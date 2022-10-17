Read full article on original website
wkzo.com
Suspects in recent Kalamazoo home invasions identified and arrested
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police has arrested suspects in some recent home invasions. Officers were called early Thursday morning, October 20 around 2:30 to the 1700 block of Knollwood Avenue by a resident that was aware of recent break-ins in the area. That resident told police that they witnessed two subjects attempting to break into a home.
Fight leads to chase, crash in Kzoo; 1 arrested
One person is in custody after a fight ended with a police chase and a crash on Friday afternoon.
14 drug dealers arrested in Heartside Park operation
In a months-long investigation and operation, GRPD says officers arrested 14 people who exclusively dealt drugs at Heartside Park.
abc57.com
Deputies serve search warrant as part of narcotics investigation
HARTFORD, Mich. -- Deputies with the Narcotics Unit of the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a home in the city of Hartford as part of an investigation into methamphetamine trafficking. The search warrant was obtained following an investigation into the sale of methamphetamine over the...
One arrested after standoff in Kentwood
One person was arrested in Kentwood after a 'domestic situation' and a standoff on Thursday.
Gratiot County man federally charged with having illegal assault rifles, silencers
BAY CITY, MI — Pulled over on a traffic stop, a Gratiot County man was discovered driving with two automatic rifles and several suppressors, or silencers. As a result, he’s now facing a federal felony. According to an affidavit authored by a special agent with the Bureau of...
3 arrested after string of break-ins near WMU
Three people have been arrested after a string of break-ins near Western Michigan University's campus.
wbrn.com
Baldwin man charged with open murder in death of 21-year old man
A 62-year old Baldwin man has been charged in connection with the death of a 21-year old man who was found with a gunshot wound to the head on Monday night. The lake County Sheriff's Office says Danny Kehm McCarty, 62, of Baldwin was arraigned on charges of Open Murder, Felony Firearm, Resisting and Obstructing Police and Interfering with EMS.
Man charged with two felonies in fatal GR crash
A man has been arrested and charged with two felonies for a fatal crash that happened in June, police say.
wbrn.com
One driver arrested for drunk driving following two vehicle crash in Mecosta Co.
The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office believes alcohol was the primary factor in a two vehicle crash last night on Northland Drive and 18 Mile Road. Deputies say a female driver from Evart sustained minor injuries and was taken to the Big Rapids Spectrum Health Hospital for treatment. A male driver...
wbrn.com
UPDATE: Police looking for missing family from Fremont
UPDATE: UPDATE: Fremont Police Chief Tim Rodwell has updated the missing persons case of the Cirigliano family. According to Rodwell, Fremont Police Department has corroborated a sighting of the Cirigliano family in Gulliver Michigan on Monday October 17, 2022 between 10:40am and 10:55am. Authorities in the eastern and southern section of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula have been notified and are aware of the sighting.
Osceola Co. Sheriff’s Office Scam On Social Media
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is telling people to watch out for a new scam involving their department. They say fake advertisements are going around for apparel in support of the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the posts are targeting people who follow Osceola County Sheriff’s Office on social...
Hours-Long Standoff in Houghton Lake Heights Ends With One Man Arrested
An hours-long standoff in Roscommon County ended peacefully Wednesday night with one man now in jail. He was arrested Wednesday afternoon after Michigan State Police say he barricaded himself in his home in Houghton Lake Heights. Troopers say they had a warrant for the barricaded man after a string of crimes over the past week.
Big Rapids Police need your help identifying truck involved in possible turtle sculpture theft
BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Business owners in downtown Big Rapids need your help tracking down a beloved piece of art that was stolen over the weekend. The Big Rapids Police Department says a painted turtle sculpture was taken outside of Artworks in Big Rapids around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Police believe two people were involved in the theft.
Victim, suspect identified in GR fatal bicycle crash
A bicyclist who died after he was hit and dragged by a vehicle on Sunday has been identified by police.
1 Person Injured In a Motor Vehicle Accident In Ottawa County (Ottawa County, MI)
According to the Ottawa County Central Dispatch, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Thursday. The officials stated that the crash happened on 96th Avenue and North Wind Drive at around 12 p.m.
oceanacountypress.com
Child fentanyl death case moves to higher court.
HART — The criminal case against a 32-year-old Rothbury man charged with manslaughter and child abuse for the death of his 4-year-old son was bound over from Oceana’s 79th District Court Tuesday, Oct. 18, to 51st Circuit Court. Jacob Scott Schutter and the boy’s mother, Jodi Michelle Neino,...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Lake man dies in Farwell crash
A Lake man, 31-year-old Benjamin Sherman, died Sunday evening when he ran into the side of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by a 47-year-old Farwell man as the pickup was crossing Farwell’s Main Street from Webber. Sherman was riding 2005 Honda motorcycle westbound through the Village when the...
Teen airlifted after crash in Zeeland Township
A 17-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after a crash involving a gravel truck in Zeeland Township, deputies say.
KSDK
Police searching for missing family from Michigan
FREMONT, Mich. — The Michigan State Police is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing family from Fremont. Police say Anthony, Suzette, Noah and Brandon Cirigliano were last heard from on Sunday, where family members reported that Anthony was acting paranoid. The family left behind their pets and a family member who requires full-time care. Police say their cell phones have been turned off.
