Virginia’s Glenn Youngkin embraces Kari Lake in Arizona, despite election denialism
(TUCSON, Ariz.) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin made multiple campaign stops in Arizona on Wednesday with Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake — the most MAGA-aligned candidate he’s traveled out of state for as he continues to raise his profile in the party. Like other conservatives who’ve made...
Georgia early midterms voting so far surpassing 2020 presidential election
(WASHINGTON) — With less than three weeks until the midterm elections, Georgians are already casting their ballots at a fast pace — with vote counts on Tuesday surpassing 2020 presidential election records for the second day of early voting, surging to nearly twice the early vote totals of 2018 at the same point.
Florida cops asking for help after EV’s burst into flames post Hurricane Ian
(LEE COUNTY, FLA) — Florida officials are begging for help from the federal government and EV car companies after several electric vehicles left submerged in Hurricane Ian’s flood waters are now spontaneously bursting into flames. In the hurricane’s aftermath, the electric vehicles’ batteries are suddenly bursting into flames...
Three people still missing in hard-hit Florida county in wake of Hurricane Ian, sheriff says
(NEW YORK) — Three people are still missing from a Florida county weeks after Hurricane Ian slammed into the state as a Category 4 storm, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. According to Sheriff Carmine Marceno on Tuesday, Fort Myers Beach residents James Hurst and Ivonka Knes,...
CDC likely to add COVID vaccines to childhood immunization guidance
(TALLAHASSEE, FLA) — An advisory panel of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet today to discuss and vote on adding a COVID-19 vaccine to the Vaccines for Children (VFC) Program, which the nation’s schools rely on for guidance. Tuesday on Twitter, Florida Surgeon General Joseph...
Circle K gas stations to sell licensed marijuana in FL next year
Weed products that include pre-rolls, gummies, marijuana flower, and vapes may be coming to a gas station near you. Convenience-store chain Circle K signed a deal with Green Thumb Industries, a cannabis consumer packaged goods company, to sell and distribute licensed marijuana across 10 of the company’s 600 gasoline locations across Florida.
