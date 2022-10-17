Read full article on original website
Related
This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend
A blue-chip Dow stock with a dividend yield of over 6% is an attractive investment opportunity.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Shares 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 149%, 291% and 115% respectively.
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 834% From Its 52-Week Low, According to This Top Tech Investor
The stock market is down in the dumps right now, but here's a reminder to focus on the long term.
Investors pull almost $140 million from the company planning to merge with Donald Trump's Truth Social
The deadline for Digital World deal to acquire Donald Trump's Truth Social passed on September 20. Investors are walking away from planned commitments of $140 million, SEC filings show. Reuters reported that Sabby Management investors bowed out, taking away $100 million. Investors are walking away from commitments to invest in...
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
Where is the housing market headed in 2023? Here are the predictions
Many real estate analysts have downgraded their forecasts as mortgage rates continue to hover around 7%. Here are the varying predictions for what will happen to U.S. home prices in 2023.
Home prices will fall in half of the US next year, and places like California will be hit hardest, a top economist warns
Home prices will fall in half the US in 2023, said the National Association of Realtors' chief economist. Lawrence Yun, who spoke at a real-estate conference, predicted 0% home-price growth next year. He forecast prices will rise in about half of American markets and decline in the other half. Home...
CNBC
‘This is serious’: JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon warns U.S. likely to tip into recession in 6 to 9 months
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said the U.S. economy was "actually still doing well" at present and consumers were likely to be in better shape compared to the 2008 global financial crisis when the world tips into recession. "But you can't talk about the economy without talking about stuff in...
3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025
These three stocks are still growing rapidly and could multiply your money in three years.
To Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy This Food
After a 10-year period when inflation in America ran about 2% year over previous year, the cost of living in America has surged over 8% so far in 2022, based on the BLS’s Consumer Price Index. A few items have price jumps so high that they have helped pull overall prices up. Among foods, eggs […]
Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.
New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
dailyhodl.com
Former Goldman Executive Predicts Economic Collapse, Says He’s Loading Up on Crypto
Macro guru and Real Vision CEO Raoul Pays says that he’s loading up on crypto assets as he expects economic data to dramatically deteriorate over the next several months. In a new discussion on Twitter Spaces, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that risk-on assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies shouldn’t drop much further as economic turmoil has already been mostly priced in.
msn.com
The stock market is in trouble. That’s because the bond market is ‘very close to a crash.’
Don’t assume the worst is over, says investor Larry McDonald. There’s talk of a policy pivot by the Federal Reserve as interest rates rise quickly and stocks keep falling. Both may continue. McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report and author of “A Colossal Failure of Common Sense,”...
China told US banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to avoid publishing politically sensitive research ahead of a key Communist Party summit, report says
JPMorgan's private banking arm in Asia was advised not to comment on sensitive subjects for the time being, sources told the Wall Street Journal.
These retail chains may not survive a recession
A slowing economy could bring a fresh wave of store closings and retail bankruptcies.
Wall Street is worried something is about to break in markets. Here's where Jamie Dimon, Cathie Wood and 5 other top experts think the rupture will come.
Wall Street is worried about building signs of stress in markets and the financial system. Whipsawing assets, economic strains and dysfunction in the UK are raising red flags. Here's what Jamie Dimon, Cathie Wood and 5 other experts say about where things could break. Concerns that markets are near breaking...
Coin Expert Breaks Down How To Spot A Half Dollar Worth Over $150,000
Value can be a relative thing, even when it comes to something so apparently definite as money. Those in the know, for instance, note how recent penny production can cost more than they’re worth. But looking at historic half dollars, according to the coin experts who run the TikTok account AppraiseItNow, can generate a shocking price tag.
Comments / 0