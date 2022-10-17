ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecosta County, MI

Comments / 1

Related
wkzo.com

Suspects in recent Kalamazoo home invasions identified and arrested

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police has arrested suspects in some recent home invasions. Officers were called early Thursday morning, October 20 around 2:30 to the 1700 block of Knollwood Avenue by a resident that was aware of recent break-ins in the area. That resident told police that they witnessed two subjects attempting to break into a home.
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Deputies serve search warrant as part of narcotics investigation

HARTFORD, Mich. -- Deputies with the Narcotics Unit of the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a home in the city of Hartford as part of an investigation into methamphetamine trafficking. The search warrant was obtained following an investigation into the sale of methamphetamine over the...
HARTFORD, MI
wbrn.com

Baldwin man charged with open murder in death of 21-year old man

A 62-year old Baldwin man has been charged in connection with the death of a 21-year old man who was found with a gunshot wound to the head on Monday night. The lake County Sheriff's Office says Danny Kehm McCarty, 62, of Baldwin was arraigned on charges of Open Murder, Felony Firearm, Resisting and Obstructing Police and Interfering with EMS.
BALDWIN, MI
wbrn.com

UPDATE: Police looking for missing family from Fremont

UPDATE: UPDATE: Fremont Police Chief Tim Rodwell has updated the missing persons case of the Cirigliano family. According to Rodwell, Fremont Police Department has corroborated a sighting of the Cirigliano family in Gulliver Michigan on Monday October 17, 2022 between 10:40am and 10:55am. Authorities in the eastern and southern section of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula have been notified and are aware of the sighting.
FREMONT, MI
9&10 News

Osceola Co. Sheriff’s Office Scam On Social Media

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is telling people to watch out for a new scam involving their department. They say fake advertisements are going around for apparel in support of the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the posts are targeting people who follow Osceola County Sheriff’s Office on social...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Child fentanyl death case moves to higher court.

HART — The criminal case against a 32-year-old Rothbury man charged with manslaughter and child abuse for the death of his 4-year-old son was bound over from Oceana’s 79th District Court Tuesday, Oct. 18, to 51st Circuit Court. Jacob Scott Schutter and the boy’s mother, Jodi Michelle Neino,...
ROTHBURY, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Lake man dies in Farwell crash

A Lake man, 31-year-old Benjamin Sherman, died Sunday evening when he ran into the side of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by a 47-year-old Farwell man as the pickup was crossing Farwell’s Main Street from Webber. Sherman was riding 2005 Honda motorcycle westbound through the Village when the...
FARWELL, MI
KSDK

Police searching for missing family from Michigan

FREMONT, Mich. — The Michigan State Police is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing family from Fremont. Police say Anthony, Suzette, Noah and Brandon Cirigliano were last heard from on Sunday, where family members reported that Anthony was acting paranoid. The family left behind their pets and a family member who requires full-time care. Police say their cell phones have been turned off.
FREMONT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy