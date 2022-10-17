Read full article on original website
WTAP
Obituary: Taylor, Kristi Renee
Kristi Renee Taylor, 53, of Parkersburg, passed away on October 19, 2022, in Fairmont, WV. She was born April 22, 1969, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Gerald and Sandra McCrady Taylor. She was a graduate of the WV School For the Deaf and Blind and WVU-P with a Therapist Degree. She worked as a school teacher for the deaf and blind.
WTAP
Obituary: Morrison, Peter Paul
Peter Paul Morrison, 71, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on October 21, 2022, at Worthington Healthcare Center with the compassionate care of Amedisys Hospice. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: Gray, Linda Louise Corra
Linda Louise Corra Gray of Charleston, WV, departed this life on October 19, 2022, at Charleston Area Medical Center in Charleston, WV. She was born on March 13, 1958, in Vienna, WV, to the late Joseph and Isabel Corra. Linda was involved in Relay for Life of Wood County and the Alzheimer’s Walk of the Mid-Ohio Valley. She loved to watch The Price is Right and old movies. Linda loved spending time with her children and grandkids. She retired from Arthur B. Hodges Nursing Home.
WTAP
Obituary: Seevers, Eric Scott
I lost one of the brightest stars in my universe Tuesday morning. Even though we were often at odds due to our inherited stubborn natures, I never stopped loving and supporting him, even from a distance at times. I was so very proud of him and his accomplishments. My world has forever changed.
WTAP
Obituary: Wiswell, Richard H.
Richard H. Wiswell, 86, of Vincent, OH, died Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at his residence. He was born on October 16, 1936, in Pittsfield, MA, a son of the late Harry W. and Pauline (Miles) Wiswell. Richard was a graduate of Northeastern University in Boston, MA, and was a registered...
WTAP
Obituary: Reese, Ruby N.
Ruby N. Reese, 43, of Marietta, passed away at 6:00 pm, Thursday, October 20, 2022, at her home. She was born November 13, 1978, in Stark County, OH, to Robert Lee and Dolories Stout Goodwin. Ruby was a homemaker. She married Shawn Reese, who survives with children: Shawn Reese, Sebastion...
WTAP
Obituary: Smith, Raymond Calvin
Raymond Calvin Smith, 96, of Parkersburg, passed away on October 17, 2022, at the Parkersburg Care Center. He was born on December 28, 1925, in Parkersburg, WV, the son of the late Edward and Maggie Davis Smith. Raymond had proudly served his country during World War II. He was a member of the American Legion, VFW, Mt. Olivet Masonic Lodge #3, and the Ben Bey Grotto.
WTAP
Obituary: Dailey, Janet Kay
Janet Kay Dailey, 73, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born December 27, 1948, in Parkersburg. A daughter of the late Bernard and Jean Yeater Byers. Janet attended Belleville Baptist Church and enjoyed bowling, gardening, and, most importantly, spending...
WTAP
Obituary: Francis, Jason Allen
Jason Allen Francis, 46, of Parkersburg, passed away unexpectedly following some health issues. He was born December 10, 1975, in Parkersburg, the son of Frank Allen Francis of Parkersburg and the late Rosemary Jo Blankenship Francis. Jason enjoyed fishing and music and had a great sense of humor. He was...
WTAP
Obituary: Archer, Lucille A. “Boots”
Lucille A. “Boots” Archer, age 89, of Caldwell, OH, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital in Marietta, OH. She was born November 9, 1932, in Noble County, OH, a daughter of the late Roman and Edna Sorg Crum. She was a member of...
WTAP
Obituary: McIntyre, Darci Dee
Darci Dee McIntyre, 56, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on October 13, 2022, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: Bigley, Lester Warren
Lester Warren Bigley, 80, died Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. Lester was born on October 2, 1942, in Marietta, OH, to William and Hattie Bigley. He was a tough, hardworking man and was employed for many years with Union #18 as a heavy equipment operator before retiring in 2003. He enjoyed old westerns, classic country music, visiting with his best friend, Clyde Huddleston, and above all else, spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed his grandkids, and some of his happiest times were when he was drinking coffee and telling stories with his grandson, Levi Wears, or watching his granddaughter, Avery Bigley, play soccer.
WTAP
Obituary: Chipps, Christine “Chris” Kay
Christine “Chris” Kay Chipps, 69, of Belpre, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2022. She was born March 3, 1953, in Parkersburg, WV, to the late George and Maxine Stout. Chris was a long-time employee of Star Fire gas station. She enjoyed spontaneous road trips, kayaking, and spending...
WTAP
Obituary: Weaver, Robert A.
Robert A. Weaver, 59, of Vienna, WV, passed away on October 4, 2022. He was born in Toledo, Ohio, on October 29, 1962, son of the late Andrew L. Weaver and Frances Eloise Fought Weaver. Bob grew up in Marshall, Michigan, and then moved to Bluffton, Indiana, where he attended...
WTAP
Obituary: Pekach, Jean R.
Jean R. Pekach, 92, of Reno, OH, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022. She was born in Morgantown, WV, on August 5, 1930, a daughter of John and Helen Volpe Pompili. Jean had been employed in the Public School system with the clerical staff. On March 10, 1951, she...
WTAP
Obituary: Brant, Deborah Ann
Deborah Ann Brant, 68, of Marietta, passed away on October 17, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: Ellison, Adaline “Addie” (Falls)
Adaline “Addie” (Falls) Ellison, 75, of Grantsville, WV, went home to be with the Lord on October 13, 2022, at her home. She was born on July 31, 1947, in Roane County, WV, the daughter of the late William Luther Falls and Eliza Jane Deems Falls. Addie is...
WTAP
This Is Home: Sweet memories at Sweetapple Farms
VINCENT, OHIO (WTAP) - “Wouldn’t it be great if someone came to your farm and paid to see your flowers?”. This is the question that helped lead to Sweetapple farms in Vincent Ohio. Over the past 22 years, the Barret family has grown their farm into more than...
WTAP
Pet of the Week: Bamboo from the Humane Society of Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Bamboo WTAP’s Pet of the Week! She joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg!. Bamboo is an eight-year-old Catahoula Leopard dog mix who came to the shelter as a stray back in September. She is already spayed and is up to date on...
WTAP
Ripley Chocolate Festival returns Saturday, October 29
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ripley’s Fall WV Chocolate Festival is making its return during the last weekend of October, according to a news release from Ripley Convention & Visitors Bureau Director Mike Ruben. The event is to take place Saturday, October 29, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on the lawn of the Jackson County Courthouse.
