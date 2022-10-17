Read full article on original website
Art Fair at Rainbow Stew all weekend (10/22 – 10/23)
Support your local artists at the annual Art Fair at Rainbow Stew in Yucca Valley this weekend. You can see the unique desert-inspired art and meet the artists who create and offer their work year-round this Saturday and Sunday (October 22 and 23) from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm. Rainbow...
Food Distribution in Yucca Valley Thursday (10/20)
There will be a free food distribution tomorrow (10/20) at the Yucca Valley Senior Center from 9AM to 10:30AM – the senior center is located at 57088 Twentynine Palms Highway in Yucca Valley. For more information on this and other food distributions, you can call 909-723-1500 or visit https://www.capsbc.org/
Man accused of killing 2 in Palm Desert domestic stabbing will answer to murder charges: judge
A man accused of stabbing his wife and another man in what authorities called a domestic violence confrontation at a Palm Desert hotel parking lot will answer to murder charges, a judge ruled Friday. Kenny Shun Yu Wu, 34, of Palm Desert, pleaded not guilty in August to two counts of murder which include a The post Man accused of killing 2 in Palm Desert domestic stabbing will answer to murder charges: judge appeared first on KESQ.
Defendant said he ‘was gonna kill’ someone days before Palm Springs quadruple murders: witness
Crucial testimony was revealed Thursday in the re-trial for Jose Larin Garcia, the man accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs in 2019. Larin Garcia is accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs in 2019. His first trial ended earlier this year with a deadlocked jury. Kevin Martinez, Larin Garcia's friend, said the defendant The post Defendant said he ‘was gonna kill’ someone days before Palm Springs quadruple murders: witness appeared first on KESQ.
Man charged with murder in Desert Hot Springs Shooting
A 42-year-old man was charged with murder today for allegedly shooting a man to death in Desert Hot Springs. Oscar Ernesto Canas was additionally charged with one felony count of assault with a gun, according to court records. He's scheduled to be arraigned at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on Wednesday afternoon. Canas The post Man charged with murder in Desert Hot Springs Shooting appeared first on KESQ.
Man suspected in deadly Desert Hot Springs shooting pleads not guilty to murder
A 42-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting a man in Desert Hot Springs pleaded not guilty today to murder. Oscar Ernesto Canas also pleaded not guilty at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on Thursday to one felony count of assault with a gun. Canas is suspected in a shooting that occurred around 7:40 The post Man suspected in deadly Desert Hot Springs shooting pleads not guilty to murder appeared first on KESQ.
Downtown Joshua Tree Traffic Collision Injures Several Adults and Children
A traffic collision between two cars in downtown Joshua Tree left two adults and eight juveniles with minor and major injuries According to the CHP, Wednesday evening (October 19). At about 6:45 p.m., a Honda Accord driving westbound on Highway 62. made a left turn near Hillview road, where it crossed directly into the path of a Kia Sedona mini-van. The Kia broadsided the Honda, and the Kia overturned during the crash, ultimately coming to rest back on its wheels. The Honda sustained major damage as well.
Blood Needed! Donate tomorrow (10/22) in Yucca Valley
Blood is desperately needed in the Morongo Basin. To that end, Lifestream will be holding a blood drive tomorrow (October 22) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Yucca Valley Vons parking lot, located at 57590 Twentynine Palms Highway. Healthy individuals at least 15 years of age may donate...
M.O.A.W.: Free Weekend Admission For All Coachella Valley Residents
Free admission is offered to the Museum of Ancient Wonders to all residents of the nine municipalities that make up the Coachella Valley on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and on Sundays from 12:00 noon to 4:00 p.m. through December 31st, 2022. Be prepared to show proof of residency, sign the registry, and fill out a brief survey before leaving to become eligible for free admission. Thank you!
Beaumont denies Summit Station
In a unanimous decision after a few hours of presentations and public comments, the city of Beaumont's city council voted down a general plan amendment Tuesday evening that would have allowed Summit Station's proposed 1.2 million square foot warehouse project move forward in the former Sunny-Cal specific plan area. See...
Juvenile Suspected of Possessing Loaded Handgun, Billy Club Arrested
(CNS) – A juvenile documented street gang member was arrested Friday on suspicion of possessing a loaded handgun and a billy club. The Coachella Community Action Team served a search warrant around 7 a.m. Friday in the 84-700 block of Avenue 51 in Coachella, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Joshua Tree Residents Arrested for Suspicion of Possessing a “Ghost Gun”, Weapon, and Controlled Substances
Early Tuesday morning, an investigation into two people loading a truck and trailer and an unoccupied residence in Joshua Tree led to two arrests for suspicion of possessing a “ghost gun,” weapons and drugs. At about 3:30 a.m., Sheriff’s Deputies on patrol stopped to investigate two people loading...
Job Seekers: Palm Springs International Airport officials are looking to hire
Officials with Palm Springs International Airport announced an upcoming job fair. They say they are looking to fill more than 60 positions. Some vacant positions range from airlines to restaurants. Officials also say officials with the Bob Hope USO is also seeking volunteers. The job fair is set for Tuesday, October 25 from 10:00 a.m. The post Job Seekers: Palm Springs International Airport officials are looking to hire appeared first on KESQ.
Man caught on camera cutting brake lines at 29 Palms Bar
As a man’s brakes were cut on his car during a night out at a Twentynine Palms bar, in an incident related to a past dispute. On Monday, an unidentified man left his vehicle overnight at the Cactus Bar on Adobe Rd. At some point while the car was unattended, Sheriff’s Deputies say that James Neel, a 24 year-old Twentynine Palms resident, is suspected of cutting the brake line on the victim’s vehicle.
APD respond to La Quinta for SWAT incident
The Amarillo Police Department Critical Incident Response Team has been called to the 2100 block of Coulter Street. They responded to a weapons call at 12:40 PM at the La Quinta Inn on Coulter. More information will be released as it develops. UPDATE: Negotiators spoke to the man and the...
Man Wounded in Alleged ‘Road Rage’ Shooting in Cathedral City
(CNS) – A man was shot today in Cathedral City in what he called a road rage incident. Cathedral City Police Department officers were called just before 6 p.m. to Palm Drive and Perez Road regarding a shots fired call and discovered a witness to the shooting was in a nearby parking lot west of the intersection, said Sgt, Mark Robles.
Eagles to play inaugural concert for arena venue near Palm Springs
Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms announced Thursday that the Eagles will bring their “Hotel California” tour to its venue next year. Band members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill will open for Acrisure Arena’s grand opening concert on the night of Feb. 24, 2023, according to a statement from Acrisure Arena.
This hotel is Palm Springs' most popular for bachelorette parties, Expedia says
There's even a special two-night deal for bridal parties.
Morongo Valley Domestic Disturbance arrest leads to weapon and methamphetamine seizures
A domestic disturbance in Morongo Valley led to the arrest of a man on suspicion of being a felon in possession of weapons in possession of methamphetamine. On Saturday, October 15, at around 11:00 a.m., Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in the 9100 block of North Star Trail in Morongo Valley. During a 911 call, the female victim reported that she had been assaulted and the suspect was attempting to flee.
