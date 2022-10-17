ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAP

Obituary: Morris, Dana G.

Dana G. Morris, 61, of Barlow, Ohio, lost his life battling COVID on October 19, 2022. He was born on September 12, 1961. Dana leaves behind his loving wife of over 20 years, Tami Morris, other loving family members, and a very special friend of many years, Paul Ullmann. Dana...
BARLOW, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Wriston, Sr., Kenneth E.

Kenneth E. Wriston, Sr., 66, of Marietta, passed away at Marietta Memorial Hospital at 2:27 am on October 21, 2022. He was born on August 10, 1956, to Jim and Patty Wriston. Ken loved hunting, fishing, old model cars, and country and bluegrass music. But most of all, he had a great love for God and his family. He enjoyed spending time with his friends. He had the biggest heart and would give anyone the shirt off his back. He will be missed so very much.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Reese, Ruby N.

Ruby N. Reese, 43, of Marietta, passed away at 6:00 pm, Thursday, October 20, 2022, at her home. She was born November 13, 1978, in Stark County, OH, to Robert Lee and Dolories Stout Goodwin. Ruby was a homemaker. She married Shawn Reese, who survives with children: Shawn Reese, Sebastion...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Morrison, Peter Paul

Peter Paul Morrison, 71, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on October 21, 2022, at Worthington Healthcare Center with the compassionate care of Amedisys Hospice. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Archer, Lucille A. “Boots”

Lucille A. “Boots” Archer, age 89, of Caldwell, OH, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital in Marietta, OH. She was born November 9, 1932, in Noble County, OH, a daughter of the late Roman and Edna Sorg Crum. She was a member of...
CALDWELL, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Taylor, Kristi Renee

Kristi Renee Taylor, 53, of Parkersburg, passed away on October 19, 2022, in Fairmont, WV. She was born April 22, 1969, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Gerald and Sandra McCrady Taylor. She was a graduate of the WV School For the Deaf and Blind and WVU-P with a Therapist Degree. She worked as a school teacher for the deaf and blind.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Smith, Raymond Calvin

Raymond Calvin Smith, 96, of Parkersburg, passed away on October 17, 2022, at the Parkersburg Care Center. He was born on December 28, 1925, in Parkersburg, WV, the son of the late Edward and Maggie Davis Smith. Raymond had proudly served his country during World War II. He was a member of the American Legion, VFW, Mt. Olivet Masonic Lodge #3, and the Ben Bey Grotto.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Chipps, Christine “Chris” Kay

Christine “Chris” Kay Chipps, 69, of Belpre, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2022. She was born March 3, 1953, in Parkersburg, WV, to the late George and Maxine Stout. Chris was a long-time employee of Star Fire gas station. She enjoyed spontaneous road trips, kayaking, and spending...
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Ice, Charles David

Charles David Ice, 65, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away October 13, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by loving family and with the compassionate care of Housecalls Hospice. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
ELIZABETH, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Brant, Deborah Ann

Deborah Ann Brant, 68, of Marietta, passed away on October 17, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Seevers, Eric Scott

I lost one of the brightest stars in my universe Tuesday morning. Even though we were often at odds due to our inherited stubborn natures, I never stopped loving and supporting him, even from a distance at times. I was so very proud of him and his accomplishments. My world has forever changed.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Dailey, Janet Kay

Janet Kay Dailey, 73, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born December 27, 1948, in Parkersburg. A daughter of the late Bernard and Jean Yeater Byers. Janet attended Belleville Baptist Church and enjoyed bowling, gardening, and, most importantly, spending...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: McIntyre, Darci Dee

Darci Dee McIntyre, 56, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on October 13, 2022, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Francis, Jason Allen

Jason Allen Francis, 46, of Parkersburg, passed away unexpectedly following some health issues. He was born December 10, 1975, in Parkersburg, the son of Frank Allen Francis of Parkersburg and the late Rosemary Jo Blankenship Francis. Jason enjoyed fishing and music and had a great sense of humor. He was...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Weaver, Robert A.

Robert A. Weaver, 59, of Vienna, WV, passed away on October 4, 2022. He was born in Toledo, Ohio, on October 29, 1962, son of the late Andrew L. Weaver and Frances Eloise Fought Weaver. Bob grew up in Marshall, Michigan, and then moved to Bluffton, Indiana, where he attended...
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

This Is Home: Sweet memories at Sweetapple Farms

VINCENT, OHIO (WTAP) - “Wouldn’t it be great if someone came to your farm and paid to see your flowers?”. This is the question that helped lead to Sweetapple farms in Vincent Ohio. Over the past 22 years, the Barret family has grown their farm into more than...
VINCENT, OH
WTAP

Marietta’s homeless drop-in center opens in new location

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta’s homeless drop-in center is back open in a new location. You can now find it at 274 Front Street. It’s the Life and Purpose Community Resource Center building. The drop-in center is a place where homeless people, whether you’re couch-surfing or living outdoors,...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

The mall will host pumpkin art contest this Saturday

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Looking to get in the Halloween spirit? Well you might want to check out the pumpkin contest at the mall. Pumpkins are an iconic staple of autumn and judges are looking to see who makes the best pumpkin art. You can either carve a real pumpkin...
VIENNA, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy