Read full article on original website
Related
Aviation International News
BAE Develops Flight Controls for Supernal eVTOL
BAE Systems will design and develop the flight control computer for Supernal’s five-passenger eVTOL. On Monday at NBAA-BACE, the aerospace group said it will define the requirements and architecture for a lightweight, fly-by-wire system in partnership with Hyundai Motor Group’s advanced air mobility subsidiary. The flight controls for...
Aviation International News
Advanced Air Mobility Pioneers Point To Bizav's Future
The business aviation community got a close look at the air mobility change that is coming in the shape of new electric and increasingly autonomous aircraft this week at NBAA-BACE 2022. A higher-profile emerging technologies zone at the show includes several pioneers working to bring eVTOL and eSTOL aircraft to market.
Aviation International News
AeroVanti Club Obtains New Financing
AeroVanti Club (Booth 1717) has launched an investment vehicle worth up to $100 million to finance fleet expansion led by Lafayette Aircraft Leasing. The company has received its first new aircraft purchased with that financing, an Embraer Phenom 100, to complement its fleet of Piaggio Avanti P.180 turboprops. AeroVanti Club...
Aviation International News
Mente's Four Corners Offers 'Jets as a Service'
Mente Group (Booth 3577) sister company Four Corners Aviation has expanded its fleet to 14 aircraft serving more than 100 clients. The aircraft range in size from a Dassault Falcon 7X to the Bombardier Learjet 45 and are supported by 40 flight crewmembers. Four Corners offers a variety of what...
Aviation International News
Flydocs Launches New Asset Management Software
Flydocs (Booth 3877) has launched new lease asset management software in cooperation with Lufthansa Technik. The new software is customized to continuously optimize leases and ensure the on-time handover of aircraft back to the lessor. “We have created a flexible solution that is highly customizable, scalable, and affordable to meet...
Aviation International News
Universal Hydrogen to Fly Hydrogen-powered Dash 8 by Year-end
Universal Hydrogen plans to fly the first-ever hydrogen-powered regional airliner by the end of this year using a hydrogen-fuel-cell-based powertrain housed completely in one of the nacelles of a De Havilland Dash 8-300 turboprop. Now in the late stages of testing the powertrain architecture in an iron bird test rig at its facility in Hawthorne, California, Universal Hydrogen has partnered with Aerotec to perform the engine integration and fly the aircraft out of Moses Lake, Washington.
Aviation International News
Heli-One To Offer AW139 Gearbox Testing
Heli-One has established in-house testing capability for the Leonardo AW139 intermediate and tail gearboxes at its Canadian MRO facility in Delta, British Columbia. The company is a Leonardo-authorized component repair and airframe service center and offers services ranging from major inspections to small component repair, including avionics and rescue equipment maintenance services, custom modifications, and repairs developed by Heli-One design engineers.
Aviation International News
Web Manuals Upgrades App
Web Manuals (Booth 1995) has upgraded its app with the same functionality of its web browser, adding a dark mode for better cockpit viewing at night, as well as zooming and background removal functionality for clearer reading of manuals. Users can see which documents are on each aircraft, in addition...
Aviation International News
ACSF Introduces Low-cost FDM for Charter
The Air Charter Safety Foundation (ACSF), in partnership with AirSync and CloudAhoy, is offering a low-cost flight data monitoring (FDM) program to the more than 300 small and medium Part 135 operators that are member companies, the organization announced Monday at NBAA-BACE 2022. This move comes as the National Transportation...
Aviation International News
InSight Upgrade STC for Hawker 800 Adds Skytrac D150 SDU
Southeast Aerospace (SEA, Booth 4491) plans to offer Skytrac Systems’ DL150 satellite data unit (SDU) as an optional addition to its Universal Avionics InSight flight deck upgrade for the Hawker 800 series. The InSight upgrade will incorporate full datacom capabilities with the DL150, an Iridium Next satellite receiver with pole-to-pole coverage that will meet the requirements of future air navigation system (FANS 1/A+) and long-range FANS 1/A+ oceanic connectivity.
Aviation International News
JSSI Highlights New 'Fully Integrated' Brand
Aftermarket maintenance specialist Jet Support Services International (Booth 4835) brings a new “fully integrated” brand identity to NBAA-BACE 2022. It is also highlighting its portfolio of guaranteed-cost maintenance plans, data services, and maintenance-tracking and inventory-management solutions at the show. Chicago-based JSSI began expanding beyond its core flight-hour-based maintenance...
