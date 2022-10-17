Read full article on original website
Over the last several months, the County has been working to update its Capital Improvement Plan (CIP), the document that will guide future investments in County facilities. Why have a CIP? There are two key reasons: it’s a tool that can help us reduce long-term costs associated with building operations and maintenance, and it creates predictability in budgeting for and managing buildings. In this article, I’ll describe the process we’re undertaking, the timeline for the project, and the ways that you can learn about recommended improvements and provide feedback before the CIP is finalized.
The Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force helped arrest a known meth dealer earlier Thursday. A Duluth Police Officer responded to a suspicious vehicle that is owned by a 62-year-old Silver Bay resident. The car was located on Commonwealth Avenue near the Morgan Park Neighborhood. A task force investigator and...
