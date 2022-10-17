ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
Benzinga

If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Shares 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 149%, 291% and 115% respectively.
24/7 Wall St.

To Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy This Food

After a 10-year period when inflation in America ran about 2% year over previous year, the cost of living in America has surged over 8% so far in 2022, based on the BLS’s Consumer Price Index. A few items have price jumps so high that they have helped pull overall prices up. Among foods, eggs […]
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
dailyhodl.com

Former Goldman Executive Predicts Economic Collapse, Says He’s Loading Up on Crypto

Macro guru and Real Vision CEO Raoul Pays says that he’s loading up on crypto assets as he expects economic data to dramatically deteriorate over the next several months. In a new discussion on Twitter Spaces, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that risk-on assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies shouldn’t drop much further as economic turmoil has already been mostly priced in.
DoYouRemember?

Coin Expert Breaks Down How To Spot A Half Dollar Worth Over $150,000

Value can be a relative thing, even when it comes to something so apparently definite as money. Those in the know, for instance, note how recent penny production can cost more than they’re worth. But looking at historic half dollars, according to the coin experts who run the TikTok account AppraiseItNow, can generate a shocking price tag.

Comments / 0

Community Policy