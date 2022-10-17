CHICAGO — The Detroit Red Wings lost their lead, lost their structure and had to settle for one point. The Wings were up by two going into the third period Friday at United Center, seemingly poised to stick it to their old Original Six rival Chicago Blackhawks on a night they celebrated their home opener. But the Blackhawks grabbed momentum and forced the game past regulation. Lucas Raymond's turnover in overtime led to Max Domi's goal at 2:16...

DETROIT, MI ・ 15 MINUTES AGO