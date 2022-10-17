Read full article on original website
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
Why Are the Lakers Waiting to Trade Russell Westbrook?
Is there a trade out there involving Russell Westbrook that turns the Lakers into contenders?. The following transcript is an excerpt from the Open Floor and Crossover podcast. Listen to the full episode on podcast players everywhere or on SI.com. Rohan Nadkarni: I love that the Lakers had to soft...
Longtime NBA Referee Tony Brown Dies at 55
Longtime NBA referee Tony Brown has died at 55 from pancreatic cancer, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports! reported on Thursday. Brown worked 20 seasons as an NBA referee, becoming one of the most recognizable faces on the court. During his career, he worked 1,110 regular-season games and 35 playoff games, as well as the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.
Report: Pistons Place Assistant GM on Leave Amid Misconduct Investigation
The Pistons have placed their assistant general manager Rob Murphy on leave while they conduct an investigation looking into an allegation of workplace misconduct involving a former female employee, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday. The 50-year-old has reportedly already been on leave for about a week after Pistons...
Report: Former Villanova Coach Jay Wright Lands Media Job
After serving for 21 seasons as the head coach of the Villanova men’s basketball team, Jay Wright retired in April. But, Wright didn’t stay away from the college basketball world for long. Although Wright denied interest in returning to coaching back in June, the New York Post reported...
Sparks to Hire Curt Miller Away From Sun, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. The Sparks are reportedly finalizing a deal to hire away Sun coach Curt Miller, according to Chris Haynes and Cassandra Negley of Yahoo Sports. The two-time WNBA Coach of the Year recently led the Sun to their second Finals appearance in four...
Report: Panthers Unlikely to Trade DJ Moore
The Panthers and 49ers’ blockbuster trade involving running back Christian McCaffrey, could signal a Carolina fire sale before the trade deadline passes. However, that doesn’t necessarily seem to be the case. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Panthers do not plan on trading star wide receiver DJ Moore as...
Panthers Trade Christian McCaffrey to 49ers
Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is headed to the 49ers in return for draft picks, Carolina confirmed Thursday night. The Panthers will receive a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and a fifth-rounder in 2024 from the 49ers, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
