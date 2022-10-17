Read full article on original website
Related
thefulcrum.us
Podcast: Bridge building & bipartisanship
(We’re not talking about the Golden Gate, people.) An industry that was recently unknown and almost nonexistent has exploded in recent years, as average citizens begin to see the sharp growth in political divisions as an emergency that requires our attention. In the midst of a divisive election season, we’ll take a pause to chat with leaders in the bridge building field about the outlook for cooperation across political differences and potential improvements on the horizon that we can all reach for. Is there hope of a tipping point where bridge-building is more prominent than the divide-and-(attempt to)-conquer approach of late?
thefulcrum.us
The forgotten power of character education
Thomas is an assistant professor of psychology at the University of Indianapolis and a public voices fellow through The OpEd Project. There is a growing consensus among pediatricians, psychologists and educators that the youth are not ok. But the absence of mental illness is not the same as well-being. The real goal should be to raise youth with lives of purpose, internalized values and strong relationships, what psychologists call “flourishing.” Values of honor, service and self-sacrifice are inspirational and should be a part of a solution against youth languishing. Revive the dialogue around character education.
Comments / 0