Hour-by-Hour Temperature Guide for Homecoming in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
The cold snap had Alabamians turning on their heat much earlier than expected this week. Here is the good news, our area is trending for a warm-up today with lots of sunshine. Looking ahead to the weekend, sunny skies and colder nights with highs in the 70s and lows in the mid-40s and lower 50s.
Alabama teen shot outside apartment complex dies
An Alabama teen shot on Monday night in a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex died Thursday night, authorities reported Friday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed the death of Ty’nez Lloyd Durden, 17, a student at Woodlawn High School. Durden was shot Monday night outside an apartment...
BREAKING: 2 Injured in Thursday Shooting at Tuscaloosa Apartments
Two people were injured Thursday night in a shooting at Tuscaloosa's University Downs apartment complex. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said officers were called to the complex at 7:32 p.m. Two people have been transported to DCH Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries, and no...
wvtm13.com
Two injured, one critically in Birmingham apartment fire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One person was taken to UAB in critical condition following a Wednesday night apartment fire in Birmingham. A second person was injured. Birmingham and Fire Rescue was called to the 3100 block of Prince Avenue where residents were reported to be trapped at first. Firefighters remained...
Alabama Cold Snap Update Plus Find Out What Cities Broke Records
Alabamians are experiencing the coldest temperatures of the season even with some cities in the Yellowhammer State breaking records. The high temperature on Tuesday, October 18th in Tuscaloosa was 56 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, “this breaks the old record low maximum temperature for October 18th which was 58 degrees in 1966.”
Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Vance woman is dead following a crash involving several vehicles in Tuscaloosa County Wednesday afternoon. Joy Green, 66, was a passenger in a Chrysler 200 when it was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. After the initial impact, the Chevrolet then struck a […]
Does This Alabama Homeless Man Have a Cash App?
I pass him almost everyday of the week, except Sunday of course that’s his day of “REST.”. I always LOVE when I am the first car at the RED LIGHT and he is RIGHT THERE SMILIN’ AT ME. I used to have a heart. But “FOOL ME...
17-year-old Woodlawn High School student dies days after shooting at Birmingham apartment complex
A teen shot earlier this week in Birmingham has died. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Ty’nez Lloyd Durden. He was 17 and attended Woodlawn High School. “We are deeply saddened by the death of Ty’nez Durden, a student at Woodlawn High School,’' Superintendent Mark...
‘Excruciating pain’: woman bitten by copperhead twice in front yard, treated at UAB’s new snakebite program
When she bent down, she came face to face with the perpetrator: a copperhead.
Bibb County Pummels Ironmen In Choctaws’ Season Finale
Your high school football coverage is brought to you by UA Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Bibb County Choctaws (7-3, 6-1) travelled to Tuscaloosa to take on the Holt Ironmen (0-9, 0-7) on Thursday night. The Choctaws took care of business, putting up a dominant first half of football, and secured second place in Class 4A Region 3 with a 49-0 victory.
Man convicted in 2020 deadly shooting at southwest Birmingham club
A 46-year-old man has been convicted in a deadly 2020 shooting outside a Birmingham club. A Jefferson County jury Thursday found Lathedrick Miles guilty of murder in the slaying of 21-year-old Travars Wages. Wages was found shot outside the Wages Event Center at 2726 Pearson Ave. Southwest around 2:41 a.m....
wbrc.com
Early morning house fire in Bessemer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a fire broke out in Bessemer early Wednesday morning. A home and a vehicle were involved in the fire. It happened on 7th Ave. N Just before 4 a.m. Family members at the scene told say no one was home at...
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban discusses becoming a meteorologist if he had to leave Alabama
He loves his coffee, oatmeal creme pies, and the weather channel to prepare him for practice, but could one picture Alabama head coach Nick Saban on television predicting the weather?. He does not like to move his hands much, so it would be interesting to see him in that career....
7 Things to Know for Your Tuesday in Tuscaloosa
-- 2) West Alabama Democrat U.S. Representative Terri Sewell is conducting her “Congress In Your Community Town Hall” today in Tuscaloosa. The event will begin at 11:00 a.m. this morning at the McDonald Hughes Center on MLK Blvd. The public will have a chance to share their thoughts and hear about the latest in Congress.
Chaos is here: Tennessee busts up the Georgia-Alabama SEC party
Chaos has come to the SEC. By the time this season's done, the wild revelry that consumed Knoxville last Saturday night might look less like a once-in-a-generation celebration and more like the start of a conference-redefining upheaval. Not so long ago – like, six weeks – Alabama and Georgia were...
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban said Alabama defensive players did not know what to do against an I-formation and it is embarrassing
Josh Heupel loves to spread defenses out, run an uptempo offense, and take shots in the vertical passing game. He does this well as an offensive-minded head coach for the University of Tennessee. Heupel attacked Alabama’s defensive secondary with big plays last week, but the play that stunned everyone at...
Jack Brown’s bringing new restaurant to Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint, a popular burger joint that has seen success in Birmingham’s Lakeview district the last few years, will soon be expanding to other parts of Alabama. Jason Owenby, director of operations for the Virginia-based restaurant chain, confirmed that a new Jack Brown’s restaurant would be coming […]
Birmingham is starving itself to death
This is an opinion column. I’m sitting here in Birmingham, Alabama, thinking “Dang, you can’t go online these days without hearing bad news.”. And by bad news I mean if I see another story about how flippin’ great Huntsville is, I’m gonna yack all over my “Take that s#$& Back to Hoover” T-shirt.
Vance Woman Killed in Wednesday Afternoon Crash Near Woodstock
A multi-vehicle crash in northeastern Tuscaloosa County claimed the life of a Vance woman Wednesday afternoon. In a press release, Senior Trooper Justin O'Neal with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the crash occurred at 3:20 p.m. near mile marker 25 on Alabama 216, one mile west of Woodstock. O'Neal...
wvtm13.com
Pelham caught off guard by Birmingham amphitheater plan
PELHAM, Ala. — The city of Pelham claims it was caught off guard by plans for Live Nation to abandon Oak Mountain Amphitheater to help open a new venue in Birmingham. Tuesday, Jefferson County leaders pitched a plan to build a $50 million concert venue just north of Protective Stadium in Birmingham.
