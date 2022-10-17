ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Awesome Adult Halloween Events In The Quad Cities

Halloween is great for the kids, and there are so many amazing Halloween events going on in the Quad Cities for those kids... thankfully for us adults who love Halloween, there are some events just for us. Adult Halloween Events. Adult Pumpkin Carving. This event takes place at the Mississippi...
South Louisiana Trail Camera Picks Up Mystery Animal Image

If you're a deer hunter and have your own land or lease, there is a good chance you have a trail camera or two set up. And what do you do? You check that sucker every day leading up to your next hunt to see what's hanging around your stand and in some cases eating from your feeder.
ALBANY, LA
A Classic Disaster Movie Shot In Iowa Is Getting a Sequel

Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment announced that they are in the works of creating a sequel to the 1996 movie that nearly every Iowan has not only seen, but many have lived through. Twister, starring Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt, followed storm chasers through the Midwest as they chased storms...
IOWA STATE
Iowa’s Most Popular Halloween Costume Is Easy To Pull Off

Halloween is almost here and if you haven't gotten your Halloween costume yet, we're here to give you as many ideas as possible. Every year, people come out with lists of the most popular Halloween costumes, but a website has given us the most popular Halloween costumes in each state. If you live in Iowa, this is going to be an easy one to put together if you need a costume last minute.
IOWA STATE
The Most Popular Comfort Food In Iowa Might Surprise You

Winter is drawing nigh and that means it's Netflix and comfort food season. Since we don't have to worry about a good summer bod (if we ever did) anymore, we eat more warm, flavorful, comfy meals this time of the year as we huddle inside from the cold. E-conolight looked...
IOWA STATE
This Illinois Town Has Been Named Among America’s Best Christmas Towns

We're still a hot minute away from the Christmas season but if you're getting your plans in line, there's a town in Illinois you might want to check out. We're not just throwing that out there. A big national publication that you have likely read has made a list of the "The Best Christmas Towns In America You Should Visit At Least Once". Every place is on the list for different reasons, like the activities that they offer, how sparkly the lights are, and how much of a Hallmark-ian vibe they give you.
GALENA, IL
Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Illinois

Driving tired is always dangerous, but we all have busy lives which may put us behind the wheel when we aren't at 100% sometimes a quick car nap is all you need to feel better, but is it legal to sleep in your parked car?. Reasons for being tired. There...
ILLINOIS STATE
Kelly Clarkson Brought to Tears By Iowa Moms [WATCH]

Just a little kindness can go a long way. Sometimes, it'll take you all the way to 'The Kelly Clarkson Show.'. Brandy Macumber and Tamara Bane of Winterset have been hitting the road on their BFF road trips for the past four years. These Iowa moms have traveled all over the Midwest with each other on mini adventures. They post videos and photos on their travel Facebook page You Can't Be Serious.
IOWA STATE
A Butter Shortage In Iowa?! Not Anymore With This Hack

Iowans and Americans are dealing with hard times right now. The worst shortage to ever happen on American soil is currently happening and experts say it won't get any butter, I mean... better. Ahead of the holiday season, butter prices are soaring through the roof, and finding it on the...
IOWA STATE