Aviation International News
JetNet To Acquire Asset Insight
Aviation intelligence firm JetNet (Booth 1236) has announced that it has agreed to acquire aviation valuation firm Asset Insight, creator of the eValues real-time valuation tool. JetNet said the acquisition is likely one of several upcoming transactions that will leverage a recent majority investment led by Silversmith Capital Partners, a...
Aviation International News
Piper Adds Garmin G3000 Updates to M600 SLS Flight Deck
General aviation airframer Piper Aircraft (Booth 4886, Static AD_409) has incorporated the latest updates to the Garmin G3000 avionics suite aboard its M600 SLS. The SLS (short for "safety, luxury, and support") is on display this week during NBAA-BACE 2022 at Orlando Executive Airport. According to Piper, the new software...
Aviation International News
Textron Aviation Picks Skytrac for FANS Upgrade
Textron Aviation’s Future Air Navigation System (FANS) upgrade for the Beechcraft Hawker 4000 and Cessna Citation Sovereign equipped with Honeywell Epic avionics will use Skytrac equipment for the satcom requirement. The supplemental type certificate (STC) program for the upgrade launches early next year and will feature Skytrac’s DL150 satellite data unit and SkyNode S200-012 air traffic safety services terminal.
Aviation International News
Vista Reports Record Charter Growth, Led by U.S. Demand
Vista Global Holdings (Vista, Booth 2457B) on Monday reported record growth for its VistaJet International and XO charter brands for the first nine months, particularly in the third quarter. Sales in the U.S.—the group’s strongest and fastest-growing region—were up 185 percent over the same period in 2021 and, in the third quarter alone, contributed 64 percent of the total hours sold. New client members in the third quarter accounted for 70 percent of U.S. hours sold, a record in this segment for Vista.
Aviation International News
Wheels Up Nets $259 Million from Aircraft Financing
Wheels Up announced Monday that it will receive net proceeds of $259 million by mortgaging its primary owned aircraft. “We created some runway,” CEO Kenny Dichter told AIN. “We are going to invest in our members, operations, and technology.”. Wheels Up (Booth 2061) has concurrently been buoyed...
Aviation International News
First Production Leonardo AW609 Flies
Leonardo's first production AW609 civil tiltrotor made its first flight on October 13th at the company’s Philadelphia facility. Designated AC5, the aircraft was one of three customer aircraft on the production line and will join the other three prototype AW609s currently in flight test. To date, the AW609 program has logged nearly 1,900 flight hours in the U.S. and Italy. AC5 eventually will be delivered to the Bristow Group.
Aviation International News
Amazon to Lease 10 EFW A330-300 Converted Freighters
More evidence of an increasingly active market for passenger-to-freighter conversions surfaced Friday in the form of a firm agreement by Amazon Air to lease 10 A330-300P2F freighters from commercial aviation finance company Altavair. Hawaiian Airlines has agreed to begin operating the aircraft—now undergoing conversion by Airbus-ST Aerospace joint venture Elbe Flugzeugwerke GmbH (EFW)—for Amazon upon first delivery, scheduled for late 2023. Hawaiian Airlines began operating A330-200 passenger jets in 2010 and now flies 24 of the Airbus widebodies.
Aviation International News
JSSI Parts & Leasing Plans Florida Warehouse
JSSI Parts & Leasing (Booth 4835) plans to open an aircraft parts warehouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to attend to what the company said is a growing business aviation market. Through the new warehouse, the unit of Jet Support Services—an independent provider of all-OEM maintenance support and financial services to business aviation—will offer more efficient, cost-effective, and quicker aircraft parts procurement to operators and maintenance facilities in the area.
Aviation International News
Tecnam Opens Order Book for P2012 STOL Aircraft
Tecnam has opened the order book for its P2012 short takeoff and landing (STOL) aircraft. Introducing the piston twin at NBAA-BACE 2022, the Italian manufacturer said the new version of its Traveller aircraft will give access to some of the world’s most demanding airports and can carry nine passengers or just over 2,800 pounds of cargo.
Comments / 0