards ceremony held by UT-Austin's Moody College of Communication last Thursday, conferring recognition on outstanding alumni. After an advertising grad with her own line of cricket powder flour received accolades, the Austin rock standards were presented with a DeWitt Carter Reddick Award, which "recognizes overall excellence and impact in communication and media." Previously gone to the likes of Walter Cronkite, advertising execs, and professors, Spoon's win marked the first time musicians have been tapped. The full band rose to take photos onstage at the nice banquet dinner, for which they qualified based on Britt Daniel having attended the university, where he lived at the Castilian apartments, worked at college station KVRX 91.7FM, and graduated from the Department of Radio-Television-Film in 1993. Daniel, seemingly ever-ready to receive honors in his typical blazer, and bandmate Alex Fischel took up acoustic guitars for "Do You" before the latter shifted to keys for closer "Inside Out." Longhorn Daniel said the award meant a lot to him and the band: "When I graduated, I didn't walk, and my parents were not thrilled, but they're here tonight." – Christina Garcia.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO