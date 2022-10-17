Read full article on original website
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
Mandy Moore welcomes 2nd baby boy with husband Taylor Goldsmith
Mandy Moore shared the first photos of her second child with her 5.4 million Instagram followers on Friday. In the Oct. 21 announcement, she shared pictures of both Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, holding the newborn, and revealed his name. Ozzie is here! Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little...
