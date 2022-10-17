Read full article on original website
Trailer carrying sealant overturns on I-65 in Franklin
Two lanes of I-65 northbound are closed near the McEwen onramp after a trailer carrying sealant overturned.
wgnsradio.com
A New Page In Murfreesboro Hardware History Opens Monday!
(MURFREESBORO) A new era in Murfreesboro history opens this coming Monday (10/24/2022) morning when Elder Family Ace Hardware opens its doors at 1807 Memorial Boulevard. Haynes family members commented, “After 101 years as a local family-owned business, we have decided to step away from ownership of the hardware store. We would like to express our sincere and deep gratitude to our loyal customers and wonderful community.”
radio7media.com
Missing Tn Woman Found in Colbert County AL
A MISSING WOMAN OUT OF TENNESSEE WAS LOCATED EARLY THIS MORNING IN COLBERT COUNTY. THE TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION ISSUED A SILVER ALERT WEDNESDAY FOR 65-YEAR-OLD DIANA SZOSTECKI OUT OF CHEATHAM COUNTY. THE FEMALE WAS LOCATED BY COLBERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES AROUND 1:15 AM ON HATCH ROAD IN SHEFFIELD. THE FAMILY WAS NOTIFIED AND THE FEMALE WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL TO BE CHECKED OUT.
Spring water goes unused as some parts of Tennessee experience water supply strain
The owner of the Bennett Hill Springs said the state should use his spring water to ease the water supply strain caused by dry conditions and rapid growth in parts of Tennessee.
Albino deer on permanent display in Middle Tennessee
Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency unveiled the return of Ole Caney to his hometown Tuesday.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro City Schools Hall of Fame Recognizes Ten Individuals
(Murfreesboro, TN) The MCS Hall of Fame committee is honored to announce the inaugural inductees for the 2022-23 school year. The inductees represent educators and support staff that made significant contributions to Murfreesboro City Schools (MCS), its students, and the Murfreesboro community. “This Hall of Fame will help preserve the...
wgnsradio.com
Airbnb Imposes More Restrictions on House Parties to Further Prevent Rental Complaints in Rutherford County Neighborhoods
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn.) Rutherford County appears to be a thriving Airbnb market for those who follow Civil War history and for tourists wanting to visit Nashville. In fact, there are over 1,000 family-friendly homes available in Murfreesboro and Smyrna alone. If someone is wanting to take-in a little country scenery, tourists have a minimum of 15-home rental choices in Eagleville, 5 in the Lascassas area and 2 or more in Triune!
wgnsradio.com
The Tennessee Jobless Number Continues to Stand Near the All-Time Low Rate
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN - Unemployment across the state of Tennessee remained unchanged between August and September, according to data released Thursday by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for September came in at 3.4% and is just 0.2 of a percentage point away from Tennessee’s all-time low of 3.2%.
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
Death investigation after body found in Nashville
Police have roped off areas of a parking lot near the Cambrea Hotel in downtown Nashville, after a body was found.
wjle.com
Contractor Behind Schedule on Highway 56 Project
The State Highway 56 construction project is running behind schedule and the contractor, Jones Brothers, LLC has asked the Tennessee Department of Transportation for more time to complete the project without penalty. The bid was awarded in 2019 for the project which extends almost 8 miles from south of the...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Missing Murfreesboro Man Died in Bicycle Accident on HWY 231 South
The 69-year-old man who was reported as missing in Rutherford County died in an accident while riding his bike, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. The Silver Alert was initially issued for Jessie Hobbs after family members reported they had not seen or heard from him since Wednesday, October 5th.
Ferrari dealership arrives in Nashville
Italian luxury auto maker Ferrari has just opened its first exclusive dealership in Tennessee and it's right here in Nashville.
newstalk941.com
Cookeville FD Responds To Buck Mountain Road Fire
Cookeville Fire Department had a swift response to a household fire on Buck Mountain Road Wednesday afternoon. Battalion Chief Cliff Venters said he did not have an exact address at the time of reporting, but that it was in the Old Qualls Road area. When responders arrived, he said there was visible smoke.
NTSB: Pilot was flying to have maintenance performed on plane in Smyrna prior to Brentwood crash
NTSB says the pilot was based in Springfield, Tennessee and was on his way to Smyrna, Tennessee when his plane experienced engine problems.
High schooler dies after shooting at Rutherford County home
A 17-year-old girl lost her life following a shooting at a Rockvale home on Wednesday, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.
WSMV
Juvenile dies in crash on Briley Parkway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile passed away after driving off the road in Donelson on Wednesday afternoon. According to Metro Nashville Police, the juvenile was driving on Briley Parkway South when the vehicle left the road and crashed into the tree line. The juvenile died in the crash. Briley...
Tennessee girl dies in tragic accident days before her 7th birthday
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the tragic death of a Gladeville Elementary student.
1 injured in North Nashville shooting; suspect sought
Metro police are investigating a shooting on Jackson Street in North Nashville.
newstalk941.com
Two Life Flighted After Monday Highway 111 Accident
An accident that slowed traffic on Highway 111 in Putnam County Monday resulted in two life flights to Vanderbilt. 78-year-old Nancy Delany of Cookeville was traveling north in the south bound lane when she struck the Nissan Altima of 33-year-old Christopher Meness of Cookeville head on. Delany was life flighted...
