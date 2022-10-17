Read full article on original website
Fire Departments Looking at More Multi-Use, Multi-Functional Apparatus
Safety, ease of use, and multi-tasking performance are big concerns when fire departments seek new apparatus, no matter what type. Many departments, whether faced with budgetary issues or staffing issues, are asking manufacturers to build vehicles that can be used for more than one and sometimes several disciplines. Mark Brenneman,...
Gary (IN) Fire Revives Heavy Rescue Team with New Engine
The Gary Fire Department celebrated the heavy emergency response team’s first day back online with an open house Monday, NWITimes.com reported. After trading in an old vehicle, the department was able to purchase the Squad 4 engine for $640,000 in February, the report said. The vehicle will be staffed with shifts of three, though a fire official said that eventually the department hopes to expand the squad.
Photo Apparatus of the Day: October 19, 2022
SVI Trucks—Earleigh Heights Volunteer Fire Company, Severna Park, MD, walk-in heavy rescue. Seagrave Attacker stainless-steel cab and chassis; Cummins X12 500-hp engine; 24-foot walk-in rescue body; Command Light KL Slim KL415D-H4 light tower; walk-in interior with desk, cabinets, and bench seat; Resolve Specialty Space Saver mobile filling station. Dealer: Mike Poetker, RedStorm Fire & Rescue Apparatus, Gainesville, VA.
