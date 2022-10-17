Read full article on original website
NHL
Flyers Unveil Reverse Retro Jerseys to be Worn at Eight Games This Season
Also returning from the Flyers' 1981-82 and 1982-83 seasons for player warm-ups only are Cooperalls. PHILADELPHIA (October 20, 2022) - Today, the Philadelphia Flyers unveiled the team's adidas Reverse Retro ADIZERO jerseys for the 2022-2023 season in conjunction with adidas and the National Hockey League. Building on the success of the program which launched in 2020, adidas and the NHL collaborated with teams this year to design new Reverse Retro jerseys that call back to unique historic moments in each Club's history. The 2022-23 edition of the Flyers Reverse Retro design features a championship-level look from the franchise's Stanley Cup-winning seasons and integrates unique elements from multiple eras.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Toews out for Avalanche with undisclosed injury
Ehlers on injured reserve for Jets; Matthews expected for Maple Leafs on Saturday. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Colorado Avalanche. Devon Toews won't play for the Avalanche against the Seattle Kraken on Friday (9...
NHL
'Retro' Jersey Honors Ironmen
Team unveils this season's "Reverse Retro" jersey to be worn at four home games, beginning Nov. 13. Pre-order starts Thursday. The fan-friendly tradition of "Reverse Retro" jerseys is primed to include Kraken faithful for the first time. While new to the NHL, Seattle has more than 100 years of pro hockey history to inspire.
NHL
Devils Host Sharks for Afternoon Tilt | GAME PREVIEW
The Devils are looking to add to their two-game win streak in Saturday's 1 p.m. game against the San Jose Sharks at Prudential Center. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Below is the game preview, lineup notes, videos, interviews, and more. YOUR GAME-DAY ESSENTIALS.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. SABRES
FLAMES (3-0-0) vs. SABRES (2-1-0) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet 360 | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Goals - Elias Lindholm, Tyler Toffoli (2) Sabres:. Points - Rasmus Dahlin (4) Goals - Dahlin (3) Special Teams:. Flames:
NHL
Mayers feels at home returning to the Blues
Former Blue joined the front office in 2021-22 as Community and Youth Hockey Advisor. Jamal Mayers has kept busy in his post-playing days. The 15-year NHL veteran retired in 2013 and quickly adjusted to life after hockey, contributing to NHL Network before joining the Chicago Blackhawks in a dual broadcasting and community relations role.
NHL
Doughty braces for challenge of facing Ovechkin when Kings play Capitals
ARLINGTON, Va. -- Drew Doughty has missed playing against Alex Ovechkin the past two seasons. But there's one thing the Los Angeles Kings defenseman isn't looking forward to when he faces Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; NBCSWA, BSW, ESPN+, SN NOW).
NHL
Good vibes: Stars' personal steps forward add to team success
Newcomers like Wedgewood, Dellandrea, Johnston and Miller are finding their way and it's paying off. Scott Wedgewood made a good point Thursday. The Stars are having fun. "I've been watching and everyone is enjoying themselves, they want to win," said the backup goalie. "It's a year where a lot of guys have taken a look in the mirror, and they want to take another step in their career - some young guys and guys who want to prove it, and I'm right in the mix there where you want to help and you want to take another step in your career. I think that's pretty much up and down the lineup, where everyone is striving for something better."
NHL
LA Kings @ Pittsburgh Penguins: How to Watch
The Kings look to make a franchise history and win their first four road games to start the season. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins:. Where: PPG Paints Arena (Pittsburgh, PA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network...
NHL
Ontario homecoming: Seven Stars will be playing in familiar territory
Playing against the Maple Leafs in Toronto Thursday brings excitement to the locker room as seven Stars are back in their home province. The Stars are bringing the party to Toronto tonight. With seven Ontario natives, plus adopted-son Jason Robertson, there will be a ton of storylines to watch when...
Detroit Red Wings give up 3 unanswered goals in 4-3 OT loss to Chicago Blackhawks
CHICAGO — The Detroit Red Wings lost their lead, lost their structure and had to settle for one point. The Wings were up by two going into the third period Friday at United Center, seemingly poised to stick it to their old Original Six rival Chicago Blackhawks on a night they celebrated their home opener. But the Blackhawks grabbed momentum and forced the game past regulation. Lucas Raymond's turnover in overtime led to Max Domi's goal at 2:16...
NHL
Dahlin not slowing down after record-setting start to season for Sabres
Defenseman driven to succeed with 'fearless' style of play, trust from coaches. Rasmus Dahlin was talking about the Buffalo Sabres as a group, but he used one word that would best describe his record start to the season. "Fearless." Dahlin became the first NHL defenseman to open a season with...
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Head to Ottawa to Face Senators on Saturday Afternoon
Arizona has two games remaining on its season-opening road trip. Oct. 22, 2022 | 1 pm MST | Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, Ontario. The Arizona Coyotes wrap up the Canadian leg of their season-opening road trip on Saturday afternoon in Ottawa, and are just two games away from their home opener next week.
NHL
Lightning assign forward Gabriel Fortier to Syracuse
TAMPA BAY -- The Tampa Bay Lightning have assigned forward Gabriel Fortier to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Fortier, 22, has played in one game this season for the Lightning on October 15 at Pittsburgh and recorded one...
NHL
Comrie makes 46 saves for Sabres in win against Oilers
EDMONTON -- Eric Comrie made an NHL career-high 46 saves for the Buffalo Sabres in a 4-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Tuesday. Comrie, an Edmonton native, made his first start in his hometown. He made 22 saves in the third period for his first win with the Sabres since signing a two-year contract July 13.
NHL
Eric Staal agrees to one-year contract with Panthers
Center last played in NHL in 2020-21, joins brother Marc in Florida. Eric Staal agreed to a one-year contract with the Florida Panthers on Friday. Financial terms were not released. The forward, who turns 38 on Oct. 29, had been with Florida during training camp on a professional tryout and...
NHL
Faulk scores twice, Blues defeat Kraken in OT
SEATTLE -- Justin Faulk scored his second goal of the game at 2:10 of overtime to give the St. Louis Blues a 4-3 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Wednesday. Faulk won it with a wrist shot from between the face-off circles after a pass from...
NHL
First period proves costly as Jets fall to Golden Knights
"Unfortunately it's not a 40-minute game." The success the Winnipeg Jets have enjoyed against the Vegas Golden Knights the last few seasons came to a halt on Thursday. Led by Jack Eichel's two goals, the Vegas Golden Knights (4-1-0) scored four times in the first period and the Jets couldn't recover, falling by a score of 5-2. The loss snaps Winnipeg's five-game win streak against Vegas, and leaves them with two of a possible six points on the three-game road trip.
NHL
Projected Lineup: October 20 at Edmonton
EDMONTON, AB. - With a 3-0 start under their belts, the Carolina Hurricanes appear to be turning to Frederik Andersen once again in net Thursday as they take on the Edmonton Oilers. Andersen has started in two out of the team's three wins thus far this season, turning away 53...
NHL
Recap: Svechnikov Scores Three, But Canes Fall To Oilers
After playing a key role in Monday's victory over Seattle by contributing two goals in the second period, Svechnikov one-upped his own performance tonight. #37 struck twice in the middle stanza for a second consecutive contest, giving him his fourth and fifth goals of the year. Both showcasing his elite-level...
