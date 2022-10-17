Newcomers like Wedgewood, Dellandrea, Johnston and Miller are finding their way and it's paying off. Scott Wedgewood made a good point Thursday. The Stars are having fun. "I've been watching and everyone is enjoying themselves, they want to win," said the backup goalie. "It's a year where a lot of guys have taken a look in the mirror, and they want to take another step in their career - some young guys and guys who want to prove it, and I'm right in the mix there where you want to help and you want to take another step in your career. I think that's pretty much up and down the lineup, where everyone is striving for something better."

DALLAS, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO