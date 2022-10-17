Read full article on original website
z1077fm.com
Morongo Valley Community Service District Agenda for 10/19 meeting
The Morongo Valley Community Service District will be holding their regular board meeting tonight (October 19th) at 6pm in Covington Park’s multi-purpose room. New business action items at tonight’s MVCSD board meeting include: review and approval of the Smith Marion and Company Audit draft, a review and discussion regarding the operational status of Covington Park’s kitchen, and a request by the Warren Family for the use of Covington Park for their upcoming family reunion in April 2023—Board members will review, discuss, and approve waiving the associated fees for the Warren Family.
z1077fm.com
Food Distribution in Yucca Valley Thursday (10/20)
There will be a free food distribution tomorrow (10/20) at the Yucca Valley Senior Center from 9AM to 10:30AM – the senior center is located at 57088 Twentynine Palms Highway in Yucca Valley. For more information on this and other food distributions, you can call 909-723-1500 or visit https://www.capsbc.org/
z1077fm.com
Art Fair at Rainbow Stew all weekend (10/22 – 10/23)
Support your local artists at the annual Art Fair at Rainbow Stew in Yucca Valley this weekend. You can see the unique desert-inspired art and meet the artists who create and offer their work year-round this Saturday and Sunday (October 22 and 23) from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm. Rainbow...
z1077fm.com
Blood Needed! Donate tomorrow (10/22) in Yucca Valley
Blood is desperately needed in the Morongo Basin. To that end, Lifestream will be holding a blood drive tomorrow (October 22) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Yucca Valley Vons parking lot, located at 57590 Twentynine Palms Highway. Healthy individuals at least 15 years of age may donate...
Affordable apartment complex moving forward in Palm Desert
More affordable housing is coming to the Coachella Valley. Palm Villas is a planned 241-unit affordable apartment complex coming to Palm Desert. It will be located on 10 acres of land on the north side of Gerald Ford Drive, just west of Cook Street. The complex will be developed by Palm Communities, which specialized in The post Affordable apartment complex moving forward in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
Vigil held for teen found dead near San Bernardino County skatepark
A candlelight vigil was held Wednesday night to honor a teenager found dead near a skatepark in Apple Valley. The body of 16-year-old Robert Schmidt Jr. was found on Tuesday near the 13500 block of Navajo Road, according to the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department. When authorities arrived, Schmidt was found with “traumatic injuries” and was […]
z1077fm.com
Downtown Joshua Tree Traffic Collision Injures Several Adults and Children
A traffic collision between two cars in downtown Joshua Tree left two adults and eight juveniles with minor and major injuries According to the CHP, Wednesday evening (October 19). At about 6:45 p.m., a Honda Accord driving westbound on Highway 62. made a left turn near Hillview road, where it crossed directly into the path of a Kia Sedona mini-van. The Kia broadsided the Honda, and the Kia overturned during the crash, ultimately coming to rest back on its wheels. The Honda sustained major damage as well.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Earthquake Rattles Aguanga in Riverside County
(CNS) – A magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck near Aguanga in Riverside County at 10:25 p.m. Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey is reporting. It was centered 1.6 miles northwest of Aguanga and 15.1 miles east of Temecula. It was about 5 miles deep. It was 19.9 miles southeast of Murrieta...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Cardenas Markets hosts grand openings for its newly acquired stores
Cardenas Markets will host grand opening festivities this month for their recently acquired and freshly remodeled store locations that operated under the Rio Ranch Market banner. This summer, the leading Hispanic supermarket chain expanded its Southern California footprint with the acquisition of six Rio Ranch Market store locations. One of...
foxla.com
San Bernardino teacher on leave after aggressive comments on video
Robert Bean, a teacher at Cajon High School in San Bernardino has been placed on leave after a video of him allegedly saying he wanted to "slam" a female student's face into the wall. Current and former students say this is the latest in a long line of incidents.
Vehicle left dangling over canal in San Bernardino County crash
A head-on collision left two people dangling over a canal in San Bernardino County on Saturday. Emergency crews responded to a vehicle that was pushed into a canal after a head-on collision in Colton. According to the Colton Fire Department, crews were required to use the jaws of life to extricate two occupants still trapped […]
Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: man defense says is guilty testifies
In the Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial, Monday the man the defense says is guilty testified. Jose Larin Garcia is accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs in 2019. His first trial ended earlier this year with a deadlocked jury. The trial centered around John Olvera Monday - the man the defense argues is responsible The post Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: man defense says is guilty testifies appeared first on KESQ.
sbcity.org
Pepper Avenue Groundbreaking
The Cities of San Bernardino and Rialto are inviting the public to attend a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of the Pepper Avenue Improvement Project. Join elected officials from San Bernardino and Rialto, city staff, neighbors, and other community stakeholders to commemorate the multi-jurisdictional collaboration on a public works project that encompasses both cities.
Woman reported missing after attending event in Joshua Tree
The Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman. Melissa White, 57, is described as a Caucasian female adult, 5’7’’ tall, approx. 350lbs. Authorities said White was reported missing by a family member on Wednesday after failing to return from an event she attended in Joshua Tree. Police The post Woman reported missing after attending event in Joshua Tree appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Man caught on camera cutting brake lines at 29 Palms Bar
As a man’s brakes were cut on his car during a night out at a Twentynine Palms bar, in an incident related to a past dispute. On Monday, an unidentified man left his vehicle overnight at the Cactus Bar on Adobe Rd. At some point while the car was unattended, Sheriff’s Deputies say that James Neel, a 24 year-old Twentynine Palms resident, is suspected of cutting the brake line on the victim’s vehicle.
z1077fm.com
Joshua Tree Residents Arrested for Suspicion of Possessing a “Ghost Gun”, Weapon, and Controlled Substances
Early Tuesday morning, an investigation into two people loading a truck and trailer and an unoccupied residence in Joshua Tree led to two arrests for suspicion of possessing a “ghost gun,” weapons and drugs. At about 3:30 a.m., Sheriff’s Deputies on patrol stopped to investigate two people loading...
z1077fm.com
Morongo Valley Domestic Disturbance arrest leads to weapon and methamphetamine seizures
A domestic disturbance in Morongo Valley led to the arrest of a man on suspicion of being a felon in possession of weapons in possession of methamphetamine. On Saturday, October 15, at around 11:00 a.m., Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in the 9100 block of North Star Trail in Morongo Valley. During a 911 call, the female victim reported that she had been assaulted and the suspect was attempting to flee.
vvng.com
Hesperia man pleads guilty to defrauding his employer over 16 years
BOSTON – A 56-year-old Hesperia man pleaded guilty today in federal court in Boston to embezzling over $1.2 million from his employer over a 16-year period. The US District Attorney’s Office said Darrell Pike, pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud. U.S. Senior District Court Judge Mark L. Wolf scheduled sentencing for Feb. 3, 2023. Pike was charged in May 2022.
Inmate at San Bernardino County jail charged with murder, accused of killing cellmate
A man housed at a jail in San Bernardino County now faces new charges for murder after his cellmate died earlier this month. Michael Follet, a 67-year-old Yucaipa man, was arrested in September and charged with unlawful use of tear gas, resisting arrest and other weapons charges. On Oct. 2, Follet’s cellmate, 47-year-old Steven Puskar […]
Gang member launches stolen car into Riverside building: Police
A car thief led police on a wild chase in Riverside that ended with a smash on Wednesday morning. Pete Elliot Vega, 37, a known gang member from San Bernardino, was arrested for auto theft, felony evading police, suspicion of DUI and driving without a license, according to Riverside Police. Patrolling officers said they spotted […]
