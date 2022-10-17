Vista Global Holdings (Vista, Booth 2457B) on Monday reported record growth for its VistaJet International and XO charter brands for the first nine months, particularly in the third quarter. Sales in the U.S.—the group’s strongest and fastest-growing region—were up 185 percent over the same period in 2021 and, in the third quarter alone, contributed 64 percent of the total hours sold. New client members in the third quarter accounted for 70 percent of U.S. hours sold, a record in this segment for Vista.

2 DAYS AGO