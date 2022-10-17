Read full article on original website
TechRadar
5 reasons why it is worth paying for a password manager
Ask any internet user about an annoyance, and passwords will come up, as everyone has been locked out of their own account at some point for failure to input the correct password. The phrase ‘Password overload’ has even been coined to describe the situation with an increasing number of websites requiring login credentials. While the situation was bad enough back in 2020 with users having 70 to 80 passwords on average, now it has grown to 100 passwords for the average user- with power users having even more.
TechRadar
Oracle's new release wants to let all businesses become cloud providers
Oracle has unveiled a new service that it hopes can expand the power of the cloud to more organizations than ever before. The new Oracle Alloy platform will allow all kinds of businesses or service providers to not just run their own cloud, but also offer a full and set of cloud services from Oracle and themselves.
protocol.com
Microsoft is disputing just how big its customer data leak was
Microsoft said Wednesday that an unspecified amount of customer data, including contact info and email content, was recently left exposed to potential access over the internet as a result of a server configuration error. Cybersecurity vendor SOCRadar, which reported the data leak to Microsoft, said in a blog post that...
Warning for ALL Facebook and Gmail users – 25 passwords you MUST change
DO YOU think you've got an uncrackable password? It might not be as safe as you reckon. Common passwords used by lots of people are easy to guess, making them a liability when it comes to staying safe from hackers. If a hacker were to guess your logins, you could...
Gizmodo
DuckDuckGo's New Web Browser Will Protect Your Privacy While You Watch YouTube
DuckDuckGo launched a web browser for macOS in beta today, offering privacy-minded web surfers a new way to browse. The browser uses a variety of techniques to protect your information from snooping websites and even includes some innovative tools, including Duck Player, which is supposed to let you watch YouTube with fewer ads and less data collection. You can download DuckDuckGo for Mac here.
TikTok's Chinese parent company reportedly intended to use the app to surveil specific Americans' locations
Forbes reported that a China-based team at ByteDance planned to use TikTok to monitor the locations of specific US citizens.
komando.com
Yikes! 80% of apps watch who you’re messaging – Here’s what to do about it
How much thought do you put into downloading a new app? You check out its page on the app store, read reviews, or maybe get it on the advice of a friend. That’s all fine, but you’re not doing enough. Depending on the app, you could give up...
Texas SUES Google for using millions of residents' biometric data gleaned from photos 'for its own commercial interests' without consent: Could cost the tech giant $25,000 per violation
Google is being sued by the state of Texas for using the biometric data, like facial and voice recognition, of millions of residents without consent since 2015 'for its own commercial interests.'. The lawsuit, filed by Ken Paxton, Attorney General of Texas, claims the tech giant used these markers to...
TechRadar
Verizon notifies prepaid customers of account breaches
Verizon has notified an unknown number of its prepaid customers of a cyberattack that partially exposed their credit card information, as well as a wide variety of other personally identifiable information that could lead to identity theft. In a letter sent to its customers, Verizon said it recently spotted unusual...
TechRadar
Password usage is falling worldwide - but that might not be a big problem
Passwords are falling in popularity as people turn to more secure password-less authentication methods. That's according to the FIDO Alliance’s latest Online Authentication Barometer report (opens in new tab), which gathers insights into the state of online authentication globally. Based on a survey of more than 10,000 consumers in...
technewstoday.com
How Do I Add Another User to My Gmail Account
Having to switch back and forth between multiple accounts can be a very tedious task. It is much easier to manage emails for multiple accounts through a primary Gmail account. You can add both Gmail and non-Gmail accounts to your primary Gmail account. However, adding a Gmail account is a much simpler process as compared to other emails. If you wish to add an additional email account to your primary Gmail account then follow this guide.
TechRadar
Google sued for collecting biometric data without consent
Google is being sued in Texas over how it collects and uses personally identifiable data. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has submitted a lawsuit in which he claims the company did not adequately ask users in the state for consent for the collection and use of both voice and facial information.
Google to give users options to choose how ads are personalized
Google users will be able to choose if they want to see more or fewer ads based on specific categories and decide what personal data is used to target ads to them, the tech giant announced Thursday. The new control settings are part of Google’s “My Ad Center,” which will...
Gizmodo
Google Finally Lets You Turn off Targeted Ads Without Breaking Its Apps
For years, Google has offered users a master privacy setting which controls a major chunk of the data collected about you, but using it came with an enormous drawback: you had to give up a variety of useful features across the company’s services. Today, that’s changing. In a major revamp of its settings, Google will let you fine tune how data gets used for targeted ads without breaking the apps you use everyday.
TechRadar
Gen Z really doesn't care about workplace cybersecurity
When it comes to cybersecurity in the workplace, younger employees don’t really seem to care that much, which is putting their organizations in serious harm’s way, new research has claimed. Surveying approximately 1,000 workers using devices issued by their employers, professional services firm EY found Gen Z enterprise...
TechRadar
Exclusive: most people still reuse their passwords despite years of hacking
The results are in for our exclusive password manager survey in partnership with OnePulse, and we've uncovered a few surprises. As we all accumulate an ever-increasing number of digital accounts, password security is more important than ever. With the advent of password generators and multifactor authentication, attempts are being made to make our online world both safer and more convenient.
Apple Insider
Zuckerberg really wants iPhone users to shift to WhatsApp
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A campaign from Meta-owned WhatsApp saysiMessage is less secure, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg pushing incorrect claims about the Apple messaging service. An advertisement displayed above Penn Station is making the rounds with heads of...
TechRadar
There's a major lack of qualified cybersecurity workers around
The cybersecurity industry is facing a crisis, as the workplace skills gap has grown by quite the margin over the last 12 months, new research has claimed. In 2021, the world lacked the 2.72 million cybersecurity professionals necessary to secure cybersecurity assets - but it has now risen to 3.4 million this year.
ZDNet
How to enable end-to-end encryption for Facebook Messenger chats
Recently, I was chatting with someone via Facebook Messenger on MacOS when I received a warning that the messages couldn't be encrypted in Safari and I should use a different browser or the Facebook Messenger app. Naturally, this piqued my curiosity. I was using the latest version of Safari on...
TechRadar
The world’s largest Raspberry Pi cluster has a rather surprising supporter
The Raspberry Pi has helped spur on development and ingenuity throughout the world, with its pint-sized capability offering users around the world the chance to experiment and build with all kinds of computing use cases. But the hardware can also be scaled up in a big way, and TechRadar Pro...
