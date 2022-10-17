The Morongo Valley Community Service District will be holding their regular board meeting tonight (October 19th) at 6pm in Covington Park’s multi-purpose room. New business action items at tonight’s MVCSD board meeting include: review and approval of the Smith Marion and Company Audit draft, a review and discussion regarding the operational status of Covington Park’s kitchen, and a request by the Warren Family for the use of Covington Park for their upcoming family reunion in April 2023—Board members will review, discuss, and approve waiving the associated fees for the Warren Family.

MORONGO VALLEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO