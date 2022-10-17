Read full article on original website
wish989.com
Buckner Man Arrested for Stabbing Son
BUCKNER – A Buckner man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that happened in Buckner Thursday. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home in Buckner at 7:30 p.m. and upon arriving found 74-year-old William Edwards involved in an ongoing physical altercation with his son, 41-year-old Brian Edwards, who lives in the same home.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah couple arrested on meth trafficking, other charges
A Paducah couple have been charged with drug trafficking following the search of a home on Koerner Street. Thursday morning detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant on a Koerner Street home as part of a drug investigation. While in the home, detectives allegedly found methamphetamine, items related to drug trafficking, and what was believed to be fentanyl in powder form.
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray man charged with trafficking Fentanyl
MURRAY – A Murray man faces drug trafficking charges after Calloway County Sheriff’s Office says it caught him selling a counterfeit pill containing the deadly drug Fentanyl.
wevv.com
Pair arrested on drug and burglary charges after incident at Webster County apartments
Two people are facing drug and burglary charges in Webster County, Kentucky, after police say they were were found inside an apartment that wasn't theirs with meth, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. The Providence Police Department says officers went to some apartments on North Broadway Street around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night...
KFVS12
Man wanted by police for questioning in assault investigation
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for questioning in an assault investigation in Livingston County. According to KSP, troopers and deputies were called at 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 20 to a home on Carrsville road...
westkentuckystar.com
Christian County man arrested after alleged explicit online contact with minor
A Christian County man is in the Marshall County Detention Center after an investigation into alleged sexually explicit online contact with a minor. After an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation by the KSP Electronic Crime Branch, troopers arrested 28-year-old Logan S. Fryar of Christian County and seized equipment believed to be used to facilitate the contact. That equipment has been taken to the KSP forensic lab for further investigation.
kbsi23.com
4 face charges in Graves Co. after call of suspicious person
MCCRACKEN/GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Four people face charges after McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Hwy 994 near the McCracken/Graves County line for a suspicious male in the area. When deputies arrived, the man in question took off running into a creek into Graves County and...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police find woman reported missing in Paducah
PADUCAH — Police are searching for a 26-year-old woman reported missing in Paducah. The Police Department says 26-year-old Savannah Grundy was reported missing after she didn't show up at her workplace Friday. She was last seen leaving her home on North 8th Street. Grundy is described as a White...
westkentuckystar.com
Police seek info on stolen trailer in Graves County
Kentucky State Police are on the lookout for a stolen trailer in Graves County. Fiber Works Installation called KSP on Tuesday morning after discovering the trailer missing. The trailer was parked behind Hamilton Park Soccer Field off KY 1710 in Graves County. It was last seen on Friday afternoon. The...
westkentuckystar.com
Wanted Kevil man found while checking suspicious vehicle
A wanted Kevil man was arrested arrested after he was found in a suspicious vehicle in McCracken County. McCracken deputies at 12:15 am Tuesday checked a suspicious vehicle on Old Mayfield Road in the Freemont area, occupied by 26-year-old Dakota A. Miller of Kevil. It was confirmed that Miller was...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police searching for woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from Walmart
PADUCAH — Police are searching for a woman accused of stealing more than $6,600 in merchandise from the Walmart locations on Irvin Cobb Drive and Hinkleville Road in Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says Precious Burnside is accused of using the self-checkout lane to mislead store employees into thinking...
westkentuckystar.com
Two people wanted for questioning by Benton police
The Benton Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying two people for questioning. Anyone with information on the identity of the man and woman in the surveillance photos is asked to contact Marshall County Dispatch at 270-527-1333.
KFVS12
14-year-old charged for allegedly threatening to bring gun to school in McCracken Co.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A 14-year-old was charged after allegedly threatening to bring a gun to school. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, the 14-year-old student was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening and taken to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center. On Monday, October 17, the sheriff’s...
thunderboltradio.com
Fugitive and drug arrests in Graves County
Four people were arrested on fugitive and drug charges yesterday morning in Graves County. Sheriff Jon Hayden says McCracken County deputies were called to KY 994 near the Graves County line for a suspicious male in the area. When they arrived, the man, identified as 27-year-old Cole Fields, of the...
westkentuckystar.com
Graves County crash sends Mayfield woman to hospital
A two-vehicle crash in Graves County on Wednesday afternoon sent a Mayfield woman to the hospital. The crash occurred around 3:20 p.m. at the intersection of KY 945 and KY 440. Graves County Sheriff's deputies determined that a vehicle driven by 18-year-old April Davis of Mayfield, stopped at a stop...
WBKO
Christian Co. man charged with child exploitation offenses
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Christian County man is being charged with child exploitation offenses. The Kentucky State Police arrested Logan S. Fryar, 28, on charges related to child sexual abuse material. Fryar’s arrest came as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP...
westkentuckystar.com
Marshall County Sheriff's Office addresses speeding complaint on Phillips Road
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of extra patrols for speeding on Phillips Road. The Sheriff's Office said they have received a complaint of speeding on Phillips Road and are reminding residents the speed limit on that road is 25 MPH. They are asking drivers to be mindful...
'Unfortunate accident': 2-year-old finds loaded gun in dad's truck, fatally shoots himself
A 2-year-old got his hands on a gun and accidentally killed himself, according to investigators.
cilfm.com
Shooting suspect arrested in Cape Girardeau
A suspect in a deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau has been arrested. Police say 18-year-old Izaiah James Turner was arrested Sunday following the shooting shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Bellevue and Fountain streets. When officers arrived, they found a person laying on the ground. Police said...
KFVS12
Oak Ridge man sentenced to more than 9 years in federal prison for unlawfully possessing gun
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An Oak Ridge man was sentenced to more than 9 years in federal prison for unlawfully possessing a gun. According to a release from the U.S. State’s Attorney’s Office, Joseph M. Lopez, 40, appeared for his sentencing hearing on Monday, October 17 before U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau.
Comments / 2