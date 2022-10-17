Lee Rood’s recent article in The Des Moines Register brought up a growing concern that Iowans share across the state. Taxpayers are growing more frustrated with high property taxes. Recent property tax reforms enacted by the legislature have failed to slow the growth of property taxes. Even eliminating the county mental health property tax levy did not generate much savings as many counties failed to pass that along to taxpayers. In fact, 48 of the 99 counties failed to pass along those savings to taxpayers. Rood reported that many taxpayers in the Des Moines metro area are frustrated because cities passed local option sales tax increases, which promised property tax relief, but taxpayers are not seeing much relief. Further, Rood noted that assessments in 2023 are expected to reach record highs. What should or can be done about property taxes?

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO