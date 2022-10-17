Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iowa.media
Where and how to vote early in Polk County
Early voting in the Nov. 8 general election commenced on Wednesday, as auditors’ offices were able to mail out absentee ballots requested by voters, and in-person early voting began. The Polk County Auditor’s Election Office (120 2nd Ave, Suite A) is open for in-person voting Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The office will also be open on Nov. 5, the Saturday before Election Day, to accommodate anyone wanting to cast their ballot.
iowa.media
Infectious bird flu detected in Dallas County backyard flock
A backyard chicken raised to lay eggs. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) A mixed flock of 48 backyard birds in Dallas County recently contracted a deadly and highly transmissible avian influenza, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship confirmed on Thursday. It is the first detected infection among...
iowa.media
Creston to share transportation director
After opening the application process for a transportation director, Creston Community School District (CCSD) Superintendent Deron Stender said they only received two inquiries and one internal applicant. The Creston School Board voted unanimously Monday to approve sharing a transportation director with East Union and Murray. This isn’t the first time...
iowa.media
For Property Tax Relief Focus on Spending
Lee Rood’s recent article in The Des Moines Register brought up a growing concern that Iowans share across the state. Taxpayers are growing more frustrated with high property taxes. Recent property tax reforms enacted by the legislature have failed to slow the growth of property taxes. Even eliminating the county mental health property tax levy did not generate much savings as many counties failed to pass that along to taxpayers. In fact, 48 of the 99 counties failed to pass along those savings to taxpayers. Rood reported that many taxpayers in the Des Moines metro area are frustrated because cities passed local option sales tax increases, which promised property tax relief, but taxpayers are not seeing much relief. Further, Rood noted that assessments in 2023 are expected to reach record highs. What should or can be done about property taxes?
iowa.media
Bird flu case confirmed in Dallas County
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), commonly known as bird flu, has been confirmed in Dallas County, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship said Thursday. The virus was found in a non-commercial backyard flock in Dallas County. According to the IDALS,...
iowa.media
WBP leadership confirms position on 28E
The Wilson Brewer Park Commission on Tuesday confirmed its support for the proposed 28E agreement between Hamilton County and Webster City first discussed at its July 19 2022 meeting. The Wilson Brewer Park Commission on Tuesday confirmed its support for the proposed 28E agreement between Hamilton County and Webster City...
iowa.media
Short roster Panorama hosts, runs in WCAC meet
PANORA, IA — Thursday witnessed the WCAC cross country crowd congregate in Panora for the annual conference meet. Des Moines Christian won the boys varsity race with 30 points, with Van Meter winning the girls side with 45 points. Individual champions were Aaron Fynaardt of DMC in 15 minutes, 57.3 seconds and Clare Kelly of Van Meter in 19:36.35.
iowa.media
New bin in Greenfield boosts grain capacity
Coming into Greenfield from the south, it’s hard to miss that there’s something new along the town’s skyline. It’s a large grain bin that was recently completed at 21st Century Cooperative’s Greenfield location, just in time for the area’s farmers to benefit during harvest.
iowa.media
Huskies advance in sweep
WINTERSET — Winterset never trailed in sweeping Creston in Class 4A Region 2 volleyball action Tuesday night. The Huskies opened up a 3-0 lead in set one and was tied only once (6-6) before finishing off the 25-17 win. Avery Darling served. Creston’s Aleah Calvin leaps to block an...
iowa.media
WesleyLife Meals on Wheels and The Pet Project Midwest to host car show and cat food drive Oct. 23
A Classic Car Show & Cat Food Drive will be held benefiting WesleyLife Meals on Wheels and The Pet Project Midwest. The event will be held 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 in the Franklin Junior High north parking lot at 4801 Franklin Ave., Des Moines. Admission is one unopened bag of cat food.
iowa.media
Jayette netters eliminated by Bombers
HUXLEY, IA — Host Ballard recorded a 3-0 win over Perry Tuesday in their Class 4A first round meeting, ending the volleyball season for the Jayettes. Ballard (17-13) won on scores of 25-8, 25-10, and 25-12. The loss was final game for Perry (9-28) and seniors Ashley Cerna, Yamilet Ortega, Kathryn West, and Taylor Atwell.
iowa.media
Carolyn Guay feted on reaching 80-year milestone
Longtime Perry Middle School art teacher Carolyn Guay of Perry marked the attainment of her 80-year milestone Oct. 20 with coffee, sweet rolls and sweeter friends at the Perry Perk coffeehouse. Celebrating Guay’s happy birthday were Sue Brickner, Shirley Ehlers, Kathy Fox, Joyce Franklin, Lois Hoger, Elsie Mace, Valorie McColl,...
iowa.media
Hawks rip visiting Cougars in regular season finale
WOODWARD, IA — Woodward-Granger poured in 55 points to blast visiting NW Webster Friday in the regular season capper for both. W-G (5-3, 3-2 in Class 1A D2) will host West Central Valley (5-3, 3-2, 1A D7) at 7 p.m. Friday in the first round of the playoffs. NW Webster fell to 1-7, 1-4 with the loss.
Comments / 0