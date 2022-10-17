Over the last several months, the County has been working to update its Capital Improvement Plan (CIP), the document that will guide future investments in County facilities. Why have a CIP? There are two key reasons: it’s a tool that can help us reduce long-term costs associated with building operations and maintenance, and it creates predictability in budgeting for and managing buildings. In this article, I’ll describe the process we’re undertaking, the timeline for the project, and the ways that you can learn about recommended improvements and provide feedback before the CIP is finalized.

COOK COUNTY, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO