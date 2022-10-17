Kenneth E. Wriston, Sr., 66, of Marietta, passed away at Marietta Memorial Hospital at 2:27 am on October 21, 2022. He was born on August 10, 1956, to Jim and Patty Wriston. Ken loved hunting, fishing, old model cars, and country and bluegrass music. But most of all, he had a great love for God and his family. He enjoyed spending time with his friends. He had the biggest heart and would give anyone the shirt off his back. He will be missed so very much.

MARIETTA, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO