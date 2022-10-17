(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn.) Rutherford County appears to be a thriving Airbnb market for those who follow Civil War history and for tourists wanting to visit Nashville. In fact, there are over 1,000 family-friendly homes available in Murfreesboro and Smyrna alone. If someone is wanting to take-in a little country scenery, tourists have a minimum of 15-home rental choices in Eagleville, 5 in the Lascassas area and 2 or more in Triune!

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO