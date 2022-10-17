Free admission is offered to the Museum of Ancient Wonders to all residents of the nine municipalities that make up the Coachella Valley on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and on Sundays from 12:00 noon to 4:00 p.m. through December 31st, 2022. Be prepared to show proof of residency, sign the registry, and fill out a brief survey before leaving to become eligible for free admission. Thank you!

