Lester Warren Bigley, 80, died Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. Lester was born on October 2, 1942, in Marietta, OH, to William and Hattie Bigley. He was a tough, hardworking man and was employed for many years with Union #18 as a heavy equipment operator before retiring in 2003. He enjoyed old westerns, classic country music, visiting with his best friend, Clyde Huddleston, and above all else, spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed his grandkids, and some of his happiest times were when he was drinking coffee and telling stories with his grandson, Levi Wears, or watching his granddaughter, Avery Bigley, play soccer.

MARIETTA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO