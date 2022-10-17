Read full article on original website
Related
Awesome Adult Halloween Events In The Quad Cities
Halloween is great for the kids, and there are so many amazing Halloween events going on in the Quad Cities for those kids... thankfully for us adults who love Halloween, there are some events just for us. Adult Halloween Events. Adult Pumpkin Carving. This event takes place at the Mississippi...
Illinois Produces A Mind-Blowing Amount Of Tootsie Rolls Per Day
With a little over a week to go before Halloween, it's no surprise to see all sorts of stories being published about Halloween candy. There are articles all over the place about the candies we love, the candies we hate, each state's favorite and least favorite candy...yada, yada, yada. Since...
South Louisiana Trail Camera Picks Up Mystery Animal Image
If you're a deer hunter and have your own land or lease, there is a good chance you have a trail camera or two set up. And what do you do? You check that sucker every day leading up to your next hunt to see what's hanging around your stand and in some cases eating from your feeder.
A Classic Disaster Movie Shot In Iowa Is Getting a Sequel
Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment announced that they are in the works of creating a sequel to the 1996 movie that nearly every Iowan has not only seen, but many have lived through. Twister, starring Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt, followed storm chasers through the Midwest as they chased storms...
Iowa’s Most Popular Halloween Costume Is Easy To Pull Off
Halloween is almost here and if you haven't gotten your Halloween costume yet, we're here to give you as many ideas as possible. Every year, people come out with lists of the most popular Halloween costumes, but a website has given us the most popular Halloween costumes in each state. If you live in Iowa, this is going to be an easy one to put together if you need a costume last minute.
The Most Popular Comfort Food In Iowa Might Surprise You
Winter is drawing nigh and that means it's Netflix and comfort food season. Since we don't have to worry about a good summer bod (if we ever did) anymore, we eat more warm, flavorful, comfy meals this time of the year as we huddle inside from the cold. E-conolight looked...
Illinois Has Some Of The Most Supernatural Encounters In America
Who doesn't love a spooky story? We all have or know someone who has wild ghosts, UFOs, or Big Foot stories. If you're a fan of these legends, I have great news, a new study has put together the numbers and has found the states you are most likely to have a supernatural sighting or experience.
Five Of The Best Cities In The Country For Vampires Are In Illinois
"Few creatures of the night have captured our imagination like vampires." But if you were a vampire, where (other than Transylvania) would you live? Well, the folks at lawnlove.com have figured out the best and worst places to live if you happen to be a vampire. Let's start with the...
A Wisconsin Supermarket Is Going Viral For It’s Frozen Pizza Section
In Wisconsin, it's not delivery...it's definitely DiGiorno. Thanks to a recent video posted on Twitter by user @MikeBradleyMKE, people are suddenly paying very close attention to a Woodman's supermarket because of their frozen pizza section. The video has about 6 million views and hundreds of thousands of likes. Because you...
$1.4 Million Donated To Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa And Western Illinois
There is nothing better than being able to give back. No matter how big or small, a financial donation, material donation, or donation of your time is always appreciated by non-profits. Luckily, there are people who have a buttload of money and actually give back in great ways. The Girl...
Iowa’s Top 10 Attractions – What Tourists Do When Visiting This State
It saddens me when people constantly hate on Iowa, saying there's nothing to do and there's nothing in the state worth seeing. The craziest part is that the people who say this LIVE IN IOWA. There are so many things to do along with a hundred big attractions, people just...
This Illinois Town Has Been Named Among America’s Best Christmas Towns
We're still a hot minute away from the Christmas season but if you're getting your plans in line, there's a town in Illinois you might want to check out. We're not just throwing that out there. A big national publication that you have likely read has made a list of the "The Best Christmas Towns In America You Should Visit At Least Once". Every place is on the list for different reasons, like the activities that they offer, how sparkly the lights are, and how much of a Hallmark-ian vibe they give you.
Start Seeing Bobcats: Illinois’ Population Of Them Is Growing
Hot on the heels of a story earlier this week involving an Illinois mountain lion being struck and killed by a vehicle last Sunday in Dekalb County, we get the reassuring news that Illinois' bobcat population is adding new members constantly. Bobcats, and their expanding populations have been a fairly...
Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Illinois
Driving tired is always dangerous, but we all have busy lives which may put us behind the wheel when we aren't at 100% sometimes a quick car nap is all you need to feel better, but is it legal to sleep in your parked car?. Reasons for being tired. There...
One Iowa Town Makes America’s Most Beautiful Small Towns List
A recent ranking put out by Architectural Digest claims to have a list of the most beautiful small towns in America. About 50 locations from all over The US made it onto this list. One small town in Iowa also found itself on this list. How They Got These Numbers.
Kelly Clarkson Brought to Tears By Iowa Moms [WATCH]
Just a little kindness can go a long way. Sometimes, it'll take you all the way to 'The Kelly Clarkson Show.'. Brandy Macumber and Tamara Bane of Winterset have been hitting the road on their BFF road trips for the past four years. These Iowa moms have traveled all over the Midwest with each other on mini adventures. They post videos and photos on their travel Facebook page You Can't Be Serious.
10 Iowa Cities Out-Of-Staters Can’t Pronounce Correctly
It's getting to be that time of the year when relatives from out of town start to visit for the holidays. I'm sure you've heard those family members butcher many Iowa town and city names. A fun game is to think of the relative that butchers names the most, and...
Illinois Favorite Breakfast Spot Is Surprising While Iowa Seems Right
It can be hard to make time for breakfast in our busy lives. If we eat anything it might be a bar on the way out of the house or some drive-thru. So when the Quad Cities wants to sit down and eat a good breakfast, we want to be sure we go to a perfect spot. But the chain Illinois is most interested in is a bit surprising.
Wisconsin, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately
The Midwest is home to many animals who are looking for a warm place to stay this fall and wineter. Some furry freinds try to sneak into the house. While bats and birds usually go to the attic, other animals like mice might go for the walls. Others sometimes find themselves in or around the garage.
A Butter Shortage In Iowa?! Not Anymore With This Hack
Iowans and Americans are dealing with hard times right now. The worst shortage to ever happen on American soil is currently happening and experts say it won't get any butter, I mean... better. Ahead of the holiday season, butter prices are soaring through the roof, and finding it on the...
US 104.9
Davenport, IA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
546K+
Views
ABOUT
US 104.9 plays the best new country delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Quad Cities, Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://us1049quadcities.com/
Comments / 0